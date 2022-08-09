Jaguar Health, Inc.: Jaguar Health Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent 11,389,424, a Methods and Compositions Patent for Treating Chemotherapy-Induced Diarrhea

New patent bolsters intellectual property protection for the company's core target indication for crofelemer

Crofelemer is the subject of the company's OnTarget study, an ongoing pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for prophylaxis of diarrhea in adult cancer patients receiving targeted therapy

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2022 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office on July 19, 2022 issued a new U.S. patent to Napo Pharmaceuticals (Napo), the company's wholly owned subsidiary, for methods for treating diarrhea, as well as the pain, abdominal discomfort and other symptoms associated with diarrhea, in patients with an inhibitor of chloride-ion transport such as Napo's crofelemer drug product.

"We are very pleased that this patent has been issued and believe that it further enhances our intellectual property protection for crofelemer for our core target indication of cancer therapy-related diarrhea (CTD)," said Lisa Conte, Jaguar's founder, president, and CEO. "Our crofelemer drug product candidate is the subject of the OnTarget study, an ongoing pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for prophylaxis of diarrhea in adult cancer patients receiving targeted therapy."

As with all potential follow-on indications, Jaguar and Napo prioritize IP protection. Napo currently holds approximately 147 patents and approximately 37 patents pending. To date, crofelemer is the only oral plant-based botanical prescription medicine approved under the FDA's Botanical Guidance, which provides an important additional exclusivity advantage due to the inherent practicalities limiting the pathway by which a generic version of the drug could be produced.

About Cancer Therapy-related Diarrhea

A significant proportion of patients undergoing cancer therapy experience diarrhea, and diarrhea has the potential to cause dehydration, potential infections, and non-adherence to treatment in this population. Novel "targeted cancer therapy" agents, such as epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) antibodies and tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs), with or without cycle chemotherapy agents, may cause increased electrolyte and fluid content in the gut lumen, which results in passage of loose/watery stools (i.e., diarrhea). Diarrhea has been reported as one of the most common side effects of TKIs and may result in cancer therapy drug holidays or reductions from therapeutic dose, potentially impacting patient outcome. Diarrhea is also a common side effect of some approved CDK 4/6 inhibitors.

About Crofelemer

Crofelemer is a novel, oral plant-based medicine purified from the red bark sap, also referred to as "dragon's blood," of the medicinal Croton lechleri tree in the Amazon Rainforest. Napo Pharmaceuticals has established a sustainable harvesting program, under fair trade practices, for crofelemer to ensure a high degree of quality, ecological integrity, and support for Indigenous communities.

About Jaguar Health, Jaguar Animal Health, Napo Pharmaceuticals, & Napo Therapeutics

Jaguar Health is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, including chronic, debilitating diarrhea. Jaguar Animal Health is a tradename of Jaguar Health. Jaguar Health's wholly owned subsidiary, Napo Pharmaceuticals, focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary plant-based human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals from plants harvested responsibly from rainforest areas. Our crofelemer drug product candidate is the subject of the OnTarget study, an ongoing pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for prophylaxis of diarrhea in adult cancer patients receiving targeted therapy. Jaguar Health is the majority shareholder of Napo Therapeutics S.p.A. (f/k/a Napo EU S.p.A.), an Italian corporation established by Jaguar Health in Milan, Italy in 2021 that focuses on expanding crofelemer access in Europe.

For more information about Jaguar, please visit https://jaguar.health. For more information about Napo Pharmaceuticals, visit www.napopharma.com.

