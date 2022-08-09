Sunworks, Inc.: Sunworks Reports Second Quarter 2022 Results

PROVO, UT / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2022 / Sunworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW), a leading provider of solar power and battery storage solutions for residential, agriculture, commercial, industrial, and public works markets, today announced financial results for the second quarter of 2022.

SECOND QUARTER 2022 RESULTS

(As compared to the Second Quarter 2021)

Total revenue of $36.4 million, a 13.4% increase

Gross profit of $16.9 million, a 11.4% increase

Residential Solar segment revenue of $32.5 million, a 42% increase

Commercial Solar Energy segment revenue of $3.9 million, a $5.4 million decrease

Total Residential Solar Segment originations increased 70% year over year and 37% sequentially

Total Commercial Solar Energy segment orders of $23.7 million

Total backlog increased 51% to $96.9 million and $33M sequential growth driven by improved residential and commercial demand

As previously disclosed, Sunworks acquired Solcius on April 8, 2021. While second quarter 2022 results include a full quarter of financial contribution from Solcius, second quarter 2021 results include acquisition-related contributions for the period commencing April 8, 2021.

"During the second quarter, we demonstrated measurable progress on our business transformation strategy, while continuing to capitalize on increased demand for our integrated solar solutions," stated Gaylon Morris, Chief Executive Officer of Sunworks. "Net revenue and gross profit each increased on a year-over-year basis in the second quarter, driven by strong residential demand, while both orders and backlog increased to multi-year highs."

"Within our Residential Solar segment, total watts installed increased by nearly 35% versus prior-year levels, as concerns around rising energy costs and grid reliability have led to increased consumer adoption of our rooftop solar solutions," continued Morris. "During the last year, we've continued to build-out a robust direct salesforce, a team that now is delivering nearly 25% of our originations, while maintaining margin discipline. Operationally, we have begun to test a regionally oriented, decentralized approach, one that we expect will significantly reduce the time-to-installation, while improving customer retention."

"Within our Commercial Solar Energy ("CSE") segment, order activity accelerated meaningfully in the second quarter, positioning the segment for improved performance as we look to the second half of 2022," continued Morris. "During the second quarter, CSE secured a multi-year high of $23.7 million in new orders, due to strengthening demand for commercial and public works solar projects."

"While disruptions to the global supply chain and tariff-related policy concerns have both constrained module availability and contributed to higher materials costs, we've taken action to expand our supplier relationships, while opportunistically increasing prices to offset labor and materials inflation," continued Morris. "On a year-to-date basis, we've implemented several price increases to counter recent inflationary pressures, the impact of which are expected to benefit our margin realization beginning in the third quarter 2022."

"Exiting the second quarter, we had total backlog of nearly $97 million, versus $63 million at the end of the first quarter 2022," concluded Morris. "Looking ahead, we intend to fully capitalize on the demand conditions across both our residential and commercial end-markets, leveraging our growing direct sales capabilities, expanded sourcing relationships and decentralized operating model, while continuing to position the business for profitable growth."

"We look forward to final resolution on the Inflation Reduction Act currently before congress which, if passed into law, will provide long-term tax credits designed to incentivize the deployment of clean energy technologies, including solar," noted Morris. "Included within the proposed legislation is a potential, ten-year extension of the investment tax credit that we believe could serve to further accelerate adoption, while lowering the total cost of ownership for consumers."

STRATEGIC UPDATE

Increase the velocity of installation. Sunworks believes a reduction in the time required to install a residential solar installation improves both pricing power with third-party channel relationships and customer retention. Following a recent pilot test in which the Company decentralized all design, permitting and scheduling activities to Company representatives, Sunworks was able to significantly reduce installation times. The Company is currently mapping Company-wide workflow in order to leverage these benefits to scale.

Expand cost-efficient direct sales channel. Sunworks has embarked on a multi-year initiative to develop a robust, direct sales team designed to complement its third-party channel partners. This direct sales team is incentivized to develop business across the residential markets where Sunworks operates, with an emphasis on rooftop solar installations. During the second quarter 2022, the direct sales team was responsible for nearly 15% of total installation revenue, versus approximately 5% in the prior-year period.

Drive efficient sourcing and procurement. The Company intends to shift an increased proportion of its sourcing from third-party distribution channels toward U.S. based original equipment manufacturers, an approach that will allow for improved surety of supply at a lower average cost. Sunworks believes that the Executive Order executed by President Biden in June 2022 suspending the collection of anti-dumping and countervailing duties (AD/CVD) of certain solar cells and modules exported from Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand, and Vietnam for 24-months should have a favorable impact on material availability beginning in late 2022.

Drive sustained margin expansion. The Company believes key drivers of margin expansion include programmatic price increases; market share gains in both its core California commercial market and new geographic regions; reductions in lead times; optimization of its sales channel partner network; an increased mix of revenue derived from its direct sales force; increased productivity resulting from recent headcount investments; and the adoption of lean principles to reduce cost and drive continuous improvement. Sunworks expects to achieve improved margin realization in the second half of 2022, when compared to the first half of 2022, as recent performance improvement initiatives are further implemented.

SECOND QUARTER 2022 SUMMARY

For the three months ended June 30, 2022, Sunworks reported total revenue of $36.4 million, versus $32.1 million in the prior-year period. The year-over-year growth in revenue was attributable mainly to increased contributions from the Residential Solar segment, which benefited from a growth in installation volumes. Commercial Solar Energy revenue declined $5.4M compared to the prior year period, primarily driven by lower order intake in the preceding periods. During the second quarter, residential and commercial revenues represented 91% and 9% of total revenue, respectively.

Total gross profit increased to $16.9 million in the second quarter 2022, versus $15.1 million in the prior-year period. The year-over-year variance was primarily attributable to growth in customer acquisition and operational improvements throughout the business, including increased focus on accuracy in estimating, quoting and improved execution, partially offset by inflationary pressures on materials and labor.

The Company reported a net loss of $7.6 million in the second quarter 2022, or ($0.23) per basic share, versus a net loss of $1.9 million in the prior-year period, or ($0.07) per basic share. The year-over-year variance was primarily attributable to inflationary pressures on materials and labor, as well as investments to support anticipated growth in each of the Company's segments.

Adjusted EBITDA was a loss of $5.7 million in the second quarter 2022, compared to a loss of $1.7 million in the second quarter 2021. A reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP financial measures is provided below.

As of June 30, 2022, the Company had total unrestricted cash of $12.1 million.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income (loss) excluding interest, taxes and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA is further adjusted for non-cash stock-based compensation expense, goodwill impairment and acquisition transaction expenses. Adjusted EBITDA is a key measure used by the Company to evaluate operating performance, generate future operating plans and make strategic decisions for the allocation of capital. The Company presents Adjusted EBITDA to provide information that may assist investors in understanding its financial results. However, Adjusted EBITDA is not intended to be a substitute for net income (loss).

Certain non-GAAP financial measures are presented in this press release, including Adjusted EBITDA, to provide information that may assist investors in understanding the Company's financial results and assessing its prospects for future performance. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are important indicators of our operating performance because they exclude items that are unrelated to, and may not be indicative of, our core operating results. These non-GAAP financial measures, as we calculate them, may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies and may not be appropriate measures for comparing the performance of other companies relative to the Company. These non-GAAP financial results are not intended to represent, and should not be considered to be more meaningful measures than, or alternatives to, measures of operating performance as determined in accordance with GAAP. To the extent we utilize such non-GAAP financial measures in the future, we expect to calculate them using a consistent method from period to period. A reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure is provided below.



Three Months Ended Year To Date

June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA







Net Loss $ (7,585 ) $ (1,867 ) $ (15,792 ) $ (6,680 ) PPP Loan Forgiveness 0 (2,881 ) 0 (2,881 ) Stock-based compensation 371 1,113 1,655 1,264 Depreciation and amortization 1,312 1,905 2,595 1,970 Interest expense 59 21 66 30 Income Tax Expense 94 0 94 0 Acquisition Transaction Expenses 0 40 0 750 Adjusted EBITDA $ (5,749 ) $ (1,669 ) $ (11,382 ) $ (5,547 )

SUNWORKS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

AS OF JUNE 30, 2022 AND DECEMBER 31, 2021

(in thousands, except share and per share data)



June 30, 2022 December 31, 2021

(Unaudited)

Assets



Current Assets:



Cash and cash equivalents $ 12,067 $ 19,719 Restricted cash 323 323 Accounts receivable, net 8,012 4,568 Inventory 18,822 10,219 Contract assets 19,637 14,498 Other current assets 4,748 4,154 Total Current Assets 63,609 53,481 Property and equipment, net 2,778 3,195 Finance lease right-of-use assets, net 1,488 1,407 Operating lease right-of-use assets 2,212 2,502 Deposits 139 132 Intangible assets, net 6,383 7,910 Goodwill 32,186 32,186 Total Assets $ 108,795 $ 100,813

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Current Liabilities: Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 16,323 $ 11,127 Contract liabilities 19,417 12,201 Finance lease liability, current portion 440 424 Operating lease liability, current portion 967 993 Total Current Liabilities 37,147 24,745

Long-Term Liabilities: Finance lease liability, net of current portion 618 542 Operating lease liability, net of current portion 1,245 1,509 Warranty liability 1,371 1,251 Total Long-Term Liabilities 3,234 3,302 Total Liabilities 40,384 28,047

Commitments and contingencies

Shareholders' Equity: Preferred stock Series B, $0.001 par value, 5,000,000 authorized shares; no shares issued and outstanding - - Common stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000,000 authorized shares; 32,934,822 and 29,193,772 shares issued and outstanding, at June 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 33 29 Additional paid-in capital 199,433 187,997 Accumulated deficit (131,052 ) (115,260 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 68,414 72,766

Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 108,795 $ 100,813

SUNWORKS, INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2022 and 2021

(in thousands, except share and per share data)



June 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended

June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021 June 30, 2022 June 30, 2021









Revenue, net $ 36,397 $ 32,091 $ 67,593 $ 38,260

Cost of Goods Sold 19,532 16,953 36,697 23,031

Gross Profit 16,865 15,138 30,896 15,229

Operating Expenses: Selling and marketing 14,318 10,165 26,548 11,396 General and administrative 8,525 6,738 15,961 10,190 Stock-based compensation 371 1,113 1,655 1,264 Depreciation and amortization 1,312 1,905 2,595 1,970

Total Operating Expenses 24,526 19,921 46,759 24,820

Operating Loss (7,661 ) (4,783 ) (15,863 ) (9,591 )

Other Income (Expense) Other income, net 51 2,886 53 2,890 Interest expense (59 ) (21 ) (66 ) (30 ) Gain on disposal of property and equipment 178 51 178 51

Total Other Income, net 170 2,916 165 2,911

Loss before Income Taxes (7,491 ) (1,867 ) (15,698 ) (6,680 )

Income Tax Expense 94 - 94 -

Net Loss $ (7,585 ) $ (1,867 ) $ (15,792 ) $ (6,680 )

LOSS PER SHARE: Basic $ (0.23 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.51 ) $ (0.26 ) Diluted $ (0.23 ) $ (0.07 ) $ (0.51 ) $ (0.26 )

WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING Basic 32,907,289 27,047,744 31,262,031 26,145,676 Diluted 32,907,289 27,047,744 31,262,031 26,145,676



