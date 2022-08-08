MarQuipt Acquires Carbon Fiber Marine Products Division of Fiberdyne Aerospace Expands Capacity to Provide High Quality Carbon Fiber Parts to the Marine Industry

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 08, 2022 / MarQuipt Inc has acquired the carbon fiber Marine Products Division of Fiberdyne Aerospace effective August 2, 2022 to further expand its position as the world leader in side boarding systems for yachts and as a custom marine equipment provider.

"Our management staff and board are very pleased with the acquisition by MarQuipt," says Fiberdyne President, Steve Zack. "It is the right time and MarQuipt is the right partner to acquire the Marine Products division. This acquisition allows Fiberdyne to focus on our core business and accelerate expansion of our robotic and prosthetics divisions in both the United States and internationally."

"This acquisition allows MarQuipt to expand and improve carbon fiber product offerings and the associated client experience", says MarQuipt President, Garnett Byrd. "We have worked with Fiberdyne for 13 years providing carbon fiber Sea Stairs and other products to the recreational marine industry and Fiberdyne continues to provide technical support and staff training so we can insure quality and consistency of product and establish an advanced composite facility here in South Florida."

Since the 1960's, MarQuipt is a Pompano Beach based manufacturer of davits, cranes, and boarding systems, specializing in helping people and gear on and off yachts. Products include MarQ Series and Tender-Lift davits and cranes of every capacity, Sea Stair® and Sea Ladder® boarding equipment, manual gangplanks, and hydraulic passarelles. Custom aluminum and stainless steel fabrication includes swim platforms, masts, and radar arches, sun lounges, and bars for deck-top entertaining. Unique design solutions address folding masts and arches, disability access, elevator systems, telescoping light masts, and pet access. For more information visit https://www.marquipt.com/

Fiberdyne Aerospace is a Seattle, WA based ISO9100 certified company specializing in development and production, of advanced carbon fiber parts and products in the aerospace, satellite, large drone, automotive and robotic prosthetics industries through partners worldwide. For more information visit https://www.fiberdyne1.com/

Contact Information

Quality Built Marine Equipment

(954) 957-8333

sales@marquipt.com

Fiberdyne Aerospace

(425) 689-0090

sales@fiberdyne1.com

SOURCE: Fiberdyne Aerospace

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/711265/MarQuipt-Acquires-Carbon-Fiber-Marine-Products-Division-of-Fiberdyne-Aerospace-Expands-Capacity-to-Provide-High-Quality-Carbon-Fiber-Parts-to-the-Marine-Industry