Those seeking a strong foundation in IT audit knowledge and hands-on experience to set themselves apart as they seek audit jobs can now earn the new ISACA IT Audit Fundamentals Certificate from ISACA, the global professional association for digital trust professionals.

ISACA's IT Audit Fundamentals Certificate program offers valuable knowledge and performance-based hybrid learning that will empower early professionals and those looking to change careers to IT audit to gain insight into the principles of IT audit and the opportunity to build a foundation of knowledge and skill to be a successful IT auditor.

"ISACA is a career partner for professionals at every level of their careers, including those just getting started or those looking to switch careers," said Shannon Donahue, Senior Vice President of Publishing at ISACA. "IT audit is truly a rewarding career field with incredible opportunity. But there are currently few resources available that prepare rising professionals or career changers for IT audit. The ISACA IT Audit Fundamentals Certificate does not require any prior experience and fills this gap. The certificate is a solid first step that sets early auditors apart in the talent search and puts them on a path to a rewarding career."

Per Salary.com, entry-level auditor salaries can range from $57,000 to $78,000 in the US, and nearly 14,000 jobs on Indeed.com currently include IT audit in the job descriptions or titles.

The IT Audit Fundamentals Certificate helps prepare candidates for these career opportunities by demonstrating foundational-level knowledge. The certificate's content areas include performing an audit, IT general controls, and specific audit areas such as networking, operating systems, artificial intelligence (AI), blockchain, and the internet of things (IoT).

The IT Audit Fundamentals Certificate exam can be taken online at a convenient time. Exam preparation materials include a study guide, available now, and an online course, which is coming soon.

This new certificate joins an established set of ISACA credentials, including the Certified Information Systems Auditor (CISA) certification, recognized worldwide as the gold standard for IT auditors.

For more information about ISACA's IT Audit Fundamentals Certificate, visit www.isaca.org/credentialing/it-audit-fundamentals-certificate. More details about ISACA's other credentials can be found at www.isaca.org/credentialing.

About ISACA

ISACA (www.isaca.org) is a global community advancing individuals and organizations in their pursuit of digital trust. For more than 50 years, ISACA has equipped individuals and enterprises with the knowledge, credentials, education, training and community to progress their careers, transform their organizations, and build a more trusted and ethical digital world. ISACA is a global professional association and learning organization that leverages the expertise of its more than 165,000 members who work in digital trust fields such as information security, governance, assurance, risk, privacy and quality. It has a presence in 188 countries, including 225 chapters worldwide. Through its foundation One In Tech, ISACA supports IT education and career pathways for underresourced and underrepresented populations.

