2CRSi SA: Availability of the annual financial report

Strasbourg (France), 9 August 2022 - 2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781), a designer and manufacturer of high-performance energy-efficient IT solutions, announces today the availability of its annual financial report for the financial year 2021/22.

2CRSi announces that its annual financial report for the financial year 2021/22 (from March 1, 2021, to February 28, 2022) has been made available to the public today and filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers).

The report includes the annual 2021/22 consolidated financial statements, the highlights of the year, the statement by the person responsible for the annual financial report as well as the Statutory Auditors' review report on the annual consolidated financial statements.

The annual financial report is available today on the Company's website.

Next event: Annual General Meeting on 31 August 2022.

About 2CRSi

Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, produces and sells customised, high-performance and environment-friendly servers. In the 2021-22 financial year, the Group generated revenue of EUR183,6 million. The Group today has around 400 employees and markets its offer of innovative solutions (processing, storage and network) in more than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781). For further information please visit: www.2crsi.com.

Contacts

2CRSi Actifin Actifin Joseph Gonnachon Simon Derbanne Mathias Jordan Chief Marketing Officer Financial Communication Financial PR investors@2crsi.com sderbanne@actifin.fr mjordan@actifin.fr +33 (0)3 68 41 10 70 +33 (0)1 56 88 11 14 +33 (0)1 56 88 11 26

