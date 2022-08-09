Condor Capital Wealth Management Named in FA Magazine's 2022 RIA Ranking

MARTINSVILLE, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2022 / We proudly announce that Condor Capital Wealth Management was once again recognized in FA Magazine's 2022 RIA Ranking. This year, the firm placed #253 in the "$1 billion and over" asset category, a rise of 15 places compared to the previous year's ranking.

Reaching 80,000 qualified readers each month, Financial Advisor magazine delivers essential market information and strategies that advisors need to succeed in the complex area of wealth management. Every year, the publication conducts a survey to determine the best registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the country based on information submitted by individual firms. Companies are ranked based on the total of their discretionary and nondiscretionary assets, percentage growth in total assets, and percentage growth in assets per client.

For a link to the full ranking, please click here .

Condor Capital Wealth Management

Founded in 1988, Condor Capital Wealth Management is an employee-owned, SEC-registered investment advisor based in Martinsville, N.J. employing 25 professional and support staff. Since Condor is a fee-only investment management firm, its fees are based on portfolio size, not sales commissions or number of trades. For more information on Condor Capital Wealth Management, please visit https://www.condorcapital.com , call 732-356-7323, or contact Jeanette Lucas at info@condorcapital.com.

SOURCE: Condor Capital Wealth Management

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/711060/Condor-Capital-Wealth-Management-Named-in-FA-Magazines-2022-RIA-Ranking