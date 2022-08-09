Union, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - August 9, 2022) - Vincilium's BlocLab offers services around advisory and end-to-end implementation of proof-of-concept and pilot projects for organizations who are eager to explore Distributed Ledger Technology to revolutionize their Data Management processes.

Rapid information growth and the increasing complexity of IT systems have created an urgent need for new ways of storing, tracking, and distributing data. Distributed Ledger Tech (DLT) has emerged as one of the most promising and disruptive technologies today, potentially solving increasingly pressing data management problems. While many organizations understand the potential of DLT, they are faced with challenges in implementing it due to perceived complexity and an inability to build a solid management business case.





Figure 1

Vincilium BlocLab was created specifically to address that problem. A team of highly experienced business domain experts and technologists will quickly help with use case identification, project planning, and development of the PoC or Pilot implementation.

Underpinning the DLT Lab is Vincilium's Distributed Data Fabric which is ready to use a framework that brings data immutability, lineage, and real-time distribution with absolutely no compromises in user experience. With an ability to enable seamless API integration for data ingestion and extraction, coupled with a highly configurable workflow, the Distributed Data Fabric can be deployed on any cloud or on-prem data center location within weeks.

"With BlocLab, we're shortening time-to-market from months to weeks. Being a product company, we have experience in building DLT systems and can offer a ready-to-deploy, cloud-agnostic framework that can be quickly customized to specific use cases. Offering deep domain expertise and a ready-to-deploy Distributed Data Fabric framework, Vincillium's BlocLab can significantly accelerate the transformation of any business ecosystem," said Krzystof Korecki, Head of Vincilium Product Development.

About Vincilium





Figure 2

Vincilium aims to Demystify, Simplify and Accelerate the adoption of Distributed Ledger Tech to solve data problems. For more information, visit www.vincilium.com.

