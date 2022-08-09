Door County Candle Company: Ukrainian Family-Owned WI Business Hopes to Meet $1 Million "Light to Unite" Donation Goal by Ukrainian Independence Day in August

Door County Candle Company has already raised over $700,000 through Ukraine candle sales; Extends additional donation offerings through Aug. 24 to meet goal

STURGEON BAY, WI / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2022 / Door County Candle Company, a small, Ukrainian family-owned Wisconsin company, today announced it is doubling down its "Light to Unite" donation efforts to meet a $1 million donation goal on or before Ukraine's national Independence Day on August 24. To date, the company has raised over $700,000 by donating 100% of its profits from its Ukraine candle.

"My family and I were devastated to hear what is happening in Ukraine and knew we needed to do something to help raise awareness and provide aid and relief from this terrible war. We are so grateful for the outpouring of support from our community and all over the world to raise money to help Ukrainians, and I am hopeful we can unite to reach our $1 million goal together," said Christiana Gorchynsky Trapani, owner of Door County Candle Company and a second-generation Ukrainian American.

When news broke of the Ukraine War on Feb. 24, Door County Candle Company immediately sprang into action to help. With hopes of selling a few hundred of its Ukraine candles, the company surpassed all expectations selling over 20,000 Ukraine candles in just 2 weeks- more candles than it typically sells in an entire year. To help meet demand, the company received an out-pouring of support from neighbors and volunteers from miles around who helped clean, label and ship Ukraine candles all over the world.

"I was so touched by Christiana and Door County Candle Company's efforts and want to do my part, too," said Penny Beerntsen, who volunteers multiple times a week helping with Ukraine candle orders.

Starting today through Aug. 24, the company is expanding its "Light to Unite" efforts by now also donating $5 from every online sale of its traditional yellow Lemongrass and blue Lakeshore 16 oz. candles- the official colors of Ukraine. Additionally, the company will continue to donate 100% of profits from its Ukraine candle.

"This Independence Day holds special significance for Ukrainians and is a reminder of why the 'Light to Unite' donations are so important. I hope this extra effort keeps Ukraine's need on everyone's mind and hearts to keep the support going," added Trapani.

Donations are being made to Razom for Ukraine, a nonprofit dedicated to providing critical humanitarian war relief and recovery, evacuating vulnerable populations and advocating for Ukraine in the United States.

Trapani's paternal and maternal grandparents emigrated to the United States from Ukraine and they keep in close contact with extended family that still lives in the western part of the country.

About Door County Candle Company:

Door County Candle Company has been a tradition for generations of families for over 25 years. In 2021, Christiana Gorchynsky Trapani, a Door County native and second-generation Ukrainian American, took over as owner of the candle company. Door County Candle Company uses the sights, sounds and beauty of Door County to inspire its wax products to provide a high-quality product that is representative of its community. Each scented wax product is hand poured and handcrafted in small batches. The company extensively tests all of its products from jars, fragrance, wicks, and more, to develop the perfect scented wax products featuring IFRA certified fragrances, meaning they are made with non-harmful chemicals and are safe to burn. Learn more at www.doorcountycandle.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Jessica Gallen

jgallen@laughlin.com

708-743-7505

SOURCE: Door County Candle Company

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/711443/Ukrainian-Family-Owned-WI-Business-Hopes-to-Meet-1-Million-Light-to-Unite-Donation-Goal-by-Ukrainian-Independence-Day-in-August