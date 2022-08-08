Built on Binance Smart Chain, and symbolizing the goddess of trust and loyalty, the $MIKU token offers Tokenomics, a distinct Roadmap, and features like MikuSwap, MikuLock, MikuNFT, and Mikuverse.

The Miku token depicts a blue-haired girl with massive wings who has descended from the heavens. Specially created for symbolizing the token, the girl has been bestowed with the title of the goddess of trust and loyalty.

Enticing Tokenomics

Miku has a well-thought-out Tokenomics that is based on the firm's survival. Each transaction be it buying or selling has an 8% transaction fee. Out of this 8% fee, 4% is used in marketing, 2% in development, and 2% in Auto LP.

A Well-Planned Roadmap

The roadmap begins with the launch and marketing of the $MIKU token. The firm together with its clients aspires to attain new heights with the release of this token. The roadmap continues with the introduction of Miku Swap, a swapping platform for the swift exchange of non-native tokens without the involvement of crypto-to-fiat exchange. This is followed by the initiation of Miku Locker and finally the release of 10000 easily identifiable Profile Picture NFTs (PFPs).





An Accomplished Team

The activities and progress of every platform need to be monitored and managed efficiently. For this purpose, Miku employs a team of experts to achieve the desired aims and goals of the firm. The team comprises Nobu Osamu, developer and head of marketing, Jay who is the community manager, Martin the head of product development, Braylen the developer assistant, Cryp Soln who is employed as a marketing assistant, Hat Monke who manages product and dApp development and 3 moderators. All these employees hold years of experience in their respective fields.

Innumerable Accomplishments

CoinMarketCap and CoinGecko are two of the foremost websites used for keeping up to date with the prices of the crypto assets in the rapidly expanding crypto world. These websites operate by providing a basic analysis of the virtual currency market. Individuals keen on knowing more about the Miku token can access these websites as these tokens have been listed on these websites. Moreover, a live billboard has been established in the popular and buzzing Times Square. Like every other firm, Miku also needs an audit. The company gets its audit and support from Big Guy on Space.

To get more information about MIKU, visit the project's official website or all the social links.

About MIKU

Miku is a token built on Binance Smart Chain with unique product and tokenomics, a unique original character created as a brand, a girl from heaven with blue hair and the power of wings, the goddess of trust and loyalty.

