In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 25, 2022 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from August 1 to August 5, 2022:
Transaction date
Total daily
Daily weighted
Amount of
Market
01/08/22
557,685
49.5885
27,654,744.30
XPAR
01/08/22
237,246
49.5841
11,763,634.03
CEUX
01/08/22
42,483
49.6898
2,110,970.47
TQEX
01/08/22
66,241
49.6610
3,289,594.24
AQEU
02/08/22
585,858
48.6730
28,515,474.86
XPAR
02/08/22
266,150
48.6492
12,947,980.19
CEUX
02/08/22
46,726
48.6783
2,274,544.09
TQEX
02/08/22
68,397
48.6894
3,330,207.30
AQEU
03/08/22
638,247
48.7528
31,116,331.41
XPAR
03/08/22
265,541
48.8589
12,974,035.09
CEUX
03/08/22
46,272
48.8927
2,262,361.22
TQEX
03/08/22
74,643
48.8620
3,647,208.47
AQEU
04/08/22
688,742
48.8172
33,622,485.93
XPAR
04/08/22
257,892
48.8878
12,607,779.66
CEUX
04/08/22
44,597
48.8907
2,180,380.57
TQEX
04/08/22
69,415
48.9003
3,394,416.19
AQEU
05/08/22
699,722
48.1893
33,719,130.17
XPAR
05/08/22
220,932
48.2999
10,670,999.69
CEUX
05/08/22
31,921
48.3719
1,544,079.23
TQEX
05/08/22
62,809
48.3659
3,037,811.11
AQEU
Total
4,971,519
48.8109
242,664,168.19
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions
About TotalEnergies
TotalEnergies is a global multi-energy company that produces and markets energies: oil and biofuels, natural gas and green gases, renewables and electricity. Our more than 100,000 employees are committed to energy that is ever more affordable, cleaner, more reliable and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, TotalEnergies puts sustainable development in all its dimensions at the heart of its projects and operations to contribute to the well-being of people.
