BASF has signed virtual power purchase agreements for 250 MW of solar and wind power in the United States.Germany's BASF has entered into virtual power purchase agreements (VPPAs) for 250 MW wind and solar power. It aims to offset the carbon-intensive, grid-supplied electricity it uses at more than 20 of its manufacturing sites in several US states. The chemical giant will purchase 100 MW of power generated by Dawn Solar. An additional 150 MW of renewable energy capacity will be added through transactions with EDF Energy Services. Previously, BASF had signed several PPAs with EDF to power some ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...