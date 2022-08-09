Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - August 9, 2022) - Nextech AR Solutions Corp. (OTCQB: NEXCF) today announced that Nextech AR's CEO Evan Gappelberg will be attending the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit. During the presentation, Mr. Gappelberg will discuss the Company's groundbreaking 3D modelling for e-commerce and metaverse spatial mapping technologies, and how they are impacting Web 3.0. The presentation will be webcast and an archived recording will be made available in Investors' section of the Vyant Bio website.





Event: Q3 Investor Summit Date: August 16 & 17th, 2022 Presentation: August 16 @ 10:15 am ET Location: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_VKIoe5B4R4C3w6IMi3xf9A

1x1s will be available for qualified investors

The conference is completely complementary to qualified investors. Please register at

Complimentary Investor Registration



Company Description

Nextech AR Solutions is a Metaverse company that develops and operates platforms critical to creating and populating the Metaverse, including spatial mapping technology, 3D Models and augmented reality experiences. These include three-dimensional product visualizations, human holograms, portals and augmented labs that alter e-commerce, digital advertising, entertainment, industrial manufacturing, learning in higher education, hybrid virtual events and training. Nextech provides customers with critical functionality needed to provide 3D and AR immersive experiences as opposed to experiences in 2D formats. Nextech AR Solutions' product and service offerings allow its customers to deliver photo-realistic, volumetric 3D and AR at scale for mass adoption.

Contact

For further information:

Investor Relations

Lindsay Betts

investor.relations@Nextechar.com

866-ARITIZE (274-8493) Ext 7201

Nextech AR Solutions Corp.

Evan Gappelberg

CEO and Director

866-ARITIZE (274-8493)

About Investor Summit Group

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q3 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 90+ companies and over 500 investors comprising institutional investors, family offices, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Energy/Tech, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate, Technology, and Tech/Crypt. Contact: info@investorsummitgroup.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/132884