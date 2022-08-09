Flexible packaging and material science leader, ProAmpac, in partnership with Purition, a wholefood nutrition producer, announced a breakthrough with ProActive Recyclable paper sachets for powdered meal shakes. This fully recyclable high barrier paper sachet replaces Purition's original multilayer non-recyclable packaging.

"Purition engaged with ProAmpac's material-science experts to create a recyclable packaging solution for their nutritional powders. This partnership led to the launch of ProActive Recyclable paper sachet and is further proof that collaborative innovation brings pioneering sustainable paper packaging to market," states Adam Grose, chief commercial officer for ProAmpac.

Purition and ProAmpac enhanced sustainability characteristics of ProActive Recyclable paper sachet by minimizing the overall material without sacrificing product protection characteristics. Also, ProActive Recyclable paper sachet can easily be recycled in paper streams.

"This unique paper-based technology offers a high oxygen and moisture barrier needed for dry powder protection. The product also has optimum stiffness for shelf appearance and consumer handling," states Lynsey Maddison, senior product development manager for ProAmpac Europe.

ProActive Recyclable paper sachets are digitally printed by ProAmpac Ultimate Digital allowing Purition to smoothly transition to the new structure with minimal graphic adjustments. "All items are run as a composite and the high-quality print maintains Purition's minimalist earth tone pallet, ensuring clear and crisp labelling for consumers," states Maddison.

"As an environmentally focused brand, Purition wanted to provide consumers with more sustainable packaging. We approached ProAmpac with this challenge and they answered with a novel paper sachet solution that is easy to recycle. This new format coupled with crisp digitally printed graphics supports Purition's brand and sustainability promise," states Edward Taylor from Purition.

About Purition

Purition is leading the way in natural wholefood nutrition for optimal health and weight-loss. Learn more at purition.com

About ProAmpac

ProAmpac is a leading global flexible packaging company with a comprehensive product offering, providing creative packaging solutions, industry-leading customer service and award-winning innovation to a diverse global marketplace. ProAmpac's approach to sustainability ProActive Sustainability provides innovative sustainable flexible packaging products to help our customers achieve their sustainability goals. We are guided in our work by five core values that are the basis for our success: Integrity, Intensity, Innovation, Involvement and Impact. Cincinnati-based ProAmpac is owned by Pritzker Private Capital along with management and co-investors. For more information,visit ProAmpac.com or contact Media@ProAmpac.com.

About Pritzker Private Capital

Pritzker Private Capital partners with middle-market companies based in North America with leading positions in the manufactured products and services sectors. The firm's differentiated, long duration capital base allows for efficient decision-making, broad flexibility with transaction structure and investment horizon, and alignment with all stakeholders. Pritzker Private Capital builds businesses for the long term and is an ideal partner for entrepreneur- and family-owned companies. Pritzker Private Capital is a signatory to the United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI). For more information, visit PPCPartners.com.

