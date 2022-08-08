Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 25, 2022 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from August 1 to August 5, 2022:

Transaction date Total daily

volume (number

of shares) Daily weighted

average purchase

price of the shares

(EUR/share) Amount of

transactions

(EUR) Market

(MIC Code) 01/08/22 557,685 49.5885 27,654,744.30 XPAR 01/08/22 237,246 49.5841 11,763,634.03 CEUX 01/08/22 42,483 49.6898 2,110,970.47 TQEX 01/08/22 66,241 49.6610 3,289,594.24 AQEU 02/08/22 585,858 48.6730 28,515,474.86 XPAR 02/08/22 266,150 48.6492 12,947,980.19 CEUX 02/08/22 46,726 48.6783 2,274,544.09 TQEX 02/08/22 68,397 48.6894 3,330,207.30 AQEU 03/08/22 638,247 48.7528 31,116,331.41 XPAR 03/08/22 265,541 48.8589 12,974,035.09 CEUX 03/08/22 46,272 48.8927 2,262,361.22 TQEX 03/08/22 74,643 48.8620 3,647,208.47 AQEU 04/08/22 688,742 48.8172 33,622,485.93 XPAR 04/08/22 257,892 48.8878 12,607,779.66 CEUX 04/08/22 44,597 48.8907 2,180,380.57 TQEX 04/08/22 69,415 48.9003 3,394,416.19 AQEU 05/08/22 699,722 48.1893 33,719,130.17 XPAR 05/08/22 220,932 48.2999 10,670,999.69 CEUX 05/08/22 31,921 48.3719 1,544,079.23 TQEX 05/08/22 62,809 48.3659 3,037,811.11 AQEU Total 4,971,519 48.8109 242,664,168.19

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.

