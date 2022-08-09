Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - August 9, 2022) - Microdose Psychedelic Insights, the leading guide to the business of psychedelics, is excited to announce the lineup of categories for the 2nd Annual Microdose Awards, which will take place at Wonderland 2022. The world-leading event in the psychedelic medicine industry is coming back to Miami from November 3-5th, 2022, at the Mana Wynwood Convention Center in Miami's Arts and Entertainment District. This annual award ceremony will showcase the most impactful work in the psychedelic industry, recognition in achieving excellence in overall strategy, and adopting best practice solutions in this emerging space.

The 2nd Annual Microdose Awards will celebrate individuals and organizations' dedication to fostering a positive impact on the psychedelic medicine industry. Each category's top nominees and winners will receive recognition for their achievements at an awards ceremony on November 3, 2022. Trophies will be awarded to each organization that wins an award, giving all attendees the chance to dig deeper into their groundbreaking work.

"We feel privileged that we could launch Wonderland in the midst of a global pandemic and hope these projects, sessions and gatherings showcase the psychedelic sector's resilience, tenacity and ingenuity," said Connor Haslam, CEO of Microdose Psychedelic Insights. "It's an immense honor to present our categories and give a special shout-out to the award winners by amplifying their accomplishments while reconnecting with this vibrant community."

The 2nd Annual Microdose Awards are an acknowledgment by peers that the winners are among the very best in their field within the psychedelic sector and research. Awards will be granted for outstanding achievement in the following categories: Organization Awards, Molecular Awards and Individual Awards.

Last year's Microdose Awards ceremony attracted hundreds of entries that exemplify the talent, dedication, research and innovation of individuals and companies across all aspects of the psychedelic industry. Nominations for each category are now open for public nominations, followed by public voting on the most popular nominees. Nominations will close on August 30, 2022. Full details are available on our website.

Wonderland 2022 is a three-day multifaceted conference designed to enable attendees to build relationships, network with professionals from the psychedelic space, explore investment opportunities, and gain insights into the future promise of psychedelics in treating mental health issues.

Each day of the three-day event will focus on a key industry theme - Business, Science, and Culture - with top-of-the-line programming delivered across 2 stages. The event will include an exhibition space, a breathwork zone, a psychedelic cinema, VR zone, an art show, VIP and Business areas, a Press Lounge, Meeting areas, as well as formal and casual networking opportunities.

Microdose will be unveiling partners, session topics, and speakers in the coming weeks. To learn more or register for Wonderland 2022, please visit microdose.buzz/wonderland.

Those interested in presenting at Wonderland may complete the application to become a speaker. Companies interested in sponsoring the event may reach out to Daniela Pauli for more details or book a call.

About Microdose Psychedelic Insights

Microdose Psychedelic Insights aims to unlock the potential of psychedelic medicine through Industry events, market intelligence, original, evidence-based content, strategy, and community. We enable and empower society at large to make better, more mindful decisions about psychedelics and their intersection with healthcare, medicine, and personal growth. We work with the industry's most influential stakeholders, some of the world's best-known brands, and an unrivalled network of scientists, researchers, analysts, innovators, investors, and advisors.

About Wonderland

Wonderland offers the psychedelic medicine industry a unique in-person convergence of business, science, music, and emerging technologies. Fostering creative and professional growth, Wonderland: Miami is the premier destination for the psychedelic medicine industry. The event is a thought-leadership platform and an opportunity to connect with influential leaders in science, policy, and business. It acts as a launching pad for innovative content connected to the psychedelic medicine space, with musical showcases and documentary screenings, providing compelling entertainment and collaboration opportunities for attendees. Wonderland is all about real-life events featuring high-quality programming in some of the world's most exciting locations and breath-taking venues.

