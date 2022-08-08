Anzeige
Montag, 08.08.2022
WKN: A2AD7B ISIN: BMG3682E1921 Ticker-Symbol: FRLN 
08.08.22
21:47 Uhr
08.08.2022 | 22:41
Frontline Ltd.: FRO - 2022 Annual General Meeting

Frontline Ltd. (the "Company") advises that the 2022 Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on September 30, 2022. The record date for voting at the Annual General Meeting is set to August 19, 2022. The notice, agenda and associated material will be distributed prior to the meeting.

Hamilton, Bermuda
August 8, 2022

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


