09.08.2022
50 Leser
Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.: Heidrick & Struggles Names Fashion and Beauty Expert as London Partner

LONDON, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, added a new partner to the Global Consumer Markets Practice in Europe in July 2022.

Caroline Pill joined Heidrick & Struggles as a Partner in the London office. With a truly diverse and global view of the industries that she serves, Pill will work to strengthen the brand and visibility of the Consumer Markets Practice while focusing on the global fashion, luxury, and beauty industries. She brings a critical perspective as a strategic partner to startup and multinational clients, helping talented executives and leadership teams advance their goals. Previously, she led C-level search engagements at another executive search firm.

"For companies in the fashion and beauty sector, it is more important than ever to find imaginative leaders with a proven track record to navigate today's evolving economic environment," said Luis Urbano, Regional Managing Partner, Consumer Markets Practice, Europe and Africa. "Our clients will greatly benefit from Caroline's deep understanding of their business and culture to meet talent needs and deliver against strategic business objectives."

About Heidrick & Struggles:
Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII) is a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, serving the senior-level talent and consulting needs of the world's top organizations. In our role as trusted leadership advisors, we partner with our clients to develop future-ready leaders and organizations, bringing together our services and offerings in executive search, diversity and inclusion, leadership assessment and development, organization and team acceleration, culture shaping and on-demand, independent talent solutions. Heidrick & Struggles pioneered the profession of executive search more than 65 years ago. Today, the firm provides integrated talent and human capital solutions to help our clients change the world, one leadership team at a time. www.heidrick.com

Heidrick & Struggles Media Contact:
Chiara Pierdomenico
+44 20 7075 4236
cpierdomenico@heidrick.com

