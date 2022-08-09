Combined Company to Deliver Work On-Demand Platform To Improve Organizational Productivity

UPSKLS, the Colorado-based leader in on-demand work sourcing, today announced the acquisition of Work Simplr Ltd, the United Kingdom-based startup who built a virtual internship hosting and management solution for the future of work. The combined company will deliver the world's first on-demand work platform to meet the needs of organizations, large and small, to get repetitive mission-critical work done quickly, affordably, accurately and on demand. The company will fundamentally change the way the organizations get work done, improving productivity, operational agility, and quality while reducing fixed costs and the need for specialized project management skills. As part of the acquisition, UPSKLS will change its name to Work Simplr.

The world economy is based on a ubiquitous need to get mission-critical and repetitive work done right, and right now. It is the lifeblood of every organization's ability to survive and thrive. Unglamorous but mission-critical work such as cleaning data lists, conducting market research, running lead generation campaigns, and conducting user acceptance testing are foundational activities necessary for organizations to communicate with customers and prospects, test new products and services, and drive growth and productivity. Work Simplr's mission is to change the way organizations get this mission-critical work done to drive better business outcomes while leveraging an untapped talent pool of students and building the talent pipeline of the future.

"As the economy struggles with a continued shortage of qualified workers, it's more important than ever that businesses find new ways to improve productivity by being able to launch new workstreams in a more efficient, on-demand model," says said Jodi McPherson, CEO of UPSKLS and now CEO of Work Simplr. "Work Simplr enables organizations to quickly and seamlessly launch new workstreams through our platform, leveraging a huge talent pool of students with workstream-specific skills. It's a game changer for enhanced productivity and organizational agility."

Shrevan Marath, former CEO of Work Simplr and current Chief Product Officer of the combined company says, "Our proprietary project scoping algorithm, combined with the new data matching technology, make the Work Simplr platform the fastest and most efficient option to initiate and complete repetitive mission-critical, workstreams." Marath continues, "Work Simplr is architecting an evolved data footprint for our students and workers, providing a robust personalized credential, defining who they are through what they've done professionally. Our platform aligns the interests and capabilities of organizations with Work Simplr's contingent workforce, by matching qualified students to specific projects."

UPSKLS customers will have immediate access to expanded functionality through the integrated platform www.worksimplr.com.

Work Simplr is the world's first on-demand work platform allowing organizations to increase their productivity and profitability by empowering them to get repetitive, yet mission-critical work done -- fast. Work Simplr empowers organizations to launch workstreams on-demand and without the hassles of staffing and project planning. Work Simplr is changing the nature of work, going beyond the limitations of archaic, ineffectual posting and matching tools. With Work Simplr you launch a workstream in minutes with our easy-to-use app with the confidence that Work Simplr's patented automated placement and monitoring software will deliver the highest quality results every time. Learn more: www.worksimplr.com

