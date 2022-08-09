Ann Arbor, Michigan--(Newsfile Corp. - August 9, 2022) - Zomedica Corp. (NYSE American: ZOM) today announced that Larry Heaton, CEO, will be attending the Q3 Virtual Investor Summit. During the presentation, Zomedica Chief Executive Officer, Larry Heaton, will highlight the Company's recent acquisitions and integration of PulseVet and the assets of Revo Squared and Assisi Animal Health, and the resulting transformational business strategy, noteworthy collaborations and partnerships, and the broader going-forward corporate vision. The presentation will be webcast and an archived recording will be made available in the Investors' section of the Zomedica website.

Event: Q3 Investor Summit Date: August 16 & 17th, 2022 Presentation: August 16 @ 12:30 p.m. ET Location: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_FfufrTaxTkSpRc1P4NPAAA

Based in Ann Arbor, Michigan, Zomedica (NYSE American: ZOM) is a veterinary health company creating products for companion animals by focusing on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians. Zomedica's product portfolio includes innovative diagnostics and medical devices that emphasize patient health and practice health. It is Zomedica's mission to provide veterinarians the opportunity to increase productivity and grow revenue while better serving the animals in their care. Zomedica's TRUFORMA® is an in-clinic biosensor platform offering reference lab quality results for diagnoses of thyroid and adrenal disorders. The PulseVet® line is the leader in veterinary shock wave therapy, and has recently launched technology capable of delivering true electrohydraulic shock wave energy without the need for sedation.

PCG Advisory Group

Kirin Smith, President

ksmith@pcgadvisory.com

+1.646.823.8656

The Investor Summit (formerly MicroCap Conference) is an exclusive, independent conference dedicated to connecting smallcap and microcap companies with qualified investors. The Q3 Investor Summit will take place virtually, featuring 90+ companies and over 500 investors comprising institutional investors, family offices, and high net worth investors. Sectors Participating: Biotech, Communication Services, Consumer, Energy, Energy/Tech, Financial, Healthcare, Industrials, Materials, Real Estate, Technology, and Tech/Crypt. Contact: info@investorsummitgroup.com

