As of September 2021, North America had 468 active underground gas storage sites with a total working gas capacity of 5,780.8 billion cubic feet (bcf). The region's share in the global working gas capacity is 36.8 percent. Europe had 151 active underground gas storage sites with a total working gas capacity of 4,269.6 bcf.

The region's share in the global working gas capacity is 26.8 percent. Former Soviet Union had 53 active underground gas storage sites with a total working gas capacity of 4,416.3 bcf. The region's share in the global working gas capacity is 27.7 percent.

Scope

Updated information on active, planned and announced underground gas storage sites in North America, Europe and Former Soviet Union

Provides key details such as site name, operator name, type, start year, total storage capacity, working gas capacity, maximum withdrawal rate for all active, planned and announced underground gas storage sites in North America, Europe and Former Soviet Union

Provides capital expenditure outlook by year and by key countries for planned and announced underground gas storage sites in North America, Europe and Former Soviet Union for the period 2021-2025

Latest developments and contracts related to underground gas storage industry at country level, wherever available

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. North America Underground Gas Storage Industry

3. Europe Underground Gas Storage Industry

4. Former Soviet Union Underground Gas Storage Industry

5. Underground Gas Storage Industry, Recent News and Contracts

6. Appendix

