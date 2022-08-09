Redde Northgate Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

9 August 2022

Redde Northgate plc

("Redde Northgate" or the "Company")

Director/PDMR Shareholidng

Notification of Director/PDMR Grant of Optionunder the Redde Northgate plc SAYE Option Scheme

The Company announces that Philip Vincent, Chief Financial Officer, has been granted an option over 6,691 ordinary shares of 50p in the Company under the Redde Northgate plc SAYE Option Scheme (the SAYE Scheme).

Name Number of Options Awarded Philip Vincent, Chief Financial Officer 6,691

The option was granted on 5 August 2022 at an option price of £2.69 per ordinary share. The option will be exercisable during the six month period commencing on 1 September 2025, the end of a three-year savings contract period, in accordance with the terms of the SAYE Scheme.

Details of the full notification by the Company are set out below.

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name

Philip Vincent 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

Director b) Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name

Redde Northgate plc b) LEI

213800B3ZUTDOZYVJB41 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Options over ordinary shares of £0.50 in Redde Northgate plc under the Redde Northgate plc SAYE Option Scheme b) Identification code

GB00B41H7391 c) Nature of the transaction

Grant of options over ordinary shares of £0.50 in Redde Northgate plc under the Redde Northgate plc SAYE Option Scheme exercisable at an option price of £2.69 in accordance with the terms of the Redde Northgate plc SAYE Option Scheme d) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) £2.69 6691 e) Aggregated information





- Aggregated volume





- Price







6691





£2.69 f) Date of the transaction

5 August 2022 g) Place of the transaction

Outside trading venue

For further information, please contact: