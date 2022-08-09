Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - August 9, 2022) - IMEDIA CONSULTING LTD reports that an innovativefinancial advisor training program was launched on June 27, 2022 in LosAngeles, CA.

Services provided by the company will benefit both startups and large corporations in creating strategic development models, developing and training employees in the fast-growing capital markets, and upscaling the business. IMEDIA provides its clients with a wide range of services in the fields of marketing, finance, and the improvement of business processes.

One of the IMEDIA financial projects - financial advisors training - was developed according to Ekaterina Klimova's methodology, which involves evaluating and training company personnel. This project is of great practical significance and does not depend on the company's focus. The client receives an implementation-ready model structured around the individual characteristics of their business.

A marketing strategy is developed based on a comprehensive analysis of the client's inquiry and consists of recommendations and an in-depth roadmap. The work is carried out systematically, and the required audience reach is achieved through the interconnected use of social media platforms and other media.

Despite being a new company, IMEDIA has already achieved its initial success. After working with Ekaterina Klimova, Illya Lisunov, the manager of the West Coast Medical Solution company, had this to say about the product: "The business model offered by IMEDIA to develop our business deserves serious attention. Ekaterina pointed out weaknesses in our operation and offered measures to increase efficiency. After the first round of implementing the recommendations, we identified the growth in some segments of our business. During consultations, the IMEDIA company also analyzed our marketing plan, and we are hoping to see tangible results in the short term."

IMEDIA offers solid tools and methodologies that combine the two ingredients of success - financial and marketing - to clients who are willing to actively develop and grow their businesses and increase their market share.

IMEDIA CONSULTING LTD is a new player in the innovative management consulting market. Clients of IMEDIA receive integrated services based on an in-depth analysis of the individual characteristics of their business, its area of operating activities, and markets for its products or services. Its individual approach, wide application of state-of-the-art technologies, and scale of objectives indicate the long-term plans and great development prospects of the company in conquering its niche in the highly competitive American market.

