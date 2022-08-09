Ubiquitech Software Corp.: CannazALL Joins Rakuten the World's Largest Affiliate Marketing Platform

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2022 / Ubiquitech Software Corp. (OTC PINK:UBQU), through its operating subsidiary CannazALL is pleased to announce it has joined Rakuten which is the world's largest Affiliate Marketing company and platform. By joining Rakuten, the Company expects to dramatically expand its Affiliate marketing revenue streams on sales of hemp derived CannazALL CBD products.

CannazALL currently implements its own in-house Affiliate program, plus its Affiliate program on ShareASale, and in adding Rakuten the Company now has access to more Affiliate publishers and a larger reach in the market.

CEO James Ballas says "We believe that affiliate marketing is a great way to get the word out about our products and to create new customers daily. This is a big addition to our marketing program and the Company expects growing sales through our affiliate partners in fourth quarter and beyond"

CMO Frank Casella adds "In keeping with our aggressive strategy for e-commerce, we have always recognized the power of these types of programs, and our decision to go with the largest and most effective was very exciting for everyone here. We're looking forward to a long and lucrative relationship with Rakuten.

With its Affiliate Marketing programs CannazALL Colorado grown and formulated CBD, which currently offers over 35 products, is marketed on hundreds of websites, blogs, news articles, and more, and the Company provides many special product promotions and incentives to its growing list of Affiliates to drive traffic and sales.

The Company will keep shareholders apprised as to its newest Affiliate program through further news and Tweets.

We encourage shareholders to visit our official Twitter account for more updates:

www.twitter.com/CorporateUbqu

About Ubiquitech Software Corp

Ubiquitech Software Corp, through its subsidiary Cannazall.com seeks to be a leader in the hemp CBD health industry and utilizes its state-of-the-art global internet marketing, DirectResponse (DRTV) Television, Radio, Internet Content, SEO, Affiliate marketing, and traditional marketing to drive traffic to the Cannazall.com Website to succeed in this multi-billion-dollar industry.

About CannazALL

CannazALL CBD products have been offered via online sales since December 2014. The CannazALL CBD brand was one of the first in the industry to offer domestically grown and formulated CBD products on a national level with the CannazALL brand being recognized in 2017 by Forbes online as one of the Top 5 CBD Companies operating. CannazALL continues to perfect its CBD products, grow its proprietary CBD line, and expand its sales of its Colorado grown and formulated CBD products in all available markets. Currently CannazALL offers CBD Tinctures, Gummies, SoftGels, Topicals, and Pet products @ www.CannazALL.com

Safe Harbor

Safe Harbor Provision Cautionary statement for purposes of the "Safe Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Information in this news release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions. If such risks or uncertainties materialize or such assumptions prove incorrect, the results of the Company and its consolidated subsidiaries could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and assumptions. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Risks, uncertainties, and assumptions include the execution and performance of contracts by the Company and its customers, suppliers and partners. Please also review Ubiquitech Software Corporation annual and quarterly financials for a more complete discussion of risk factors. The Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise statements contained in this news release based on new information or otherwise. This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state in which such solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification of these securities under the laws of any such state.

