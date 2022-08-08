Monaco, French Riviera--(Newsfile Corp. - August 8, 2022) - As the Monaco Foundry is building a proprietary accreditation to assess and support a start-up in its journey, Carlson VC will be the first publicly listed venture capital firm to use this accreditation platform for all new deals/investments in addition to its current portfolio.

Through the platform, Carlson VC will be provided with a continuous assessment of their prospect and portfolio companies to identify the strengths and weaknesses in different areas such as EQ (emotional intelligence) of management, IP (intellectual property), legal documents and financials including their carbon footprint impact. This accreditation process will also help the start-up progress, in addition to facilitating Carlson's decision-making.

Carlson Investments SE is a publicly listed venture capital firm listed on the Warsaw Stock Exchange and the Stock Exchanges of Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Munich and on the Gettex platform established to provide easy access to venture capital investment opportunities for all, even smaller investors. Carlson VC invests in fintech, medtech, AI, ML, IoT and biotech startups with global marketplace located in Europe, North America and Asia.

Mr. Artur Jedrzejewski, the founder of Carlson group, said, "We believe that starting cooperation with Monaco Foundry will allow us to speed up the assessment and investment processes and improve the reporting standards of our portfolio companies. We would be happy to onboard all of the 40 of currently held startups in Carlson VC group and even consider direct capital contribution to the Monaco Foundry as the following step."

Shanka Jayasinha, Senior Partner at the Monaco Foundry, added, "We are proud to onboard Carlson VC and have them be the first VC & publicly listed entity to use our accreditation. We believe our platform will help them in their decision-making process and in monitoring their portfolio. This is the beginning of a journey that can uncover multiple synergies."

About MONACO FOUNDRY

Headquartered in Monaco, MONACO FOUNDRY is a creative brain trust of leaders and industry experts across the world. We share a common goal of increasing the success rate for early-stage companies with founders who demonstrate generosity of spirit and with sustainable innovations that can positively impact the lives of people and our planet.

Created by a team of serial entrepreneurs, former senior government advisers and Fortune 500 executives, businesses and investors can access a wider net of investment opportunities via a community with an integrated proprietary accreditation process.

monacofoundry.com

For media enquiries:

Celine Brill

celine@monacofoundry.com

