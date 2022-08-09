Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.08.2022
Interviewt vom Wall Street Journal, Partnerschaft mit Sony & exklusiv im Metaverse Insider – Fokus auf diesen NFT-Pennystock
2CRSi SA: Availability of the annual financial report

DJ 2CRSi SA: Availability of the annual financial report

2CRSi SA 2CRSi SA: Availability of the annual financial report 09-Aug-2022 / 17:49 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Availability of the annual financial report

Strasbourg (France), 9 August 2022 - 2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781), a designer and manufacturer of high-performance energy-efficient IT solutions, announces today the availability of its annual financial report for the financial year 2021/22.

2CRSi announces that its annual financial report for the financial year 2021/22 (from March 1, 2021, to February 28, 2022) has been made available to the public today and filed with the French Financial Markets Authority (Autorité des Marchés Financiers).

The report includes the annual 2021/22 consolidated financial statements, the highlights of the year, the statement by the person responsible for the annual financial report as well as the Statutory Auditors' review report on the annual consolidated financial statements.

The annual financial report is available today on the Company's website.

- END-

Next event: Annual General Meeting on 31 August 2022.

About 2CRSi

Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, produces and sells customised, high-performance and environment-friendly servers. In the 2021-22 financial year, the Group generated revenue of EUR183,6 million. The Group today has around 400 employees and markets its offer of innovative solutions (processing, storage and network) in more than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781). For further information please visit: www.2crsi.com.

Contacts 

2CRSi          Actifin         Actifin 
Joseph Gonnachon    Simon Derbanne     Mathias Jordan 
Chief Marketing Officer Financial Communication Financial PR 
investors@2crsi.com   sderbanne@actifin.fr  mjordan@actifin.fr 
+33 (0)3 68 41 10 70  +33 (0)1 56 88 11 14  +33 (0)1 56 88 11 26

À propos de 2CRSiCréé à Strasbourg, le groupe 2CRSi conçoit, produit et commercialise des serveurs informatiques haute performance sur mesure et éco-responsables. Sur l'exercice 2021-2022, le Groupe a réalisé un chiffre d'affaires de 183,6 millions d'euros. Le Groupe compte aujourd'hui environ 400 collaborateurs et commercialise désormais son offre de solutions innovantes (calcul, stockage et réseau) dans plus de 50 pays. 2CRSi est coté depuis juin 2018 sur le marché réglementé d'Euronext à Paris (Code ISIN: FR0013341781) et figure dans le label European Rising Tech. Pour plus d'informations: www.2crsi.comContacts 2CRSi 

2CRSiJoseph GonnachonChief Marketing  ActifinSimon Derbanne Communication   ActifinMathias JordanRelations Presse 
Officerinvestors@2crsi.com03 68 41 10 financière sderbanne@actifin.fr01 56 88 financière mjordan@actifin.fr01 56 88 11 
70                   11 14                  26

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: 2CRSi SA: Availability of the annual financial report 

=--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     2CRSi SA 
         32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
         67200 Strasbourg 
         France 
Phone:      +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:     investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:    www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:      FR0013341781 
Euronext Ticker: 2CRSI 
AMF Category:  Annual financial and audit reports / Terms of availability of the annual financial report 
EQS News ID:   1416577 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1416577 09-Aug-2022 CET/CEST

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 09, 2022 11:49 ET (15:49 GMT)

