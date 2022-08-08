Demand Brands, Inc.: Demand Brands Announces New CEO, Marking the Completion of the CF3 SPVI, LLC Transition

WATSONVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2022 / Demand Brands, Inc. (OTC PINK:DMAN), ("Company" or "Demand Brands") http://dman.co, a leading vertically integrated cannabis company, is pleased to announce the completion of the CF3 SPVI, LLC ("CF3"), post-acquisition milestones including the appointment of Kevin Sparks as CEO of the Company, as it bids farewell to Andrew Colehower and Ankur Chhapolika.

Andrew was the Chief Executive Officer and Ankur was the Chief Financial Officer. With the completion of the CF3 transition, they have resigned.

"We thank Andrew and Ankur for their contributions to Demand Brands and wish them well in their next endeavors," said Dawn R. Loos, a member of the Board of Directors. "Kevin brings over twenty years of experience in the cannabis industry. Over the last few months, Kevin has been instrumental in propelling forward the Company's long-term vision, and we are confident that he will continue to do so."

"I am pleased to lead Demand Brands at such a groundbreaking time for the Company and the industry," said Kevin. "Demand Brands' portfolio companies deliver solutions and capture value at every stage of the soil to sale process. I am excited to spearhead the growth of our platform."

Kevin has been serving as the Chief Operating Officer of the Company since Feb. 22, 2022, when the Company acquired CF3. Most recently, Kevin was Executive Vice President of Viridi Farms, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. Previously, he was the Master Grower and Facility Manager of a vertically integrated cannabis company in Mendocino County. Prior to that Kevin was the VP of Sales for Can of Bliss, a pioneering cannabis retail brand. Kevin is an industry veteran who has built and operated various medical marijuana co-ops and indoor grow facilities in California for over two decades.

Kevin will continue in his role as COO in addition to serving as CEO.

About Demand Brands

Demand Brands is a publicly traded company that has vertical integration, optimization, and innovation in the cannabis industry at the heart of its core strategy. We strategically invest in, acquire & partner with synergistic cannabis companies. Our goal is to optimize and expand our vertically integrated platform into a multi-state operation. We seek to capture value at every stage of the soil to sale process. Our capabilities include cultivation, processing, brand & supply management, and real estate.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information and Statements. This press release contains statements that are forward-looking within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements which can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "project," "estimate," "intend," or "believe" or the negatives thereof or other variations thereon or comparable terminology. Such forward-looking statements are only predictions and are not guarantees of future performance. Investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are and will be, as the case may be, subject to many risks, uncertainties, certain assumptions, and factors relating to the operations and business environment of DMAN that may cause the actual results of DMAN to be materially different from any future results expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements. Such factors include future acquisitions, the ability to successfully integrate future acquisitions, the ability to obtain financing, and future sales and operating income.

