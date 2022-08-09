x+why Implements Yardi Kube IT Management

Flexspace operator goes live with powerful WiFi technology in Birmingham workspace

LONDON, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- x+why, a UK-based flexible workspace provider, has launched Yardi Kube IT Management at its Foundry coworking space in Birmingham.

This is the third x+why location to go live with Yardi's WiFi technology.

Yardi Kube IT Management provides x+why with a high-performance WiFi solution. This gives x+why users a frictionless experience with a secure, reliable and robust WiFi connection.

The platform includes data management and real-time visibility of usage reports to help streamline operations and maximise user experience. Users can benefit from single-sign-on, allowing members to connect from anywhere and the online portal simplifies adding, moving and updating service levels.

As x+why operate multiple sites across the UK, Yardi Kube allows roaming between sites so users can gain immediate access to the internet without having to reconnect, register or login to sites multiple times.

"Yardi has provided and continues to provide powerful wired and wireless WiFi networks for x+why," said Phil Nevin, CCO, for x+why. "Yardi takes a hands-on approach to the delivery of its projects and has helped throughout the design, delivery and post-delivery aspects of the building to ensure the solution is right the first time."

"Yardi's platform helps provide a frictionless experience to users and allows x+why to focus on delivering the building to its clientele," said Justin Harley, regional director for Yardi. "We're thrilled to continue working with x+why and maintain the robust high speed and high-density service that x+why has become accustomed to."

Yardi Kube IT Management is part of the end-to-end Yardi Kube Flexible Workspace Suite that delivers a complete flexspace platform for online marketing, online payments, meeting room and space management, a member mobile app and full financial accounting.

See how Yardi Kube can improve your user experience for any coworking business.

About x+why

x+why provides flexible workspaces to a community of purpose-led entrepreneurs and businesses. It works with landlords to design, manage and operate inspirational and flexible workspaces, which champion purpose as well as profit. For more information, visit xandwhy.co.uk.

About Yardi

Yardi develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. With 8,000 employees, Yardi is working with clients globally to drive significant innovation in the real estate industry. For more information on how Yardi is Energised for Tomorrow, visit yardi.co.uk.

