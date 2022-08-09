Anzeige
PR Newswire
09.08.2022 | 17:57
Redde Northgate Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

Redde Northgate Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, August 9

9 August 2022

Redde Northgate plc

("Redde Northgate" or the "Company")

Director/PDMR Shareholidng

Notification of Director/PDMR Grant of Optionunder the Redde Northgate plc SAYE Option Scheme

The Company announces that Philip Vincent, Chief Financial Officer, has been granted an option over 6,691 ordinary shares of 50p in the Company under the Redde Northgate plc SAYE Option Scheme (the SAYE Scheme).

NameNumber of Options Awarded
Philip Vincent, Chief Financial Officer6,691

The option was granted on 5 August 2022 at an option price of £2.69 per ordinary share. The option will be exercisable during the six month period commencing on 1 September 2025, the end of a three-year savings contract period, in accordance with the terms of the SAYE Scheme.

Details of the full notification by the Company are set out below.

1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
 Philip Vincent
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Director
b)Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)Name
Redde Northgate plc
b)LEI
213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrumentOptions over ordinary shares of £0.50 in Redde Northgate plc under the Redde Northgate plc SAYE Option Scheme
b)Identification code
GB00B41H7391
c)Nature of the transaction
Grant of options over ordinary shares of £0.50 in Redde Northgate plc under the Redde Northgate plc SAYE Option Scheme exercisable at an option price of £2.69 in accordance with the terms of the Redde Northgate plc SAYE Option Scheme
d)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£2.696691
e)Aggregated information


- Aggregated volume


- Price



6691


£2.69
f)Date of the transaction
5 August 2022
g)Place of the transaction
Outside trading venue

For further information, please contact:

Redde Northgate plc
James Kerton, Company Secretary
james.kerton@reddenorthgate.com
