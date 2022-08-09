Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc.: Heidrick & Struggles Names Fashion and Beauty Expert as London Partner

LONDON, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Heidrick & Struggles (Nasdaq: HSII), a premier provider of global leadership advisory and on-demand talent solutions, added a new partner to the Global Consumer Markets Practice in Europe in July 2022.

Caroline Pill joined Heidrick & Struggles as a Partner in the London office. With a truly diverse and global view of the industries that she serves, Pill will work to strengthen the brand and visibility of the Consumer Markets Practice while focusing on the global fashion, luxury, and beauty industries. She brings a critical perspective as a strategic partner to startup and multinational clients, helping talented executives and leadership teams advance their goals. Previously, she led C-level search engagements at another executive search firm.

"For companies in the fashion and beauty sector, it is more important than ever to find imaginative leaders with a proven track record to navigate today's evolving economic environment," said Luis Urbano, Regional Managing Partner, Consumer Markets Practice, Europe and Africa. "Our clients will greatly benefit from Caroline's deep understanding of their business and culture to meet talent needs and deliver against strategic business objectives."

