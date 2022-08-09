Springboard Consulting, LLC: 2022 Disability Matters Europe Conference: Award Honorees

HIGHLAND BEACH, Fla., Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Springboard Consulting, LLC is pleased to announce the 2022 Disability Matters Europe honorees. Winners are in the following categories:

MARKETPLACE

Dallara Group

Envision Technologies BV

Ufficio Inclusione-Università Europea di Roma

UniCredit Bank Austria AG

WORKFORCE

Crédit Agricole Italia S.p.A.

Seltis Hub S.r.l.

UniCredit Bank Austria AG

WORKPLACE

BNY Mellon

Findomestic Banca S.p.A.

Standard Chartered Bank AG

The honorees represent the Gold Standard when it comes to the required commitment and actions to successfully mainstream disability in the European workforce, workplace, and marketplace.

These corporate honorees serve as the role models all organizations should strive to become. In recognition of each these company's disability-related programs, initiatives and educational efforts, this year's winners were honored at Springboard Consulting's 9th Annual Disability Matters Europe Conference & Awards, hosted by Barilla Group., on 26 & 27 July via live-stream.

In addition to celebrating the winners and learning about their journeys to success, attendees were further educated by subject matter experts across the spectrum of disability. This year's Conference inspired attendees with two outstanding and inspirational keynote speakers: Gretchen Vogel of Springboard Consulting, and Chris Moon of Step Beyond.

Springboard believes when a company says, "we are committed to diversity;" it is similar to inviting diverse segments of the population to a party. Yet, when a company says, "we are committed to inclusion;" it is similar to asking those individuals to dance. We encourage European business leaders from across their enterprise to attend future Disability Matters Europe conferences to be educated, inspired, network, celebrate and commit to the full-inclusion of individuals with disabilities in the workforce, workplace, and marketplace.

ABOUT SPRINGBOARD CONSULTINGFounded in 2005, Springboard is recognized as the expert in mainstreaming disability in the global workforce, workplace, and marketplace. Serving corporations and organizations throughout the U.S., Canada, Europe and Asia, Springboard has become a trusted partner in relation to disability issues and initiatives across every business category. Springboard annually honors exemplary organizational initiatives that promote the outreach, support & engagement of people with disabilities as employees and as consumers though the Disability Matters Awards. www.consultspringboard.com

