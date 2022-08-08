Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.: Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Reports Financial Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

Reports Net Revenues of $123.5 Million for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

RANCHO CUCAMONGA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2022 / Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) ("Amphastar" or the "Company") today reported results for the three months ended June 30, 2022.

Second Quarter Highlights

Net revenues of $123.5 million for the second quarter

GAAP net income of $17.3 million, or $0.33 per share, for the second quarter

Adjusted non-GAAP net income of $20.7 million, or $0.39 per share, for the second quarter

Dr. Jack Zhang, Amphastar's President and Chief Executive Officer, commented: "We've maintained momentum through the first half of 2022. Sales remained strong through the second quarter, allowing us to increase our investment in research and development. We are optimistic that sales will continue their upward trajectory into the third quarter, particularly with ganirelix's full quarter of sales and the upcoming launch of vasopressin this month, each of which presents new opportunities for further diversification of our revenue streams."

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 (in thousands, except per share data) Net revenues $ 123,467 $ 101,663 $ 243,835 $ 204,683 GAAP net income attributable to Amphastar $ 17,346 $ 7,767 $ 41,599 $ 12,808 Adjusted non-GAAP net income attributable to Amphastar* $ 20,730 $ 10,615 $ 45,316 $ 24,168 GAAP diluted EPS attributable to Amphastar stockholders $ 0.33 $ 0.16 $ 0.79 $ 0.26 Adjusted non-GAAP diluted EPS attributable to Amphastar stockholders* $ 0.39 $ 0.21 $ 0.86 $ 0.49

* Adjusted non-GAAP net income attributable to Amphastar and Adjusted non-GAAP diluted EPS attributable to Amphastar stockholders are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see the discussion in the section entitled "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" and the reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures in Table III of this press release.

Second Quarter Results

Three Months Ended June 30, Change 2022 2021 Dollars % (in thousands) Net revenues: Primatene Mist® $ 18,974 $ 16,680 $ 2,294 14 % Epinephrine 18,119 9,192 8,927 97 % Lidocaine 16,042 11,594 4,448 38 % Phytonadione 13,381 10,421 2,960 28 % Glucagon 11,795 12,131 (336 ) (3 )% Enoxaparin 9,031 9,328 (297 ) (3 )% Naloxone 7,193 6,625 568 9 % Other finished pharmaceutical products 25,588 18,751 6,837 36 % Total finished pharmaceutical products net revenues $ 120,123 $ 94,722 $ 25,401 27 % API 3,344 6,941 (3,597 ) (52 )% Total net revenues $ 123,467 $ 101,663 $ 21,804 21 %

Changes in net revenues were primarily driven by:

Primatene Mist ® sales increased due to an increase in unit volumes as a result of the continued success of our advertising campaign

sales increased due to an increase in unit volumes as a result of the continued success of our advertising campaign Epinephrine sales increased due to an increase in unit volumes as a result of competitor shortages

Lidocaine sales increased as a result of an increase in unit volumes

Phytonadione sales increased due to an increase in unit volumes and higher average selling price

Other finished pharmaceutical product sales increased due to higher demand for certain products such as dextrose and sodium bicarbonate, largely resulting from competitor shortages, as well as the launch of ganirelix prefilled syringe in late June 2022

API sales decreased due to the timing of orders from MannKind Corporation

Three Months Ended June 30, Change 2022 2021 Dollars % (in thousands) Net revenues $ 123,467 101,663 $ 21,804 21 % Cost of revenues 60,111 54,287 5,824 11 % Gross profit $ 63,356 47,376 $ 15,980 34 % as % of net revenues 51 % 47 %

Changes in the cost of revenues and the resulting increase in gross margin were primarily driven by:

Increased sales of higher-margin products such as Primatene Mist ®

Decreased in heparin and enoxaparin component purchase commitments since these components are reserved to the lower of cost or net realizable value at the time of commitment

These factors were partially offset by an overall increases in labor costs, as well as increased costs for heparin, the starting material for enoxaparin, and a lower average selling price for enoxaparin



Three Months Ended June 30, Change 2022 2021 Dollars % (in thousands) Selling, distribution, and marketing $ 5,756 $ 4,129 $ 1,627 39 % General and administrative 9,979 14,565 (4,586 ) (31 )% Research and development 22,798 18,122 4,676 26 % Non-operating income (expense), net (1,672 ) 3,657 (5,329 ) (146 )%

Selling, distribution, and marketing expenses increased primarily due to increased advertising and freight expenses

General and administrative expenses decreased primarily due to a decrease in legal expenses and a decrease in expenses in China due to the restructuring of our subsidiary, Amphastar Nanjing Pharmaceuticals, Co., Ltd. ("ANP"), in 2021

Research and development expenses increased due to: An increase in expenditure for materials and components, primarily for our AMP-018 and insulin products This increase was partially offset by a decrease in clinical trial expense as a result of a shift in timing for some of our clinical trial studies, as well as a decrease in expenses in China due to the restructuring of ANP in 2021

The change in non-operating income (expense) net is primarily a result of: Foreign currency fluctuations in 2022 A final settlement with Aventis in June 2021 which resulted in the reduction of accrued expense by $2.7 million



Cash flow provided by operating activities for the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $53.6 million.

Pipeline Information

The Company currently has three ANDAs on file with the FDA targeting products with a market size of over $3 billion, three biosimilar products in development targeting products with a market size of over $12 billion, and eight generic products in development targeting products with a market size of over $9 billion. This market information is based on IQVIA data for the 12 months ended June 30, 2022. The Company is developing multiple proprietary products with injectable and intranasal dosage forms.

Amphastar's Chinese subsidiary, ANP, currently has 17 Drug Master Files, or DMFs, on file with the FDA and is developing several additional DMFs.

Company Information

Amphastar is a bio-pharmaceutical company that focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically-challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. Additionally, the Company sells insulin API products. Most of the Company's finished products are used in hospital or urgent care clinical settings and are primarily contracted and distributed through group purchasing organizations and drug wholesalers. More information and resources are available at www.amphastar.com.

Amphastar's logo and other trademarks or service marks of Amphastar, including, but not limited to Amphastar®, Primatene Mist®, Amphadase®, and Cortrosyn®, are the property of Amphastar.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement its consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company is disclosing non-GAAP financial measures when providing financial results. The Company believes that an evaluation of its ongoing operations (and comparisons of its current operations with historical and future operations) would be difficult if the disclosure of its financial results were limited to financial measures prepared only in accordance with GAAP. As a result, the Company is disclosing certain non-GAAP results, including (i) Adjusted non-GAAP net income (loss) attributed to Amphastar and (ii) Adjusted non-GAAP diluted EPS attributed to Amphastar's stockholders, which exclude amortization expense, share-based compensation, impairment charges, legal settlements, and other one-time events in order to supplement investors' and other readers' understanding and assessment of the Company's financial performance because the Company's management uses these measures internally for forecasting, budgeting, and measuring its operating performance. Whenever the Company uses such non-GAAP measures, it will provide a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. Investors and other readers are encouraged to review the related GAAP financial measures and the reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures set forth below and should consider non-GAAP measures only as a supplement to, not as a substitute for or as a superior measure to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Conference Call Information

The Company will hold a conference call to discuss its financial results today, August 8, 2022, at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

To access the conference call, dial toll-free (877) 407-0989 or (201) 389-0921 for international callers, five minutes before the conference.

The call can also be accessed on the Investors page on the Company's website at www.amphastar.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release and in the conference call referenced above that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements relating to our expectations regarding future financial performance and business trends, backlog, sales and marketing of our products, market size and growth, product development, the timing of FDA filings or approvals, including the DMFs of ANP, the timing of product launches, acquisitions and other matters related to our pipeline of product candidates, the timing and results of clinical trials, our share buyback program, and other future events, such as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic including its variants, the Russia-Ukraine conflict and resulting macroeconomic conditions, such as inflation and rising interest rates, and related responses of business and governments to the pandemic on our operations and personnel, and on commercial activity and demand across our business operations and results of operations. These statements are not facts but rather are based on Amphastar's historical performance and our current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding our business, operations, and other similar or related factors. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "could," "would," "should," "anticipate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "believe," "estimate," and other similar or related expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond Amphastar's control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in Amphastar's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on March 11, 2022 and in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2022, filed with the SEC on May 10, 2022. In particular, the extent of COVID-19's impact on our business will depend on several factors, including the severity, duration and extent of the pandemic including its variants, as well as actions taken by governments, businesses, and consumers in response to the pandemic, all of which continue to evolve and remain uncertain at this time. You can locate these reports through our website at http://ir.amphastar.com and on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking statements in this release speak only as of the date of the release. Amphastar undertakes no obligation to revise or update information or any forward-looking statements in this press release or the conference call referenced above to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available or if subsequent events cause our expectations to change.

Table I

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statement of Operations

(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 Net revenues $ 123,467 $ 101,663 $ 243,835 $ 204,683 Cost of revenues 60,111 54,287 124,653 112,361 Gross profit 63,356 47,376 119,182 92,322 Operating expenses: Selling, distribution, and marketing 5,756 4,129 11,275 8,666 General and administrative 9,979 14,565 22,449 29,903 Research and development 22,798 18,122 39,021 32,887 Total operating expenses 38,533 36,816 72,745 71,456 Income from operations 24,823 10,560 46,437 20,866 Non-operating income (expenses), net (1,672 ) 3,657 5,747 (1,535 ) Income before income taxes 23,151 14,217 52,184 19,331 Income tax provision 5,551 5,595 9,628 6,750 Net income before equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliate 17,600 8,622 42,556 12,581 Equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliate (254 ) - (957 ) - Net income $ 17,346 $ 8,622 $ 41,599 $ 12,581 Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests $ - $ 855 $ - $ (227 ) Net income attributable to Amphastar $ 17,346 $ 7,767 $ 41,599 $ 12,808 Net income per share attributable to Amphastar stockholders: Basic $ 0.35 $ 0.16 $ 0.86 $ 0.27 Diluted $ 0.33 $ 0.16 $ 0.79 $ 0.26 Weighted-average shares used to compute net income per share attributable to Amphastar stockholders: Basic 48,864 47,731 48,501 47,626 Diluted 53,227 49,552 52,603 49,535

Table II

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited; in thousands, except share data)

June 30, December 31, 2022 2021 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 166,157 $ 126,353 Restricted cash 235 235 Short-term investments 17,234 10,320 Restricted short-term investments 2,200 2,200 Accounts receivable, net 80,810 78,804 Inventories 98,733 92,807 Income tax refunds and deposits 5,878 126 Prepaid expenses and other assets 5,898 7,274 Total current assets 377,145 318,119 Property, plant, and equipment, net 237,564 244,244 Finance lease right-of-use assets 201 353 Operating lease right-of-use assets 26,962 26,894 Investment in unconsolidated affiliate 3,065 3,985 Goodwill and intangible assets, net 37,700 38,870 Other assets 18,683 16,665 Deferred tax assets 22,399 22,399 Total assets $ 723,719 $ 671,529 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 97,665 $ 89,545 Income taxes payable 597 9,081 Current portion of long-term debt 2,057 2,202 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 3,315 2,982 Total current liabilities 103,634 103,810 Long-term reserve for income tax liabilities 6,531 6,531 Long-term debt, net of current portion and unamortized debt issuance costs 73,871 74,776 Long-term operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 24,680 24,703 Deferred tax liabilities 364 534 Other long-term liabilities 15,332 15,653 Total liabilities 224,412 226,007 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders' equity: Preferred stock: par value $0.0001; 20,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock: par value $0.0001; 300,000,000 shares authorized; 57,896,337 and 48,992,289 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2022 and 56,440,202 and 47,714,912 shares issued and outstanding as of December 31, 2021, respectively 6 6 Additional paid-in capital 443,042 422,423 Retained earnings 221,936 180,337 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (8,709 ) (6,765 ) Treasury stock (156,968 ) (150,479 ) Total equity 499,307 445,522 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 723,719 $ 671,529

Table III

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

(Unaudited; in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2022 2021 2022 2021 GAAP net income $ 17,346 $ 8,622 $ 41,599 $ 12,581 Adjusted for: Intangible amortization 344 277 696 553 Share-based compensation 4,235 6,084 9,257 10,918 Impairment of long-lived assets - 308 - 314 Reserves for litigation and settlements (383 ) (2,704 ) (5,729 ) 2,991 Income tax provision on pre-tax adjustments (812 ) (306 ) (507 ) (2,535 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 20,730 $ 12,281 $ 45,316 $ 24,822 Non-GAAP net loss attributable to non-controlling interests $ - $ 1,666 $ - $ 654 Non-GAAP net income attributable to Amphastar $ 20,730 $ 10,615 $ 45,316 $ 24,168 Non-GAAP net income per share attributable to Amphastar stockholders: Basic $ 0.42 $ 0.22 $ 0.93 $ 0.51 Diluted $ 0.39 $ 0.21 $ 0.86 $ 0.49 Weighted-average shares used to compute non-GAAP net income per share attributable to Amphastar stockholders: Basic 48,864 47,731 48,501 47,626 Diluted 53,227 49,552 52,603 49,535

Three Months Ended June 30, 2022 Selling, General Research Non-operating Non-controlling Cost of distribution and and income Income interest revenue and marketing administrative development (expense), net tax provision adjustment GAAP $ 60,111 $ 5,756 $ 9,979 $ 22,798 $ (1,672 ) $ 5,551 $ - Intangible amortization (219 ) - (125 ) - - - - Share-based compensation (938 ) (194 ) (2,718 ) (385 ) - - - Reserves for litigation and settlements - - - - (383 ) - - Income tax provision on pre-tax adjustments - - - - - 812 - Non-GAAP $ 58,954 $ 5,562 $ 7,136 $ 22,413 $ (2,055 ) $ 6,363 $ -

Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Selling, General Research Non-operating Non-controlling Cost of distribution and and income Income interest revenue and marketing administrative development (expense), net tax provision adjustment GAAP $ 54,287 $ 4,129 $ 14,565 $ 18,122 $ 3,657 $ 5,595 $ 855 Intangible amortization (244 ) - (33 ) - - - 11 Share-based compensation (932 ) (147 ) (4,568 ) (437 ) - - 791 Impairment of long-lived assets (84 ) - (2 ) (222 ) - - 1 Reserves for litigation and settlements - - - - (2,704 ) - - Income tax provision on pre-tax adjustments - - - - - 306 8 Non-GAAP $ 53,027 $ 3,982 $ 9,962 $ 17,463 $ 953 $ 5,901 $ 1,666

Six Months Ended June 30, 2022



Selling, General Research Non-operating

Non-controlling Cost of distribution and and income Income interest revenue and marketing administrative development (expense), net tax provision adjustment GAAP $ 124,653 $ 11,275 $ 22,449 $ 39,021 $ 5,747 $ 9,628 $ - Intangible amortization (454 ) - (242 ) - - - - Share-based compensation (2,323 ) (362 ) (5,579 ) (993 ) - - - Reserves for litigation and settlements - - - - (5,729 ) - - Income tax provision on pre-tax adjustments - - - - - 507 - Non-GAAP $ 121,876 $ 10,913 $ 16,628 $ 38,028 $ 18 $ 10,135 $ -

Six Months Ended June 30, 2021



Selling, General Research Non-operating

Non-controlling Cost of distribution and and income Income interest revenue and marketing administrative development (expense), net tax provision adjustment GAAP $ 112,361 $ 8,666 $ 29,903 $ 32,887 $ (1,535 ) $ 6,750 $ (227 ) Intangible amortization (486 ) - (67 ) - - - 22 Share-based compensation (2,078 ) (274 ) (7,536 ) (1,030 ) - - 862 Impairment of long-lived assets (84 ) - (8 ) (222 ) - - 3 Reserves for litigation and settlements - - (1,295 ) - 1,696 - - Income tax provision on pre-tax adjustments - - - - - 2,535 (6 ) Non-GAAP $ 109,713 $ 8,392 $ 20,997 $ 31,635 $ 161 $ 9,285 $ 654

