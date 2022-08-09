Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 09.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
Interviewt vom Wall Street Journal, Partnerschaft mit Sony & exklusiv im Metaverse Insider – Fokus auf diesen NFT-Pennystock
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PW07 ISIN: US4524652066 Ticker-Symbol: VVIA 
Frankfurt
08.08.22
08:00 Uhr
1,350 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
IMEDIA BRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
IMEDIA BRANDS INC 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
IMEDIA BRANDS
IMEDIA BRANDS INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
IMEDIA BRANDS INC1,3500,00 %
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.