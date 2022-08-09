The "Denmark Construction Market Size, Trends and Forecasts by Sector Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis, 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The construction industry in Denmark registered an annual growth of 5.2% in real terms in 2021, following an expansion of 4.1% in 2020.

The industry's growth in 2021 is attributed to a rebound in consumer and investor confidence amid a fall in Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and progress in the country's vaccination drive, coupled with the government's focus on infrastructure investments. According to Statistics Denmark, the construction production index (in nominal terms) rose by 6.7% in 2021, supported by a growth in both civil engineering (6.8%) and building construction (6.7%) activities.

The industry is expected to maintain its growth momentum and expand by 2.1% this year, supported by an anticipated pick-up in economic activities, given that the country had relaxed all of its COVID-19 restrictions in early February 2022. The industry's growth in 2022 will also be supported by investments on transport, renewable energy, and housing infrastructure projects. In December 2021, the government unveiled the 2022 Budget, with a focus on economic recovery, as well as the development in education, health, and green projects.

The publisher expects the industry to register an annual average growth of 2.5% from 2023 to 2026, supported by investments as part of the DKK160 billion ($25.7 billion) Infrastructure Plan 2035, which was approved last year. The plan aims to reduce traffic congestion, strengthen public transport, and facilitate green transition.

Forecast-period growth in the Danish construction industry will also be supported by the government's plan to produce 55% of its total energy from renewable energy sources by 2030, To achieve this target, it announced a target in mid-April 2022 to quadruple its energy production from solar and wind sources by 2030.

Scope

Historical (2017-2021) and forecast (2022-2026) valuations of the construction industry in Denmark, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline.

Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy

Identify and evaluate market opportunities using the publisher's standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies.

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts.

Understand the latest industry and market trends.

Formulate and validate strategy using the publisher's critical and actionable insight.

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures.

Evaluate competitive risk and success factors.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance

3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 COVID-19 Status

3.5 Risk Profile

4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction

Outlook

Latest news and developments

Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction

Outlook

Project analytics

Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants

6 Construction Market Data

7 Appendix

