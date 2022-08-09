Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.08.2022
Interviewt vom Wall Street Journal, Partnerschaft mit Sony & exklusiv im Metaverse Insider – Fokus auf diesen NFT-Pennystock
WKN: A2QNH0 ISIN: NO0010921232 Ticker-Symbol: 7QF 
09.08.22
14:48 Uhr
1,860 Euro
-0,042
-2,21 %
PR Newswire
09.08.2022
Aker Horizons: Transaction Combining Mainstream and Aker Offshore Wind Has Closed

FORNEBU, Norway, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The transaction to combine Mainstream Renewable Power ("Mainstream") and Aker Offshore Wind to create a stronger renewable energy company with a 27 GW portfolio has closed.

As previously communicated on 12 July 2022, Aker Horizons entered into an agreement with Aker Mainstream Renewables, a holding company co-owned by Aker Horizons, Mitsui & Co., Ltd. and Irish minority shareholders, to integrate Aker Horizons' wholly-owned subsidiary Aker Offshore Wind into the Mainstream group. The transaction has now closed.

In parallel with the combination of the two companies, a number of Mainstream's minority shareholders participated in a further issuance of shares, raising approximately EUR 6 million in new capital.

Following closing of the transaction, Aker Horizons' ownership in Mainstream is approximately 58.4 percent, Mitsui & Co., Ltd. 24.9 percent, with remaining shares being held by Irish minority shareholders.

ENDS

CONTACT:

For further information, please contact:

Ivar Simensen, Communications, Tel: +47 46 40 23 17, ivar.simensen@akerhorizons.com

Christian Yggeseth, Investor Relations, Tel: +47 915 10 000, christian.yggeseth@akerhorizons.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/aker-horizons/r/transaction-combining-mainstream-and-aker-offshore-wind-has-closed,c3611913

© 2022 PR Newswire
