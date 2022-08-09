The "Asia Pacific Luxury Packaging Market 2021-2031 by Material, Industry, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Asia Pacific luxury packaging market will grow by 5.8% annually with a total addressable market cap of $72,452.5 million over 2022-2031, driven by the exponential growth of the luxury goods coupled with the growing need for brand identity, increasing adoption of sustainable packaging solutions, the increasing middle-class income together with rising consumer preference, growing e-commerce with influence of social media, and the arrival of curated and personalized packaging formats.
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
- Market Structure
- Growth Drivers
- Restraints and Challenges
- Emerging Product Trends Market Opportunities
- Porter's Five Forces
Based on Material, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- Paper Paperboard
- Glass
- Metal
- Plastics
- Textile
- Other Material Types
By Industry, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.
- Cosmetics Fragrances
- Premium Food Beverages
- Confectionery
- Watches Jewelry
- Fashion Leather Goods
- Other Industries
Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- Australia
- India
- Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)
Selected Key Players:
- Amcor Plc
- Ardagh Group
- B Smith Packaging Ltd.
- Crown Holdings Inc.
- Delta Global
- DS Smith Plc
- Elegant Packaging
- GPA Global
- HH Deluxe Packaging
- International Paper Company Inc.
- Keenpac
- Lucas Luxury Packaging Limited
- Luxpac Ltd.
- McLaren Packaging Ltd.
- Owens-Illinois Inc.
- Pendragon Presentation Packaging
- Prestige Packaging Industries
- Stolzle Glass Group
- WestRock Company
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope
1.1.1 Industry Definition
1.1.2 Research Scope
1.2 Research Methodology
1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology
1.2.2 Market Assumption
1.2.3 Secondary Data
1.2.4 Primary Data
1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design
1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation
1.2.7 Research Limitations
1.3 Executive Summary
2 Market Overview and Dynamics
2.1 Market Size and Forecast
2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy
2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market
2.2 Major Growth Drivers
2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges
2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends
2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
3 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Material
3.1 Market Overview by Material
3.2 Paper Paperboard
3.3 Glass
3.4 Metal
3.5 Plastics
3.6 Textile
3.7 Other Material Types
4 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Industry
4.1 Market Overview by Industry
4.2 Cosmetics Fragrances
4.3 Premium Food Beverages
4.4 Confectionery
4.5 Watches Jewelry
4.6 Fashion Leather Goods
4.7 Other Industries
5 Asia-Pacific Market 2021-2031 by Country
5.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market
5.2 Japan
5.3 China
5.4 Australia
5.5 India
5.6 South Korea
5.7 Rest of APAC Region
6 Competitive Landscape
6.1 Overview of Key Vendors
6.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A
6.3 Company Profiles
