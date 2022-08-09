The "Asia Pacific Luxury Packaging Market 2021-2031 by Material, Industry, and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Asia Pacific luxury packaging market will grow by 5.8% annually with a total addressable market cap of $72,452.5 million over 2022-2031, driven by the exponential growth of the luxury goods coupled with the growing need for brand identity, increasing adoption of sustainable packaging solutions, the increasing middle-class income together with rising consumer preference, growing e-commerce with influence of social media, and the arrival of curated and personalized packaging formats.

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends Market Opportunities

Porter's Five Forces

Based on Material, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Paper Paperboard

Glass

Metal

Plastics

Textile

Other Material Types

By Industry, the Asia Pacific market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2021-2031 included in each section.

Cosmetics Fragrances

Premium Food Beverages

Confectionery

Watches Jewelry

Fashion Leather Goods

Other Industries

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

Japan

China

South Korea

Australia

India

Rest of APAC (further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

Selected Key Players:

Amcor Plc

Ardagh Group

B Smith Packaging Ltd.

Crown Holdings Inc.

Delta Global

DS Smith Plc

Elegant Packaging

GPA Global

HH Deluxe Packaging

International Paper Company Inc.

Keenpac

Lucas Luxury Packaging Limited

Luxpac Ltd.

McLaren Packaging Ltd.

Owens-Illinois Inc.

Pendragon Presentation Packaging

Prestige Packaging Industries

Stolzle Glass Group

WestRock Company

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Industry Definition and Research Scope

1.1.1 Industry Definition

1.1.2 Research Scope

1.2 Research Methodology

1.2.1 Overview of Market Research Methodology

1.2.2 Market Assumption

1.2.3 Secondary Data

1.2.4 Primary Data

1.2.5 Data Filtration and Model Design

1.2.6 Market Size/Share Estimation

1.2.7 Research Limitations

1.3 Executive Summary

2 Market Overview and Dynamics

2.1 Market Size and Forecast

2.1.1 Impact of COVID-19 on World Economy

2.1.2 Impact of COVID-19 on the Market

2.2 Major Growth Drivers

2.3 Market Restraints and Challenges

2.4 Emerging Opportunities and Market Trends

2.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Material

3.1 Market Overview by Material

3.2 Paper Paperboard

3.3 Glass

3.4 Metal

3.5 Plastics

3.6 Textile

3.7 Other Material Types

4 Segmentation of Asia Pacific Market by Industry

4.1 Market Overview by Industry

4.2 Cosmetics Fragrances

4.3 Premium Food Beverages

4.4 Confectionery

4.5 Watches Jewelry

4.6 Fashion Leather Goods

4.7 Other Industries

5 Asia-Pacific Market 2021-2031 by Country

5.1 Overview of Asia-Pacific Market

5.2 Japan

5.3 China

5.4 Australia

5.5 India

5.6 South Korea

5.7 Rest of APAC Region

6 Competitive Landscape

6.1 Overview of Key Vendors

6.2 New Product Launch, Partnership, Investment, and M&A

6.3 Company Profiles

Amcor Plc

Ardagh Group

B Smith Packaging Ltd.

Crown Holdings Inc.

Delta Global

DS Smith Plc

Elegant Packaging

GPA Global

HH Deluxe Packaging

International Paper Company Inc.

Keenpac

Lucas Luxury Packaging Limited

Luxpac Ltd.

McLaren Packaging Ltd.

Owens-Illinois Inc.

Pendragon Presentation Packaging

Prestige Packaging Industries

Stolzle Glass Group

WestRock Company

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qx6icy

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005761/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900