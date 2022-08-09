Swordfish.AI: ZoomInfo Competitors: Review of Alternatives For 2022, 2023

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / August 8, 2022 / Ever wish you could seek out a key business executive's direct telephone number, cell or mobile phone, or personal email address? It could be for business or personal reasons. Finding the contact information of high-level decision makers doesn't have to be challenging. Zoominfo has been a leader in the B2B business intelligence industry for years. However, there are Zoominfo competitors and cost-effective contact data alternatives to get the same or possibly better results.

What Is ZoomInfo?

Based on market insights and intent data, ZoomInfo is a business-to-business (B2B) intelligence tool that will assist you in finding business contacts that are a suitable sales prospect for your product or service. In addition to its B2B database of information about key business people and companies, ZoomInfo sells paid access to its database to professionals in the sales, marketing, and recruiting industries.

ZoomInfo Features Overview

With a birds-eye perspective of connections, businesses, and prospects, ZoomInfo equips business data to provide predictable, rapid, and sustainable development. In addition, the updated ZoomInfo database offers a wide range of integration options for technologies and workflows already in use. These include top customer relationship management (CRM), sales engagement, and marketing automation systems.

ZoomInfo is a one-stop shop for all your prospecting and sales needs, making it a powerful contact finding tool .

ZoomInfo Database Coverage

According to Zoominfo, their B2B data consists of 220 million contact records, 100 million company records, 65 million direct dials, 50 million mobile numbers, and 150 million email addresses, all accessible from their data dashboard.

More than 30,000+ businesses globally have their sales and marketing teams rely on ZoomInfo's B2B database to identify, connect with, and close more customers.

ZoomInfo has significantly increased its business and contact data coverage in Europe in the last year by 81%. More businesses globally will be able to use ZoomInfo's contact data, analytics, and comprehensive go-to-market platform.

Top Reasons Professionals Use Zoominfo's B2B Database

- Identify, connect with, and close more customers.

- Provide sales leadership with focused sales lead lists, opportunity alerts to act on, and predictive insights to focus on, all through their company contact database.

- Eliminate spending excessive time on prospecting research or CRM contact database cleaning, to focus more on sales growth.

- Give marketing and demand generation teams the tools to find, engage, and quickly identify the best prospects.

- A standardized, expanded, self-cleaning marketing and sales contact database effortlessly linked to your processes to assist your sales and operations teams.

ZoomInfo's Rise and Consistent Success as a Company

Henry Schuck is the CEO and Co-Founder of ZoomInfo Technologies Inc . Zoominfo was famously launched during the real estate crisis in 2007 by using $25,000 charged to credit cards. Zoominfo launched an IPO in June 2020 just as the COVID pandemic started.

Recently, Zoominfo announced their first quarter (Q1) 2022 results that included revenue of $241.7 million, an increase of 58% year-over-year. A key highlight was: "Closed the quarter with 1,623 customers with $100,000 or greater in annual contract value," which amounts to more than $162,300,000+ in revenue annually from just 1623 customers.

Zoominfo has gone on a topgrading hiring spree for executive A-players as of late. Notable key hires and appointments include:

- Bryan Law named Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).

- Tomer Gershoni appointed First Chief Security Officer (CSO).

- Chad Herring named Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO).

- Alison Gleeson appointed to the Board of Directors.

"First, I would like to congratulate Henry Schuck and the Zoominfo Team on their continued success in the B2B data industry. As a leading competitor of Zoominfo, we do have many customers that subscribe to both the Zoominfo platform and the Swordfish AI platform concurrently," said Ben Argeband, Founder and CEO of Swordfish AI.

Argeband continued, "Based on reviews and feedback, many of our users have specifically told us that Swordfish AI is a more cost-effective solution for the same, or in some cases, better B2B data to search phone numbers , especially cells and mobiles. However, when it comes to closing deals, Zoominfo vs. Swordfish AI , why not have both platforms at the same time to cover all bases."

ZoomInfo Pipeline Blog and Social Media Profiles

Zoominfo's blog is called " The Pipeline : Growth Guides for B2B Success." ZoomInfo can be found on popular social media platforms such as:

- Twitter @ZoomInfo.

- Facebook @ZoomInformation.

- Linkedin @ZoomInfo.

- Instagram @ZoomInfo, and more.

- ZoomInfo is often used as their hashtag.

Top 5 Best ZoomInfo Alternatives

With Zoominfo pricing potentially being one of the most expensive B2B databases, there are other leading Zoominfo alternatives that may be more cost-effective. It's always recommended to test and choose the one that suits your specific business needs. Looking for reverse phone lookup resources or alternative contact database search platforms?

Here are the top five Zoominfo alternatives to consider:

Swordfish AI Lusha UpLead D&B Hoovers RocketReach

1. Swordfish AI

Swordfish AI (swordfish.ai) is one of the best email and cell phone finder tools out there. With over 200+ network data partners, Swordfish AI offers users the most accurate and up-to-date contact information, including business and personal email addresses and cell phone numbers.

Through a free Swordfish AI Chrome extension plugin, Swordfish AI works on many popular social media profiles across the web, including Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, GitHub, Meetup, Stack Overflow, Dribble, Xing, Bing, Gmail, and Google. By using the Swordfish Chrome Extension, you will be able to see all of the contact information found on the profile of the individual.

Finding cell phone numbers and email addresses can also be easily accessed directly through the Swordfish.ai website without the need for a Chrome plugin through the bulk upload and data list enrichment feature.

Swordfish's mission is to save you your most valuable asset - time, to reduce your cognitive load, to make connecting to business opportunities easier, and of course, to authenticate identity.

2. Lusha

Lusha (lusha.co) is another reliable B2B contact information company that provides users the experience to find emails and phone numbers fast. Lusha works great with LinkedIn. You can get detailed contact information with a few clicks by simply visiting LinkedIn profile.

You can easily integrate with Salesforce, Hubspot, or Outreach CRMs to make your sales process much more efficient. Lusha is known for accuracy and for providing well-updated contact information.

According to Lusha, their database contains 100M business profiles, 60M decision makers' email addresses, 50M decision-makers phone numbers, 15M full company profiles, and even more data.

3. UpLead

UpLead (uplead.com) is known for getting targeted sales leads, and they are a trusted company to connect and engage with qualified prospects. You can find quality leads with the online B2B sales intelligence platform UpLead.

UpLead interacts with well-known CRM systems like Zoho, HubSpot, and others, its strongest feature. You can switch between different software packages easily as a result. UpLead is rated highest on various review sites by their users and has great customer satisfaction.

UpLead has a database with 85M+ B2B contacts with email addresses and 14M+ global company profiles.

4. D&B Hoovers

D&B Hoovers (dnb.com) is branded as the best tool to target leads strategically and boost the intent to get targeted leads. They are known for providing more insights and analytics on B2B data.

In addition to the most comprehensive business data available anywhere, D&B Hoovers provides access to sophisticated analytics to provide a comprehensive sales intelligence solution packed with valuable information.

With 30,000 global data sources updated daily, D&B Hoovers maintains a database of over 330 million companies.

5. RocketReach

RocketReach (rocketreach.co) is known as your first-degree connection to any professional. Take advantage of the world's largest and most accurate database of personal email addresses and direct dial phone numbers to directly contact the right decision makers.

The RocketReach Advanced Search feature makes it easy for you to identify the right people. Furthermore, RocketReach is compatible with Google Sheets and many other spreadsheets and databases.

RocketReach has databases of over 700 million professionals and 35 million businesses with an 85% accuracy rate. RocketReach is one of the well-trusted brands.

About Swordfish AI as an Alternative vs. Zoominfo

Who Uses Swordfish AI?

- Anyone wanting to get verified contact info quickly - cell phone numbers or emails.

- Sales Professionals wanting to target and land Enterprise-Level accounts.

- Sales Development Reps (SDRs) or Business Development Reps (BDRs) wanting to generate leads quickly for scheduling demo calls.

- Recruiting, Human Resources (HR), Talent Acquisition, and Teams of Recruiters looking to source candidate contact information to fill open positions quickly.

- CEOs and Founders looking to target more potential investors and raise money for their startup company.

Common Problems Swordfish AI Solves:

- Are your Sales Development Reps (SDRs) not booking enough meetings?

- Would your Account Executives (AEs) rather be talking to more sales prospects and closing more Enterprise-Level deals?

- Burned out from spending too much time finding accurate decision maker cell phone numbers and emails?

- Struggling to find new prospects, and then figuring out how to contact them?

- Would you rather have a prospect's cell phone number to call or text them directly, instead of emails that never get replied to?

Best Use Cases for Swordfish AI:

Use in combination with your existing Customer Relationship Management (CRM) software or Applicant Tracking System (ATS). Quickly enrich your missing contact data in bulk, just with a few clicks. For Sales, enrich your CRM prospect data. For Recruiting, enrich your ATS candidate application data.

Swordfish AI works great with CRM and ATS platforms such as SalesForce, Hubspot, PipeDrive, Zohoi, Taleo, PCRecruiter, CATSone, Zoho, plus many more.

Swordfish AI is a more accurate and cost-effective alternative vs. competitors such as: Zoominfo, DiscoverOrg, RocketReach, Lusha, Uplead, SignalHire, Seamless.ai, Clearbit, ContactOut, AeroLeads, Voila Norbert, BeenVerified, Spokeo, Intelius, Radaris and many other contact finding tools and platforms.

For use with all popular online social media: Google, Linkedin, Facebook, Twitter, GitHub, StackOverflow, Dribbble, Bing, and others.

Easily enrich or export social media profiles with full contact information (personal and business email addresses, direct dial telephone numbers, cell and mobile numbers). Use with a Google Chrome Extension, or with spreadsheets and bulk import / export tool that works in minutes.

Don't take our word for it, see for yourself.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/711369/ZoomInfo-Competitors-Review-of-Alternatives-For-2022-2023