Harte Hanks, Inc.: Harte Hanks to Present at the 12th Annual Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on August 24th & 25th in Chicago, IL

CHELMSFORD, MA / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2022 / Harte Hanks, Inc. (NASDAQ:HHS), a leading global customer experience company focused on bringing companies closer to customers for nearly 100 years, today announced that Brian Linscott,its Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Midwest IDEAS Investor Conference on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, at The Gwen in Chicago, IL. Harte Hanks's presentation is scheduled to begin at 11:00am CT. The presentation will be webcast and may be accessed through the conference host's main website: https://www.threepartadvisors.com/midwest and in the investor relations section of the company's website: https://investors.hartehanks.com/.

About IDEAS Investor Conferences

The mission of the IDEAS Conferences is to provide independent regional venues for quality companies to present their investment merits to an influential audience of investment professionals. Unlike traditional bank-sponsored events, IDEAS Investor Conferences are "SPONSORED BY INVESTORS. FOR INVESTORS." and for the benefit of regional investment communities. Conference sponsors collectively have more than $200 billion in assets under management and include: 1102 Partners, Adirondack Research and Management, Allianz Global Investors: NFJ Investment Group, Ariel Investments, Aristotle Capital Boston, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss, BMO Global Asset Management, Constitution Research & Management, Inc., Fidelity Investments, First Wilshire Securities Management, Inc., Gamco Investors, Granahan Investment Management, Great Lakes Advisors, Greenbrier Partners Capital Management, LLC, GRT Capital Partners, LLC, Hodges Capital Management, Ironwood Investment Management, Keeley Teton Advisors, Luther King Capital Management, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel, North Star Investment Management, Perritt Capital Management, Punch & Associates, Westwood Holdings Group, Inc., and William Harris Investors.

The IDEAS Investor Conferences are held annually in Boston, Chicago and Dallas and are produced by Three Part Advisors, LLC. Additional information about the events can be located at www.IDEASconferences.com.

If interested in participating or learning more about the IDEAS conferences, please contact Lacey Wesley at (817) 769 -2373 or lwesley@threepa.com.

About Harte Hanks:

Harte Hanks (Nasdaq:HHS) is a leading global customer experience company whose mission is to partner with clients to provide them with CX strategy, data-driven analytics and actionable insights combined with seamless program execution to better understand, attract and engage their customers. Using its unparalleled resources and award-winning talent in the areas of Customer Care, Fulfillment and Logistics, and Marketing Services, Harte Hanks has a proven track record of driving results for some of the world's premier brands, including Bank of America, GlaxoSmithKline, Unilever, Pfizer, HBOMax, Volvo, Ford, FedEx, Midea, Sony and IBM among others. Headquartered in Chelmsford, Massachusetts, Harte Hanks has over 2,500 employees in offices across the Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

Investor Relations Contact:

FNK IR

Rob Fink or Tom Baumann

646.809.4048 / 646.349.6641

HHS@fnkir.com

For media inquiries, contact Jennifer London at Jen.London@HarteHanks.com

SOURCE: Harte Hanks, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/711424/Harte-Hanks-to-Present-at-the-12th-Annual-Midwest-IDEAS-Investor-Conference-on-August-24th-25th-in-Chicago-IL