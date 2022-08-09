The "Germany Cold Chain Logistics Market Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts (2022 2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The German cold chain logistics market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 7% during the forecast period of 2020-2025. The demand for cold chain is due to the growth in the organized food retail industry, demand for processed food, increased health expenditure.

The regulatory updates in the country are further expected to push the demand for refrigerated logistics in terms of huge transportation, development of expanded and modern storage spaces in order to complement the changes.

Key Market Trends

Pharmaceutical Industry Demand for Advanced Cold-Chain Services

Germany is one of the most important biotech locations worldwide. The turnover of dedicated biotechnology companies reached to more than 4.5 billion euros in 2019, the highest figure since 2005. The expenditure on R&D in the country, which already exceeded one billion Euro in 2015, continued to rise to EUR 1.2 billion by the end of 2018. Small and medium-sized biotechnology companies (SMEs), pharmaceutical SMEs and multinational companies whether jointly or alone are bringing about promising innovations.

As the sector continues to grow, the pharmaceutical companies are looking beyond traditional markets for globalized, traceable, secure and compliant supply chains providing services including cold-chain solutions, storage in multiple temperature zones, reverse logistics and advanced tracking technologies, which ensure total supply chain visibility, and reporting on merchandise flows across all modes of transport.

Brexit Surging the Demand of Refrigerated Logistics

Germany is the United Kingdom's one of the major food exporters comprising around 14% of its major food and drink imports. It exports over EUR 700 million worth of meat, fruits and vegetables to the United Kingdom every year. Germany also imports perishables from the United Kingdom, which after Brexit is expected to be cost inflated as a result of high tariffs. With no-deal Brexit, the German companies will require to establish new trade relationships with potential trade partners for its produce and the able markets to satisfy the demands of the German population. These developments will push the growth of the refrigerated logistics and warehousing enabling the country to export goods to distant countries.

The food and beverage exports to the United Kingdom will, post-Brexit, require huge refrigerated transportation vehicles in order to reduce the impact of increased tariffs and delays on the custom checkpoints.

