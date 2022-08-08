Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of subscription rights and paid subscription shares of Enzymatica AB (397/22)

With effect from August 10, 2022, the subscription rights in Enzymatica AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue up until and including August 19, 2022. Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: ENZY TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0018397614 Order book ID: 265490 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table With effect from August 10, 2022, the paid subscription shares in Enzymatica AB will be traded on First North Growth Market. Trading will continue until further notice. Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: ENZY BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0018397622 Order book ID: 265491 Market Segment: First North STO Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance , telephone +46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com Nasdaq Stockholm AB