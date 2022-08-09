- (PLX AI) - Hexagon Purus Q2 revenue NOK 210 million vs. estimate NOK 195 million.
- • Q2 EBITDA NOK -112 million vs. estimate NOK -101 million
- • Revenue growth of 123 % was driven by the acquisition of Wystrach which contributed NOK 142 million in sales and NOK 14 million in EBITDA
- • Says continued investments in personnel and infrastructure to support and accelerate Hexagon Purus' future growth drive negative profitability
- • Says inflationary pressure in the cost of its key inputs is being addressed through offsetting pricing actions as well as cost reduction efforts
