Kenneth Engel, SVP, Schneider Electric to Discuss The Global Supply Chain as The Keynote Speaker at The Launch of The Assembly Show South

NASHVILLE, TN / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2022 / Registration is now open for The Assembly Show South, a trade show and conference which will bring together assembly manufacturing professionals in the growing and thriving Southern U.S. manufacturing sector. This launch event, produced by BNP Media's ASSEMBLY Magazine will be held Tuesday, April 4 through Thursday, April 6, 2023, at the Music City Center, Nashville, TN. The event will offer dozens of blue-chip solution vendors and an education program which will kick off with a keynote presentation by Kenneth J. Engel, Senior Vice President, Global Supply Chain North America, Schneider Electric.

"Schneider is an Assembly Top 50 company and a massively innovative manufacturer. In the past few years, the World Economic Council named the company's assembly plant in Lexington, KY, as a "lighthouse facility" for both Industry 4.0 and sustainable manufacturing," said John Sprovieri, editor-in-chief of ASSEMBLY. "Being an expert in supply chain management, Engel will discuss Rethinking the Supply Chain, where he will explore supply chain resilience and risk management strategies in the wake of numerous shortages plaguing manufacturers today."

Kenneth J. Engel, Senior Vice President, Global Supply Chain North America, Schneider Electric has over 33 years of Supply Chain Management experience and 29 years with Schneider Electric. He has a diverse background of executive level Supply Chain and Business leadership positions as well as global experience working across China, Asia Pacific and North America. Ken has proven to be a key leader in Schneider Electric's award-winning supply chain transformation and mission: To STRIVE to be the most agile, innovative, planet- and customer-centric supply chain. Ken holds a Bachelor's degree in Industrial Management from Wayne State Collage, and an Executive MBA from Xavier University.

According to a recent article in ASSEMBLY Magazine Schneider Electric's factory in Lexington, KY, has been mass-producing electrical equipment for more than 60 years. But, the low-mix, high-volume assembly plant is not sitting back and living in the past. Instead, it has become a state-of-the-art showcase for the future of digital manufacturing. The brownfield facility recently underwent one of the most dramatic transformations in its history. Today, the 500,000-square-foot factory has a bright future, because it's a leader in applying Industry 4.0 tools that empower operators, reduce costs and improve productivity.

In addition to the keynote presentation, The ASSEMBLY Show South exhibit hall will feature leading vendors including Gold Sponsor Promess; Silver Sponsors Desoutter Industrial Tools and Bosch Rexroth; and Bronze Sponsor Schmidt Technology, Tutelar Technologies, and Weiss North America. These companies will feature emerging trends and technologies related to assembly equipment and products including solutions for autonomous & electric mobility, robotics, automated assembly, fastening tools, pressing & riveting, and Industry 4.0. To join the dozens of companies that have already committed to exhibit, click here.

Registration is now open for The ASSEMBLY Show South. Buyers and users of assembly equipment, products and services for manufacturing plants can register to attend the event for free before February 28, 2023. For complimentary registration, click here. The conference program will offer workshops and other education opportunities with presentations by subject matter experts on the most important topics facing assembly professionals. Attendees will also connect face-to-face with like-minded peers, learn from business thought leaders in a Learning Theater on the show floor, and participate in dynamic networking functions.

The ASSEMBLY Show South on April 4-6, 2023 at the Music City Center in Nashville, TN and The ASSEMBLY Show on October 25-27, 2022 at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont, IL are sponsored by ASSEMBLY (www.assemblymag.com) the leading brand covering the processes, technologies, and strategies for assembling discrete parts into finished products. ASSEMBLY offers an integrated portfolio of products including the industry's leading trade show. The trade show and conference are produced by BNP Media, one of the country's leading business-to-business media companies serving industry professionals across 60+ industries through magazines, custom media, e-newsletters, webinars, events, and market research. For more information, visit www.bnpmedia.com.

