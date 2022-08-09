The "Bulgaria: Data Centre Landscape 2022 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Bulgaria Data Centre Landscape 2022 to 2026 report forecasts that the Bulgarian Data Centre market will have over 20,000 m2 of Data Centre Space at the end of 2022.

The report shows the revenues for Cloud and Data Centre Market forecast over the period from the end of 2022 to the end of 2026 and provides profiles of the key Public Cloud and Data Centre providers for Bulgaria.

The report is based on an analysis of some twenty (20) Data Centre facilities with the two largest being Telepoint and SDC Data Centers.

Despite investment by Equinix, most of the facilities are provided by local providers. New facilities are being built out on an incremental basis by the Bulgarian Data Centre Providers.

Key Topics Covered:

Bulgaria Data Centre Summary

A simplified map showing the key towns cities in Bulgaria

The Key third-party Data Centre Providers Facilities

The Key Bulgarian Data Centre Provider Profiles

A pie chart showing the key Bulgarian Data Centre Provider market share

A Bulgarian Data Centre space forecast 2022 to 2026 in m2 per annum

A Bulgarian Data Centre power forecast 2022 to 2026 in MW per annum

Data Centre power in Euro per kWH (excluding taxes)

The key Data Centre Clusters in Bulgaria

A Bulgarian Data Centre Pricing Forecast in Euro per month from 2022 to 2026 per annum

A table showing the spread of Data Centre Pricing

A Bulgarian Data Centre revenue forecast in millions of Euro from 2022 to 2026 per annum

A Bulgarian Public Cloud revenue forecast in millions of Euro from 2022 to 2026 per annum

The key trends for the Bulgarian Data Centre market

Data Centre Outlook

Companies Mentioned

Equinix

SDC Data Centers

Telepoint

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/5cxb35

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220809005893/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900