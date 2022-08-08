Anzeige
Montag, 08.08.2022
All eyes on...die Aktie der Woche: Neubewertung nach Breaking News antizipativ
WKN: A1WZEV ISIN: SE0003943620 
Frankfurt
08.08.22
12:14 Uhr
0,458 Euro
-0,015
-3,17 %
08.08.2022
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Enzymatica AB (397/22)

With effect from August 10, 2022, the subscription rights in Enzymatica AB will
be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and
including August 19, 2022. 

Instrument:   Subscription rights           
Short name:   ENZY TR                 
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0018397614              
Order book ID:  265490                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        



With effect from August 10, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Enzymatica AB
will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until
further notice. 

Instrument:   Paid subscription shares        
Short name:   ENZY BTA                
Clearing:    Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
ISIN code:    SE0018397622              
Order book ID:  265491                 
Market Segment: First North STO             
Tick Size:    MiFID II tick size table        


For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
