H1 2022 Highlights

Revenue of EUR 2.0bn, representing year-on-year growth of 54.2%, of which 27.6% was organic. In Q2, revenue growth was 49.6%, with trends remaining strong across all regions.

Five acquisitions completed in H1, representing total full year revenue of over EUR 190m. Five more acquisitions representing additional total full year revenue of EUR 270m have been signed and expected to close in H2 2022.

Gross profit of EUR 488.6m represents year-on-year growth of 64.9%, of which 37.7% was organic.

Adjusted EBITA of EUR 242.6m represents a 90.7% increase and a 230 bp margin step-up. Conversion margin expanded by 673 bp compared to H1 2021, at 49.7%.

Net profit of EUR 141.7m represents a year-on-year increase of 198.0%, driven by the strong topline growth, positive margin developments and lower financial costs.

Free cash flow of EUR 139.2m shows an increase of 74.1%, despite continued investments in working capital to support strong growth.

Leverage ratio was reduced to 2.3x at the end of June 2022, compared to 5.4x at the end of June 2021, and 2.7x at the end of December 2021.

The Group expects to achieve full year 2022 adjusted EBITA in the range of EUR 410m-425m, versus the recently-upgraded consensus estimate of EUR 370m.

Tom Hallam has been appointed to the Board of Directors, and Chairman of the Audit and Risk Committee, succeeding Jürgen Buchsteiner, who is retiring from the Board after 4 years of service.

Azelis Group

(EUR m) H1 2022 H1 2021 Reported

Change Constant

Currency Revenue 2,019.0 1,309.5 54.2% 49.9% Gross Profit 488.6 296.4 64.9% 60.9% Gross Profit Margin 24.2% 22.6% 157 bp 162 bp Adjusted EBITDA1 255.0 136.4 86.9% 82.9% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 12.6% 10.4% 221 bp 224 bp Adjusted EBITA2 242.6 127.2 90.7% 86.7% Adjusted EBITA Margin 12.0% 9.7% 230 bp 232 bp Conversion Margin3 49.7% 42.9% 673 bp 672 bp Net Profit 141.7 47.5 198.0% 193.5% Earnings per share (EPS€)4 0.59 0.20 200.8% 193.1% Operating Cash Flow 151.5 90.2 Free Cash Flow5 139.2 80.0 FCF Conversion ratio6 56.9% 62.4% Net Working Capital Revenue normalized for acquisitions7 15.4% 12.5% Leverage Ratio 2.3 5.4

Adjusted EBITA before depreciation of property, plant and equipment Operating profit or loss before amortization and impairment of intangible assets and excluding adjustments Adjusted EBITA Gross profit Prior year adjusted for current number of shares Adjusted EBITDA less lease payments, plus changes in Net Working Capital, plus changes in other assets, liabilities and provisions, less net capital expenditures Free Cash Flow divided by Adjusted EBITDA less lease payments Net Working Capital/Revenue including those from acquisitions for the full period

Comment from Dr. Hans Joachim Müller, CEO: "I am pleased to present a strong set of H1 2022 results. In-line with our communication earlier in the year, the positive momentum in Q1 carried on to Q2, leading to revenue growth of 54% for the first half of the year. We delivered another set of record results, generating almost 28% organic growth and a trebling in net profit, whilst reducing our leverage. Despite the lingering macroeconomic uncertainty, we remain focused on strengthening our business with new or expanded principal mandates, value-enhancing acquisitions and investments in our digital and laboratory network. Based on the strong performance in H1 2022, as well as our confidence in the resilience of our business, we expect to exceed current consensus expectation and deliver adjusted EBITA in the range of EUR 410m-425m for the full year.

I would like to take this opportunity to welcome Tom Hallam, who has joined the Azelis Board of Directors, and will be chairing our Audit Risk Committee. Tom's track record in finance leadership and his breadth of industry experience will be invaluable to Azelis as we continue to grow our business and strengthen our global footprint. We thank Jürgen Buchsteiner for his service to the Board and the wider Azelis family and seeing the Group through its various growth milestones culminating in the IPO in 2021. The entire Azelis leadership team is excited for the opportunities and challenges ahead, and we remain committed to achieving our mission to become the reference innovation service provider in the specialty chemicals distribution industry."

Combined annual revenue in 2021 Company compiled average consensus estimate as of July 20, 2022 (includes estimates of 9 sell-side analysts)

RESULTS PRESENTATION BY MANAGEMENT

The management of Azelis invites you to a conference call and live webcast at 10:00 CET to discuss the operating trends and outlook for the remainder of the year. Please click here to view the webcast.

OPERATIONAL REVIEW

Azelis Headline Results

(EUR m) H1 2022 H1 2021 F/X

Translation M&A

Growth

Contribution Organic

Growth Total

Growth EMEA 916.4 598.6 -1.3% 22.0% 32.3% 53.1% Americas 762.9 528.5 9.8% 11.5% 23.0% 44.3% Asia Pacific 339.7 182.4 6.3% 54.4% 25.6% 86.3% Group Revenue 2,019.0 1,309.5 4.2% 22.3% 27.6% 54.2% EMEA 224.6 144.4 -1.0% 17.3% 39.4% 55.6% Americas 196.9 114.5 9.8% 24.3% 37.8% 71.9% Asia Pacific 67.1 37.6 5.6% 42.2% 30.5% 78.4% Group Gross Profit 488.6 296.4 4.0% 23.2% 37.7% 64.9%

Azelis delivered total revenue of EUR 2.0bn, representing growth of 54.2% compared to H1 2021 (+49.9% in constant currency), driven by continued strength in end market demand and benefits from the Group's increasing scale. The positive trends in our business are reflected in organic growth of 27.6% generated by the Group's businesses during the period. Revenue growth contribution from acquisitions was 22.3%, whilst FX represented a 4.2% revenue tailwind.

Demand remains strong in life sciences, with revenue growing 50.6% year-on-year, driven by continued growth in Food Nutrition and Personal Care, as well as the ongoing recovery trends in Pharma. Likewise, positive demand and pricing trends supported a 59.9% revenue growth in industrial chemicals.

Azelis EMEA

(EUR m) Q2 2022 Q2 2021 Reported

Change H1 2022 H1 2021 Reported

Change Constant

Currency Revenue 465.9 301.4 54.6% 916.4 598.6 53.1% 54.4% Gross Profit 113.0 73.2 54.3% 224.6 144.4 55.6% 56.6% Gross Profit Margin 24.3% 24.3% -4 bp 24.5% 24.1% 39 bp 33 bp Adjusted EBITDA 62.6 35.2 77.8% 125.2 71.3 75.5% 77.3% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 13.4% 11.7% 176 bp 13.7% 11.9% 174 bp 181 bp Adjusted EBITA 59.9 33.0 81.3% 120.0 67.1 78.9% 80.8% Adjusted EBITA Margin 12.9% 11.0% 190 bp 13.1% 11.2% 189 bp 196 bp Conversion Margin 53.0% 45.1% 790 bp 53.4% 46.5% 697 bp 736 bp

EMEA revenue increased by 53.1% to EUR 916.4m in H1 2022, on organic growth of 32.3%, supported by sustained positive momentum in life sciences, as well as growth acceleration in industrial chemicals due to recent mandate gains. Revenue growth contribution from acquisitions was 22.0%, whilst FX translation was a 1.3% headwind during the period.

In January, Azelis completed the acquisition of Umongo, a leading specialty distributor active in L&MWF in South Africa. In March, the acquisition of WhitChem, a specialty distributor in CASE and R&PA in the UK was completed. In May, we closed the acquisition of Tunçkaya, a leading distributor of specialty food ingredients and additives in Turkey. These companies generated combined annual revenue of over EUR 125m in 2021.

Gross profit increased 55.6% year-on-year to EUR 224.6m in H1 2022, representing a 39 bp margin uplift, as we continue to successfully manage the ongoing price inflation in the industry with our price-through policy. Adjusted EBITA grew 78.9% to EUR 120.0m, resulting in a 189 bp margin expansion to 13.1%, and a 697 bp increase in conversion margin, reflecting the benefit of our scale in the region as well as continuous efficiency improvements.

Azelis Americas

(EUR m) Q2 2022 Q2 2021 Reported

Change H1 2022 H1 2021 Reported

Change Constant

Currency Revenue 396.4 284.8 39.2% 762.9 528.5 44.3% 34.6% Gross Profit 104.0 62.5 66.2% 196.9 114.5 71.9% 62.1% Gross Profit Margin 26.2% 22.0% 427 bp 25.8% 21.7% 414 bp 414 bp Adjusted EBITDA 60.3 33.2 81.7% 111.8 60.1 85.9% 76.2% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 15.2% 11.6% 355 bp 14.7% 11.4% 328 bp 378 bp Adjusted EBITA 58.2 31.8 82.8% 107.9 57.5 87.6% 77.9% Adjusted EBITA Margin 14.7% 11.2% 350 bp 14.1% 10.9% 326 bp 327 bp Conversion Margin 56.0% 50.9% 508 bp 54.8% 50.2% 457 bp 461 bp

Revenue in the Americas was EUR 762.9m, representing year-on-year growth of 44.3%, of which 23.0% was organic. Our life science business continued to be driven by strong end-market demand, whilst industrial chemicals was supported by both demand and positive pricing trends. In the Americas, revenue growth contribution from acquisitions was 11.5%, while the recent strengthening of the USD resulted in a 9.8% FX translation growth contribution.

In June, Azelis signed an agreement to acquire ROCSA, a leading specialty chemical distributor in South America. The acquisition represents the Group's entry into South America, and is an important milestone in its expansion strategy in the region. In 2021, ROCSA generated revenue of EUR 98m.

Gross profit in the region grew by 71.9% to EUR 196.9m, resulting in a 414 bp gross margin expansion versus H1 2021. During the period, adjusted EBITA increased 87.6% to EUR 107.9m, translating to a 326 bp margin uplift driven largely by the strong growth in topline and gross profit. Our businesses in the Americas delivered a 54.8% conversion margin in H1 2022, representing a 457 bp improvement over the previous year.

Azelis Asia Pacific

(EUR m) Q2 2022 Q2 2021 Reported

Change H1 2022 H1 2021 Reported

Change Constant

Currency Revenue 181.4 111.5 62.7% 339.7 182.4 86.3% 80.0% Gross Profit 35.6 22.8 56.1% 67.1 37.6 78.4% 72.8% Gross Profit Margin 19.6% 20.5% -83 bp 19.7% 20.6% -88 bp -74 bp Adjusted EBITDA 16.5 9.9 66.8% 31.5 15.8 99.7% 94.2% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 9.1% 8.9% 22 bp 9.3% 8.6% 62 bp 68 bp Adjusted EBITA 15.1 8.9 69.8% 28.6 13.9 105.7% 100.1% Adjusted EBITA Margin 8.3% 8.0% 35 bp 8.4% 7.6% 79 bp 85 bp Conversion Margin 42.3% 38.9% 340 bp 42.7% 37.0% 567 bp 568 bp

APAC remains the fastest-growing region in the Group, with revenue increasing by 86.3% to EUR 339.7m in H1 2022. The growth was driven by continued strength in life sciences, as well as a significant expansion in the Group's footprint in industrial chemicals in the region from recent acquisitions. Organic growth in the region remained strong at 25.6% as the impact of lockdowns in China was offset by the strong performance in the rest of the region. Acquisitions contributed 54.4% of revenue growth, whilst FX translation represented a 6.3% tailwind in H1 2022.

In February, we completed the acquisition of Catalite, a specialty distributor in the Personal and Home Care market segments, in Thailand. In May, we closed the acquisition of Chemo India, a local specialty distributor active in CASE and R&PA market segments. These companies generated combined annual revenue of EUR 65m in 2021.

Gross profit in the region grew 78.4% to EUR 67.1m in H1 2022, implying an 88bp margin contraction due mostly to negative mix effect from recent acquisitions, which are expected to deliver continuous margin improvement following integration into the Azelis network. The temporary gross margin dilution was offset by scale efficiencies, as reflected in adjusted EBITA growth of 105.7%, resulting in a 567 bp expansion in conversion margin to 42.7%.

Holding companies Q2 2022 Q2 2021 Reported

Change H1 2022 H1 2021 Reported

Change Constant

Currency Adjusted EBITA (EURm) -6.6 -6.1 6.8% -13.9 -11.3 23.3% 23.3% As of Group Revenues -0.6% -0.9% 25 bp -0.7% -0.9% 17 bp -4 bp

Operating costs at the Group's holding companies, relating to the Group's non-operating entities as well as the head office in Belgium, were EUR 13.9m in H1 2022, compared to EUR 11.3m in the previous year. Relative to revenue, operating costs at the Group's holding companies show a marginal improvement at constant currency.

OUTLOOK

Our strategy of driving growth is underpinned by a constantly strengthening lateral value chain, supported by continuous investments in innovation capabilities and digitalization, as well as a commitment to sustainability to create long-term value. In line with this, we are positive that we should be able to generate 8-10% of revenue growth and deliver 10-15 bps adjusted EBITA margin expansion per year in the medium-term.

Although uncertainty from ongoing supply chain disruptions as well as sustained inflation persist, the outlook for the remainder of 2022 remains positive for Azelis. Given the strong performance in the first half, the management expects to achieve adjusted EBITA in the range of EUR 410m-425m for the full year 2022.

FINANCIAL REVIEW

Azelis Group

(EUR m) H1 2022 H1 2021 F/X

Translation M&A

Growth

Contribution Organic

Growth Total

Growth Revenue 2,019.0 1,309.5 4.2% 22.3% 27.6% 54.2% Gross Profit 488.6 296.4 4.0% 23.2% 37.7% 64.9%

Azelis Group

(EUR m) Q2 2022 Q2 2021 Reported

Change H1 2022 H1 2021 Reported

Change Constant

Currency Life Sciences 615.8 430.1 43.2% 1,208.7 802.8 50.6% 46.8% Industrial Chemicals 427.9 267.6 59.9% 810.4 506.7 59.9% 54.9% Group Revenue 1,043.7 697.8 49.6% 2,019.0 1,309.5 54.2% 49.9% Gross Profit 252.7 158.6 59.3% 488.6 296.4 64.9% 60.9% Gross Profit Margin 24.2% 22.7% 147 bp 24.2% 22.6% 157 bp 162 bp Adjusted EBITDA 133.0 72.4 83.8% 255.0 136.4 86.9% 82.9% Adjusted EBITDA Margin 12.7% 10.4% 237 bp 12.6% 10.4% 221 bp 224 bp Adjusted EBITA 126.6 67.6 87.3% 242.6 127.2 90.7% 86.7% Adjusted EBITA Margin 12.1% 9.7% 244 bp 12.0% 9.7% 230 bp 232 bp Conversion Margin 50.1% 42.6% 749 bp 49.7% 42.9% 673 bp 672 bp Operating Profit 109.1 55.1 98.1% 211.8 104.7 102.2% 99.0% Net Profit 70.4 23.4 201.1% 141.7 47.5 198.0% 193.5%

Revenue

Revenue increased 54.2% to EUR 2.0bn in H1 2022, supported by continued strong momentum across our businesses in all regions. Organic growth in Q2 was 23.3%, bringing organic growth for H1 2022 to 27.6%. Revenue growth from acquisitions was EUR 292m, representing topline growth contribution of 22.3% for the period. In addition, the Group benefitted from 4.2% of FX translation tailwind during the period.

Revenue in life sciences grew 50.6% in H1 2022 as demand remains strong in Food and Personal Care across all regions, and the recovery in Pharma has accelerated. Revenue in industrial chemicals increased 59.9%, driven by the Group's expanding footprint in the segment through recent acquisitions, in addition to supportive demand especially in CASE and R&PA, and continued positive pricing environment.

Across our geographic markets, organic growth remained strong, with EMEA, Americas and APAC delivering 32.3%, 23.0% and 25.6% organic growth respectively.

Profitability

In H1 2022, gross profit increased by 64.9% to EUR 488.6m. The 157 bp gross margin expansion to 24.2% was supported by our continuing price management initiatives to offset the impact from the ongoing price inflation across the industry, as well as a net positive mix effect from recent acquisitions.

Adjusted EBITA grew 90.7% to EUR 242.6m. The 230 bp margin expansion was largely driven by strong topline growth and scale benefits, mitigating the impact from continuing supply chain pressures. The strong profit expansion drove a 673 bp expansion in the Group's conversion margin to 49.7% in H1 2022.

Net financial expense in H1 2022 was EUR 21.1m, a 29.4% reduction compared to the previous year, due largely to a 34.3% reduction in interest expense from lower debt. Tax expense in H1 2022 was EUR 49m, implying an effective tax rate (ETR) of 25.7%, versus 37% in the previous year, as we progress towards a structure reflecting the Group's actual tax exposure in geographies where we generate our profits.

Adjusted net profit for H1 2022 was EUR 141.7m, an increase of 194.8% compared to H1 2021. Earnings per share for the period is EUR 0.59, representing a year-on-year increase of 200.8%.

Azelis Group

(EUR m) H1 2022 H1 2021 Operating Profit 211.8 104.7 Net Financial Expense -21.1 -29.8 Financial Income 0.3 2.7 Interest Income 0.2 0.2 Other Financial Gains 0.1 0.0 Financial Expense -21.4 -32.5 Interest Expense on Bank Loans and Overdrafts -12.2 -26.3 Interest Lease Commitments -1.6 -1.4 Accelerated Amortization of Transaction Costs due to IPO 0.0 0.0 Other Financial Cost -7.5 -4.8 Profit Before Tax 190.7 74.9 Tax Expense -49.0 -27.3 Net Profit 141.7 47.5 One-off Cash and Non-cash Charges due to IPO: IPO Cost 0.0 0.5 Accelerated Amortization of Transaction Costs due to IPO 0.0 0.0 Adjusted Net Profit 141.7 48.1

Cash Flow and Financing

Net working capital to revenue normalized for acquisitions was 15.4% at the end of June 2022, compared to 15.3% at the end of December 2021 and 12.5% in the prior year. The elevated working capital intensity is due largely to the impact of new acquisitions that are not yet at Group level, as well as higher inventory to support the strong demand across our businesses. On our organic scope, NWC was 13.4% of revenue.

Despite the increase in working capital investments, the strong topline growth resulted in operating cash flow of EUR 151.5m in H1 2022, a 68.0% increase compared to the prior year. Capital expenditure increased 34.0% to EUR 8.5m, as the Group accelerated its investments in digital and IT infrastructure, and our laboratory network.

Free cash flow increased by 74.1% to EUR 139.2m, representing free cash flow conversion ratio of 56.9%, versus 62.4% in prior year. The decline in free cash flow conversion ratio was driven by the temporary increase in working capital investments to support the strong demand across our businesses.

At the end of June 2022, net debt was at EUR 990.8m and leverage ratio stood at 2.3x, versus 2.7x in December 2021, and 5.4x in June 2021. At the end of the period, the Group had liquidity of EUR 615.7m in both cash and unused revolving credit facility (RCF).

Azelis Group

(EUR m) H1 2022 H1 2021 Operating Cash Flow 151.5 90.2 Free Cash Flow 139.2 80.0 FCF Conversion 56.9% 62.4% Net Working Capital Revenue normalized for acquisitions 15.4% 12.5% Net Indebtedness 990.8 1,531.7 Net Leverage 2.3 5.4

Board appointment

Azelis has appointed Tom Hallam to the group's board of directors effective August 2, 2022. Mr. Hallam will serve as a non-executive and independent director and chair of the audit and risk committee. He succeeds Jürgen Buchsteiner, who will be retiring from the Azelis board after four years of valuable contributions as a board member and particularly steering the audit and risk committee.

Mr. Hallam's career spans over 30 years of experience in finance leadership roles. He is currently Chief Financial Officer at Givaudan, a global leader in Fragrance Beauty and Taste Wellbeing. He joined Givaudan in 2008 as Group Controller, with responsibility for financial reporting and compliance, strategic planning and management of Givaudan's business development process. He was appointed Chief Financial Officer effective January 1, 2017. Mr. Hallam began his career in the UK working in various industries and positions. He moved to Switzerland in 1996 to join Serono in Geneva, where he held a number of positions of increasing responsibility including Financial Director for Manufacturing Operations, and in 2001 he was appointed Vice President, Corporate Finance. A UK and Swiss national, Mr. Hallam holds a degree in Accounting and Finance from the University of Manchester and is a member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA).

Including Mr. Hallam, Azelis' board of directors is comprised of eight directors, four of whom are non-executive and independent.

Post closing event

The Group completed the acquisition of ROCSA Colombia SA on the 1st of July, 2022.

APPENDIX

All figures and tables contained in this appendix have been extracted from Azelis' unaudited condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the first six months of 2022, which have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting, as adopted by the European Union.

The statutory auditor, PwC Bedrijfsrevisoren BV Reviseurs d'Entreprises SRL, represented by Peter Van den Eynde, has reviewed these condensed consolidated interim financial statements and concluded that based on the review, nothing has come to the attention that causes them to believe that the condensed consolidated interim financial information is not prepared, in all material respects, in accordance with IAS 34, as adopted by the European Union.

For the condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the first six months of 2022 and the review report of the statutory auditor we refer to Azelis' website.

Jan-June

2022 Jan-June

2021 (in thousands of €) Revenue 2,019,049 1,309,459 Other operating income 8,734 4,390 Total income 2,027,783 1,313,849 Costs for goods and consumables -1,539,192 -1,017,468 Gross profit 488,591 296,381 Employee benefits expenses -143,122 -104,951 External services and other expenses -93,246 -60,250 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment -12,363 -9,217 Amortization impairment of intangible assets -28,087 -17,222 Operating profit loss (-) 211,773 104,741 Financial income 316 2,697 Financial expenses -21,395 -32,542 Net financial expense -21,079 -29,845 Profit loss (-) before tax 190,694 74,896 Income tax income expense (-) -48,999 -27,349 Net profit loss (-) for the period from continuing operations 141,695 47,547 Attributable to: Equity holders of the parent 138,814 46,157 Non-controlling interests 2,881 1,390 Net profit loss (-) for the period 141,695 47,547 in Euro's in Euro's Basic earnings per share 0.59 0.20 Diluted earnings per share 0.59 0.20

30 June

2022 31

December

2021 (in thousands of €) Assets Goodwill 1,981,613 1,803,266 Intangible assets 1,085,243 1,004,258 Property, plant and equipment 57,086 53,008 Right of Use assets 81,107 65,582 Investments in associates 176 180 Other financial assets 752 1,355 Deferred tax assets 13,155 10,482 Total non-current assets 3,219,132 2,938,131 Inventories 610,973 467,473 Trade and other receivables 568,682 428,950 Income tax receivables 8,376 4,432 Other financial assets 4,486 1,522 Cash and cash equivalents 385,679 141,293 Total current assets 1,578,196 1,043,670 Total assets 4,797,328 3,981,801 Equity Share capital 5,680,000 5,680,000 Reserves -3,531,291 -3,617,020 Retained earnings 181,354 96,817 Unappropriated result 138,814 67,756 Issued capital and reserves attributable to owners of the parent 2,468,877 2,227,553 Non-controlling interests 44,603 23,792 Total equity 2,513,480 2,251,345 Loans and borrowings 1,173,150 840,030 Lease obligations 66,772 54,078 Employee benefit obligations 9,505 8,822 Provisions 4,990 4,127 Other non-current liabilities 46,151 9,655 Deferred tax liabilities 159,814 135,315 Total non-current liabilities 1,460,382 1,052,027 Bank overdrafts 27,416 40,524 Loans and borrowings 90,573 62,604 Lease obligations 17,775 15,200 Provisions 2,917 1,981 Income tax payables 28,467 17,046 Trade and other payables 656,318 541,074 Total current liabilities 823,466 678,429 Total liabilities 2,283,848 1,730,456 Total equity and liabilities 4,797,328 3,981,801

Jan-June

2022 Jan-June

2021 (in thousands of €) Cash flows from operating activities Net profit loss (-) for the period 141,695 47,547 Adjustments for: Depreciation, amortisation and impairment expenses 40,450 26,439 Net financial expense 21,079 29,845 Cost of share-based payment 248 Income tax income expense 48,999 27,349 Change in inventories -82,286 -27,213 Change in trade and other receivables and other investments -79,737 -74,862 Change in trade and other payables 59,294 60,439 Change in provisions 1,752 608 Cash flow from operating activities 151,494 90,152 Income tax paid -38,807 -21,303 Interest paid -16,647 -29,125 Net cash flow from operating activities 96,040 39,724 Cash flow from investing activities Acquisition of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets -8,463 -6,315 Acquisition of subsidiaries, net of cash acquired -171,841 -460,372 Net cash flow from investing activities -180,304 -466,687 Cash flows from financing activities Payments of lease obligation -10,403 -8,190 Proceeds from shareholders for issue of equity 50,000 Dividend payment to shareholders of the Group -5,686 Purchase of treasury shares -2,999 Proceeds from loans and borrowings 403,285 363,098 Repayments of loans and borrowings -39,332 -27,213 Other cash flows from financing activities -3,139 -2,475 Net cash flow from financing activities 341,726 375,220 Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents 257,462 -51,743 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations on cash held 32 -798 Cash and cash equivalents minus Bank overdraft at beginning of the period 100,769 139,693 Cash and cash equivalents minus Bank overdraft at 30 June 358,263 87,152

NOTES AND DISCLAIMER

Azelis is a leading global innovation service provider in the specialty chemical and food ingredients industry present in 57 countries across the globe with +3,000 employees. Our knowledgeable teams of industry, market and technical experts are each dedicated to a specific market within Life Sciences and Industrial Chemicals. We offer a lateral value chain of complementary products to more than +51,000 customers, supported by +2,300 principal relationships, creating a turnover of €2.8 billion (2021). Azelis Group NV is listed on Euronext Brussels under ticker AZE.

Across our extensive network of more than 60 application laboratories, our award-winning staff help develop formulations and provide technical guidance throughout the customers' product development process. We combine a global market reach with a local footprint to offer a reliable, integrated and unique digital service to local customers and attractive business opportunities to principals. EcoVadis Platinum rated, Azelis is a leader in sustainability. We believe in building and nurturing solid, honest and transparent relationships with our people and partners.

Impact through ideas. Innovation through formulation.

This announcement may contain statement relevant to Azelis Group NV (the "Company") and/or its affiliated companies (collectively "Azelis" or the "Azelis Group") which are not historical facts and are hereby identified as "forward-looking statements". Such forward looking statements, include, without limitation, those relating to the future business prospects, revenue, working capital, liquidity, capital needs, interest costs and income, in each case relating to the Azelis Group.

The forward-looking statements and estimates contained herein represent the judgement of and are based on the information available to the Company's management as of the date of this announcement. They involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward looking statements.

These forward-looking statements should not be considered as guarantees for future performance of the Azelis Group and should, therefore, be considered in light of various important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from estimates or projections contained in the forward looking statements. These include without limitation economic and business cycles, the terms and conditions of the Azelis' financing arrangements, foreign currency rate fluctuations, competition in Azelis' key markets, acquisitions or disposals of businesses or assets and trends in Azelis' principal industries or economies.

The foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive. When considering forward looking statements, careful consideration should be given to the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and events, as well as factors described in any other document published by the Company with the Belgian Financial Services and Markets Authority ("FSMA") or on the Azelis website (www.azelis.com/investor-relations) from time to time, including the prospectus related to the admission to trading of the securities of Azelis Group NV on the regulated market of Euronext Brussels dated 14 September 2021. No undue reliance should be placed on such forward looking statements which are relevant only as of the date of this announcement. Except as required by the FSMA, Euronext or otherwise in accordance with applicable law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

