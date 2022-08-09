Anzeige
Dienstag, 09.08.2022

Mawson Gold Limited: Mawson's Subsidiary SXG Drills 42.0 m @ 4.8 g/t AuEq at Sunday Creek, Victoria, Australia

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / August 9, 2022 / Mawson Gold Limited ("Mawson" or the "Company") (TSX:MAW) (Frankfurt:MXR) (OTC PINK:MWSNF) reports that its majority-owned Australian subsidiary, Southern Cross Gold Ltd("SXG"), has reported further results from its 100% owned Sunday Creek property, Victoria, Australia. Mawson owns 60% of SXG following its recent initial public offering ("IPO") on the Australian Securities Exchange ("ASX").

Highlights for Mawson Shareholders:

  • 2nd and 4th best holes ever drilled into Sunday Creek
    • Project area now hosts fifteen >100 AuEq g/t * m intersections
  • Wide and continuous zones of gold-antimony mineralization over 100 m in the plane of the Apollo shoot around drill hole SDDSC033. Highlights,
    • 42.0 m @ 4.8 g/t AuEq from 166.0 m in SDDSC039
      (3.5 g/t Au and 0.8% Sb, 30 metres below SDDSC033)
    • 15.3 m @ 4.2 g/t AuEq from 141.0 m in SDDSC038
      (2.8 g/t Au and 0.9% Sb, 60 metres above SDDSC033)
  • Exceptional high grade zones with sometimes abundant visible gold (Photos 1-3). Highlights;
    • 1.0 m @ 23.7 g/t AuEq from 197.6 m (19.8 g/t Au and 2.5% Sb, SDDSC039)
    • 1.5 m @ 22.6 g/t AuEq from 199.3 m (14.9 g/t Au and 4.9% Sb, SDDSC039)
    • 0.7 m @ 105.7 g/t AuEq from 202.0 m (84.0 g/t Au and 13.8%, Sb SDDSC039)
    • 0.8 m @ 21.3 g/t AuEq from 98.5 m (0.3 g/t Au and 13.3%, Sb SDDSC038)
    • 1.5 m @ 25.8 g/t AuEq from 149.6 m (19.9 g/t Au and 3.7%, Sb SDDSC038)
  • Two new high grade veins intersected 70 and 100 metres to the east in SDDSC038.
  • Mawson's 60% stake in SXG has a market capitalization of ~C$45 million based on SXG's 9th August closing price of A$0.54 per share - up 270% on its IPO price.
  • Two drill rigs are now active at the Sunday Creek site. A further five holes are either in progress or pending assay.

Ivan Fairhall, Mawson CEO, states: "Sunday Creek continues to deliver for its shareholders, of which Mawson is its largest. These results demonstrate the continuity of widths and grade in the Apollo shoot around the earlier spectacular result in SDSC0033.

Mawson's asset base is as strong as it has ever been, with its pre-PEA stage 1moz AuEq Rajapalot project and significant exploration upside in Finland, a brand new discovery in Sweden, and toping it off a controlling interest in SXG which has considerable market value as demonstrated by its ASX listing."

Mawson Gold Limited, Tuesday, August 9, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 1: Sunday Creek longitudinal section along the Apollo shoot looking towards 320 degrees showing drillholes reported here (SDDSC038-39) and continuity of wide and high-grade mineralization around drillhole SDDSC033 and down to 335 metres vertically below surface (MDDSC025).

Results Discussion

With 13,500 metres drilled at Sunday Creek in less than two years, the project now has fifteen (15) >100 cumulative grade x metres ("AuEq g/t x m") holes intersected. The two new drill holes (SDDSC038-39) form the 2nd and 4th best drill holes, after SDDSC033, to be drilled to date at Sunday Creek based on AuEq g/t x m. The 3rd best hole (MDDSC025 11.7 m @ 18.0 g/t AuEq) lies 200 m below SDDSC033 showing the scale of the developing system. Mineralization remains open at depth and along strike.

A 10 km mineralized trend that extends beyond the drill area is defined by historic workings and soil sampling at Sunday Creek which has yet to receive any exploration drilling and offers potential future upside.

The Sunday Creek epizonal-style gold project is located 60 km north of Melbourne (Figure 2) within 19,365 hectares of granted exploration tenements. SXG is also the freehold landholder of 132.64 hectares that forms the key portion in and around the drilled area at the Sunday Creek Project. Geologically, the project is located within the Melbourne Structural Zone in the Lachlan Fold Belt. The regional host to the Sunday Creek mineralization is an interbedded turbidite sequence of siltstones, minor sandstones metamorphosed to sub-greenschist facies and folded into a set of open NW trending folds. Mineralization at Sunday Creek is controlled by veining, stibnite-gold-matrix breccias and brittle faults. The immediate host for mineralization is a zone of intensely altered white mica-pyritic siltstones, and white mica-pyrite-carbonate altered dyke rocks.

As is typical for epizonal deposits like Fosterville and Costerfield, gold (sometimes visible (Photos 1 - 3)) at Sunday Creek is hosted in quartz and carbonate veins, with a later intense stibnite-bearing vein and breccia overprint. A larger arsenic anomaly is associated with the gold mineralization, mostly represented by arsenian-pyrite but developing to arsenopyrite-bearing zones with a clear spatial relationship to high-grade gold.

Mineralized shoots at Sunday Creek are formed at the intersection of the sub-vertical to shallower dipping 330 degree striking mineralized veins and a steep east-west striking, north dipping structure formed by dioritic dykes and related intrusive breccias. The dimensions of each shoot will be uncovered with further drilling, but typically:

  • In the down plunge orientation (80 degrees towards trend of 020 degrees), the shoots are extensive and have been drilled down over 400 m and remain open to depth, with grades improving (for example MDDSC025 11.7 m @ 18.0 g/t AuEq (12.4 g/t Au and 3.6% Sb) including 4.0 m @ 46.7 g/t AuEq (31.9 g/t Au and 9.4% Sb)).
  • Visible gold in other epizonal deposits (for example Fosterville and Costerfield) becomes increasingly significant at depth below approximately 800 m, most likely representing the different temperatures of formation of Au-Sb and Au dominant mineralization.
  • Are typically 20 m to 30 m wide in the up-dip/down-dip orientation but can blow out to be wider (ie around SDDSC033), and;
  • Further drilling is required to establish the average thickness but drilling so far suggests a thickness of 20 m to 30 m.

SDDSC038 also identified two new veins drilled 70 m and 100 m further east than previously drilled. 'Vein 1' intersected 1.0 m @ 11.5 g/t AuEq (7.5 g/t Au and 2.5% Sb) from 235.0 m and 0.2 m @ 10.0 g/t AuEq (8.2 g/t Au and 1.2% Sb) from 238.0 m. 'Vein 2' intersected 0.6 m @ 28.3 g/t AuEq (0.9 g/t Au and 17.4% Sb) from 306.3 m.

Figures 1-4 show project location and plan, longitudinal and cross section views of drill results reported here and Tables 1-3 provide collar and assay data. The true thickness of the mineralised interval is interpreted to be approximately 60-70% of the sampled thickness. Drill results quoted have a lower cut of 0.3 g/t Au cut over a 3.0 m width, with higher grades reported with a 5 g/t Au cut over 1.0 m applied unless otherwise indicated* where 0.1 g/t Au over 7.0 m was applied for broader intersection through length of mineralised structure).

Additional information may be found in Southern Cross' news release dated 9th August, and on its website at www.southerncrossgold.com.au.

Technical Background and Qualified Person

C$ conversions of A$ values completed at an exchange rate of 1.11.

The Qualified Person, Michael Hudson, Executive Chairman and a director of Mawson Gold, and a Fellow of the Australasian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy, has reviewed, verified and approved the technical contents of this release.

Analytical samples are transported to the Bendigo facility of On Site Laboratory Services ("On Site") which operates under both an ISO 9001 and NATA quality systems. Samples were prepared and analyzed for gold using the fire assay technique (PE01S method; 25 gram charge), followed by measuring the gold in solution with flame AAS equipment. Samples for multi-element analysis (BM011 and over-range methods as required) use aqua regia digestion and ICP-MS analysis. The QA/QC program of Southern Cross Gold consists of the systematic insertion of certified standards of known gold content, blanks within interpreted mineralized rock and quarter core duplicates. In addition, On Site inserts blanks and standards into the analytical process.

Gold equivalent "AuEq" for Sunday Creek is = ???? (??/??) + 1.58 × ???? (%) based on assumed prices of gold US$1,700/oz Au and antimony US$8,500/metal tonne, and total year metal recoveries of 93% for gold and 95% for antimony. Given the geological similarities of the projects, this formula has been adopted to align to TSX listed Mandalay Resources Ltd Technical Report dated 25 March 2022 on its Costerfield project, which is located 54 km from Sunday Creek and which historically processed mineralization from the property.

Gold equivalent "AuEq" for Rajapalot = Au+(Co/1005) based on assumed prices of cobalt US$23.07/lb and gold US$1,590/oz. Details of Mawson's Inferred Mineral Resource can be read in the Company's news release dated August 26, 2021.

About Mawson Gold Limited (TSX:MAW, FRANKFURT:MXR, OTCPINK:MWSNF)

Mawson Gold Limited is an exploration and development company with its flagship Rajapalot gold-cobalt project in Finland now entering technical study stages to de-risk its inferred resource and exploration growth program. Alongside ongoing exploration at Rajapalot, Mawson holds an option to earn up to 85% in the Skelleftea Gold Project in Sweden. Mawson also has a significant majority interest in the ownership or joint venture into three high-grade, historic epizonal goldfields covering 470 km² in Victoria, Australia, through Southern Cross Gold Ltd. ("Southern Cross"), which shares have successfully listed on the ASX. Mawson currently holds 60.3% ownership interest in Southern Cross. Mawson's holdings in Southern Cross are escrowed until May 16, 2024.

About Southern Cross Gold Ltd (ASX:SXG)

Southern Cross Gold holds the 100%-owned Sunday Creek project in Victoria and Mt Isa project in Queensland, the Redcastle and Whroo joint ventures in Victoria, Australia, and a strategic 10% holding in ASX-listed Nagambie Resources Limited (ASX:NAG) which grants Southern Cross a Right of First Refusal over a 3,300 square kilometre tenement package held by NAG in Victoria.

On behalf of the Board,


"Ivan Fairhall"
Ivan Fairhall, CEO

Further Information
www.mawsongold.com
1305 - 1090 West Georgia St., Vancouver, BC, V6E 3V7
Mariana Bermudez (Canada), Corporate Secretary
+1 (604) 685 9316 info@mawsongold.com

Forward-Looking Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements herein, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Although Mawson believes that such statements are reasonable, it can give no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as: believe, expect, anticipate, intend, estimate, postulate, and similar expressions, or are those, which, by their nature, refer to future events. Mawson cautions investors that any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future results or performance, and that actual results may differ materially from those in forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, including, Mawson's expectations regarding its ownership interest in Southern Cross Gold, capital and other costs varying significantly from estimates, changes in world metal markets, changes in equity markets, the potential impact of epidemics, pandemics or other public health crises, including the current pandemic known as COVID-19 on the Company's business, risks related to negative publicity with respect to the Company or the mining industry in general; exploration potential being conceptual in nature, there being insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource on the Australian-projects owned by SXG, and uncertainty if further exploration will result in the determination of a mineral resource; planned drill programs and results varying from expectations, delays in obtaining results, equipment failure, unexpected geological conditions, local community relations, dealings with non-governmental organizations, delays in operations due to permit grants, environmental and safety risks, and other risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Mawson's most recent Annual Information Form filed on www.sedar.com. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, Mawson disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise.

Mawson Gold Limited, Tuesday, August 9, 2022, Press release picture

Photo 1: SDDSC039 @ 202.4 metres showing abundant visible gold in quartz-carbonate and stibnite matrix. Assays from two quarter core from this interval assayed 112 g/t Au with a laboratory repeat of 130 g/t Au and 14.4% Sb (sample 61014702) and 47 g/t Au and 13.1% Sb (sample 61014701) for an average of 0.7 m @ 105.7 g/t AuEq (84.0 g/t Au and 13.8% Sb) from 202.0 m. Field of view 12 mm.

Mawson Gold Limited, Tuesday, August 9, 2022, Press release picture

Photo 2: SDDSC039 @ 202.7 m Stibnite-white mica altered sediment breccia zone with ferroan dolomite and quartz veins with stibnite and visible gold. Assays from two quarter core from this interval assayed 112 g/t Au with a laboratory repeat of 130 g/t Au and 14.4% Sb (sample 61014702) and 47 g/t Au and 13.1% Sb (sample 61014701) for an average of 0.7 m @ 105.7 g/t AuEq (84.0 g/t Au and 13.8% Sb) from 202.0 m. Field of view of top image is 20 mm.

Mawson Gold Limited, Tuesday, August 9, 2022, Press release picture

Photo 3: SDDSC039 @ 203.7 m: Ferroan dolomite and quartz with stibnite and visible gold. Interval averaged 0.5 m @ 82.6 g/t AuEq (42.9 g/t Au and 25.1% Sb) from 203.7 m. Field of view of top image is 15 mm.

Mawson Gold Limited, Tuesday, August 9, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 2: Location of the Sunday Creek project, along with SXG's other Victoria projects.

Mawson Gold Limited, Tuesday, August 9, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 3: Sunday Creek plan view showing locations of drillholes for results reported in this announcement and pending holes.

Mawson Gold Limited, Tuesday, August 9, 2022, Press release picture

Figure 4: Sunday Creek east-west longitudinal section along the trend of the dyke/structure showing individual shoots defined to date. Broad arrows show indicative mineralised shoots.

Table 1: Drill collar summary table for drillholes reported in this announcement.

Hole_ID

Hole Size

Depth (m)

Prospect

East

North

Elevation

Azimuth

Plunge

GDA94_Z55

GDA94_Z55

SDDSC033

HQ

246.1

Apollo

331171

5867843.7

306

245.1

-51.4

SDDSC034

HQ

165.3

Apollo

331089

5867789

313.41

221.2

-63.1

SDDSC035

HQ

281.9

Apollo

331124

5867845

303.86

210.0

-60.0

SDDSC036

HQ

290

Apollo

331154

5867856

305.3

238.2

-50.1

SDDSC037

HQ

420

Gladys

331111.8

5867975.3

319.3

216.1

-60.1

SDDSC038

HQ

401.9

Apollo

330965.3

5867725.3

314.5

63.9

-37.2

SDDSC039

HQ

323

Apollo

331172

5867842

306.3

249.0

-57.0

SDDSC040

HQ

400

Apollo

331049.7

5867715

323.6

16.2

-62.9

SDDSC041

HQ

165

Rising Sun

330778

5867898

294.2

221.0

-67.0

SDDSC042

HQ

300

Apollo

331018.7

5867841.6

300.0

138.8

-61.1

Table 2: Tables of mineralized drill hole intersections reported in this announcement using three intersection criteria

5.0 g/t AuEq cutoff over a maximum of 1m

Hole_ID

From (m)

To (m)

Width (m)

Au g/t

Sb %

AuEq g/t

SDDSC038

98.5

99.3

0.8

0.25

13.30

21.26

SDDSC038

101.7

103

1.3

0.05

5.42

8.62

SDDSC038

142.4

142.7

0.3

3.56

15.50

28.05

SDDSC038

148

148.3

0.3

11.40

4.00

17.72

SDDSC038

149.6

152.3

2.7

12.92

2.63

17.08

SDDSC038

195.8

197.2

1.4

12.47

0.20

12.78

SDDSC038

217.8

218.4

0.6

1.72

2.96

6.39

SDDSC038

235

236.9

1.9

5.06

2.30

8.69

SDDSC038

238

238.2

0.2

8.22

1.15

10.03

SDDSC038

240.6

240.9

0.3

2.99

1.76

5.77

SDDSC038

306.3

306.9

0.6

0.85

17.40

28.34

SDDSC039

78.9

79.3

0.4

1.37

3.75

7.30

SDDSC039

194.8

195.1

0.3

2.20

3.04

7.00

SDDSC039

197.6

200.75

3.15

13.11

3.00

17.85

SDDSC039

202

203.85

1.85

43.23

11.39

61.23

0.3 g/t lower cutoff over a maximum of 2m

Hole_ID

From (m)

To (m)

Width (m)

Au g/t

Sb %

AuEq g/t

SDDSC038

17

18

1

0.65

0.00

0.65

SDDSC038

24

25.6

1.6

1.35

0.00

1.35

SDDSC038

51.8

53.9

2.1

1.66

0.24

2.03

SDDSC038

92

109.6

17.6

0.89

1.15

2.71

SDDSC038

113.9

117.4

3.5

0.54

0.02

0.57

SDDSC038

120.7

124

3.3

0.38

0.01

0.40

SDDSC038

130

131

1

2.30

0.01

2.32

SDDSC038

141

152.8

11.8

3.58

1.19

5.46

SDDSC038

171.6

172.5

0.9

0.96

0.00

0.97

SDDSC038

195.8

197.2

1.4

12.47

0.20

12.78

SDDSC038

209.2

212.7

3.5

0.37

0.09

0.51

SDDSC038

215.8

218.4

2.6

0.95

0.73

2.10

SDDSC038

221

222.6

1.6

0.52

0.18

0.81

SDDSC038

224.6

230

5.4

0.74

0.07

0.85

SDDSC038

234

243.5

9.5

1.89

0.73

3.05

SDDSC038

287

288

1

0.30

0.01

0.31

SDDSC038

294.7

295.1

0.4

0.27

0.05

0.34

SDDSC038

305.5

307.8

2.3

0.28

5.10

8.33

SDDSC038

380

382

2

0.67

0.07

0.77

SDDSC039

72.6

73.6

1

0.39

0.06

0.48

SDDSC039

78.9

83

4.1

0.39

0.46

1.12

SDDSC039

101.4

101.8

0.4

0.57

0.00

0.57

SDDSC039

166

166.8

0.8

0.34

0.01

0.36

SDDSC039

169.6

187

17.4

0.96

0.09

1.09

SDDSC039

194

207

13

10.00

2.48

13.92

SDDSC039

212

212.4

0.4

2.64

0.19

2.94

SDDSC039

296

296.8

0.8

0.11

2.88

4.66

0.1 g/t lower cutoff over a maximum of 3m

Hole_ID

from (m)

to (m)

Width (m)

Au g/t

Sb %

AuEq g/t

SDDSC033

106.8

226.0

119.2

3.2

0.4

3.9

Table 3: All individual assays reported from SDDSC038/39 in this announcement >0.1g/t AuEq.

Hole_ID

from (m)

to (m)

Width (m)

Au g/t

Sb%

SDDSC039

64.6

65.0

0.4

0.1

0.0

SDDSC039

65.0

66.0

1.0

0.1

0.0

SDDSC039

67.0

68.4

1.4

0.2

0.0

SDDSC039

72.6

73.4

0.8

0.4

0.0

SDDSC039

73.4

73.6

0.2

0.5

0.2

SDDSC039

73.6

74.2

0.6

0.1

0.0

SDDSC039

74.2

75.0

0.8

0.1

0.0

SDDSC039

78.0

78.9

0.9

0.1

0.0

SDDSC039

78.9

79.3

0.4

1.4

3.8

SDDSC039

79.3

80.0

0.7

0.9

0.5

SDDSC039

80.0

81.0

1.0

0.1

0.0

SDDSC039

82.0

83.0

1.0

0.3

0.0

SDDSC039

83.0

84.0

1.0

0.2

0.0

SDDSC039

86.6

87.4

0.8

0.1

0.0

SDDSC039

87.4

88.3

0.9

0.2

0.0

SDDSC039

88.3

89.0

0.7

0.2

0.0

SDDSC039

89.0

90.0

1.0

0.2

0.0

SDDSC039

90.0

91.0

1.0

0.1

0.0

SDDSC039

91.0

91.7

0.7

0.1

0.0

SDDSC039

91.7

92.7

1.0

0.1

0.0

SDDSC039

101.4

101.8

0.4

0.6

0.0

SDDSC039

119.2

120.0

0.8

0.1

0.0

SDDSC039

120.0

121.0

1.0

0.1

0.0

SDDSC039

135.5

136.3

0.8

0.2

0.0

SDDSC039

136.3

137.1

0.8

0.2

0.0

SDDSC039

137.1

137.6

0.5

0.3

0.0

SDDSC039

138.7

139.7

1.0

0.2

0.0

SDDSC039

145.7

146.0

0.3

0.0

0.1

SDDSC039

157.0

157.9

0.9

0.2

0.0

SDDSC039

157.9

158.9

0.9

0.1

0.0

SDDSC039

166.0

166.8

0.8

0.3

0.0

SDDSC039

166.8

167.2

0.4

0.2

0.0

SDDSC039

169.6

171.0

1.4

0.4

0.0

SDDSC039

171.0

172.0

1.0

0.5

0.0

SDDSC039

172.0

173.0

1.0

0.1

0.0

SDDSC039

173.0

174.0

1.0

2.3

1.0

SDDSC039

174.0

174.4

0.4

0.1

0.0

SDDSC039

174.4

174.7

0.3

1.1

0.0

SDDSC039

174.7

175.1

0.4

0.8

0.0

SDDSC039

175.1

176.0

0.9

1.9

0.2

SDDSC039

176.0

177.0

1.0

0.3

0.0

SDDSC039

177.0

177.7

0.7

0.1

0.0

SDDSC039

177.7

178.0

0.3

0.3

0.0

SDDSC039

178.0

179.0

1.0

0.4

0.0

SDDSC039

180.0

180.8

0.8

0.1

0.0

SDDSC039

180.8

181.0

0.3

2.3

0.6

SDDSC039

181.0

181.8

0.8

0.8

0.0

SDDSC039

181.8

183.0

1.3

2.6

0.1

SDDSC039

183.0

184.0

1.0

3.5

0.0

SDDSC039

184.0

185.0

1.0

0.6

0.0

SDDSC039

186.0

187.0

1.0

1.4

0.0

SDDSC039

194.0

194.8

0.8

0.9

0.1

SDDSC039

194.8

195.1

0.3

2.2

3.0

SDDSC039

195.1

196.0

0.9

0.5

0.0

SDDSC039

196.0

197.0

1.0

0.3

0.0

SDDSC039

197.0

197.6

0.6

1.1

0.6

SDDSC039

197.6

198.0

0.4

21.2

3.5

SDDSC039

198.0

198.6

0.6

18.7

1.7

SDDSC039

198.6

199.3

0.8

1.2

0.1

SDDSC039

199.3

200.0

0.7

14.8

5.7

SDDSC039

200.0

200.8

0.8

15.0

4.1

SDDSC039

200.8

201.1

0.3

3.0

0.1

SDDSC039

201.1

202.0

0.9

2.3

0.1

SDDSC039

202.0

202.7

0.7

84.0

13.8

SDDSC039

202.7

203.4

0.7

2.7

0.2

SDDSC039

203.4

203.9

0.4

42.9

25.1

SDDSC039

203.9

204.6

0.8

2.0

0.2

SDDSC039

204.6

205.6

1.0

0.7

0.0

SDDSC039

205.6

206.0

0.4

0.9

0.0

SDDSC039

206.0

207.0

1.0

0.4

0.0

SDDSC039

207.0

208.0

1.0

0.1

0.0

SDDSC039

211.4

212.0

0.6

0.1

0.0

SDDSC039

212.0

212.4

0.4

2.6

0.2

SDDSC039

212.4

213.0

0.6

0.2

0.0

SDDSC039

223.9

224.4

0.5

0.1

0.0

SDDSC039

278.1

279.0

0.9

0.1

0.0

SDDSC039

296.0

296.8

0.8

0.1

2.9

SDDSC039

299.0

299.6

0.6

0.1

0.1

SDDSC038

16.0

17.0

1.0

0.2

0.0

SDDSC038

17.0

18.0

1.0

0.7

0.0

SDDSC038

24.0

25.0

1.0

1.7

0.0

SDDSC038

25.0

25.6

0.6

0.8

0.0

SDDSC038

36.0

37.0

1.0

0.2

0.0

SDDSC038

51.8

52.3

0.5

0.8

0.1

SDDSC038

52.3

52.8

0.5

1.6

0.8

SDDSC038

52.8

53.9

1.1

2.1

0.1

SDDSC038

55.0

56.0

1.0

0.1

0.0

SDDSC038

82.0

83.0

1.0

0.1

0.0

SDDSC038

92.0

92.9

0.9

0.4

0.0

SDDSC038

92.9

93.7

0.8

0.7

0.0

SDDSC038

93.7

94.7

1.0

0.4

0.0

SDDSC038

94.7

95.7

1.0

0.2

0.0

SDDSC038

95.7

96.3

0.6

0.8

0.0

SDDSC038

96.3

97.0

0.7

3.0

0.0

SDDSC038

97.0

98.0

1.0

3.9

0.4

SDDSC038

98.0

98.5

0.5

0.9

0.1

SDDSC038

98.5

99.3

0.8

0.3

13.3

SDDSC038

99.3

100.0

0.7

0.0

0.1

SDDSC038

101.0

101.7

0.7

0.2

0.0

SDDSC038

101.7

102.3

0.6

0.1

7.7

SDDSC038

102.3

103.0

0.7

0.0

3.5

SDDSC038

104.0

105.0

1.0

0.9

0.1

SDDSC038

105.0

106.0

1.0

1.1

0.4

SDDSC038

106.0

107.0

1.0

1.6

0.8

SDDSC038

107.0

107.8

0.8

0.5

0.7

SDDSC038

107.8

108.7

0.9

1.7

0.3

SDDSC038

108.7

109.6

0.9

1.4

0.0

SDDSC038

109.6

110.6

1.0

0.1

0.0

SDDSC038

110.6

111.6

1.0

0.1

0.0

SDDSC038

113.6

113.9

0.3

0.1

0.0

SDDSC038

113.9

114.8

0.9

0.5

0.0

SDDSC038

114.8

115.7

0.9

0.7

0.0

SDDSC038

115.7

116.7

1.0

0.2

0.0

SDDSC038

116.7

117.4

0.7

0.9

0.0

SDDSC038

117.4

118.0

0.6

0.1

0.0

SDDSC038

118.0

118.7

0.7

0.1

0.0

SDDSC038

120.7

122.0

1.3

0.6

0.0

SDDSC038

122.0

123.0

1.0

0.1

0.0

SDDSC038

123.0

124.0

1.0

0.3

0.0

SDDSC038

126.0

127.0

1.0

0.3

0.0

SDDSC038

130.0

131.0

1.0

2.3

0.0

SDDSC038

141.0

142.0

1.0

0.3

0.0

SDDSC038

142.0

142.4

0.4

0.1

0.0

SDDSC038

142.4

142.7

0.3

3.6

15.5

SDDSC038

142.7

143.0

0.3

0.6

0.1

SDDSC038

143.9

144.7

0.8

0.2

0.0

SDDSC038

144.7

145.3

0.6

0.3

0.0

SDDSC038

145.3

146.0

0.7

0.1

0.0

SDDSC038

147.0

148.0

1.0

0.4

0.1

SDDSC038

148.0

148.3

0.3

11.4

4.0

SDDSC038

148.3

148.8

0.5

0.2

0.6

SDDSC038

148.8

149.6

0.8

0.1

0.7

SDDSC038

149.6

150.1

0.5

18.5

0.4

SDDSC038

150.1

150.6

0.5

16.7

7.5

SDDSC038

150.6

151.1

0.5

24.6

3.3

SDDSC038

151.1

151.5

0.4

5.6

1.2

SDDSC038

151.5

151.9

0.4

2.2

1.2

SDDSC038

151.9

152.3

0.4

4.7

1.5

SDDSC038

152.3

152.8

0.5

2.4

0.2

SDDSC038

152.8

153.6

0.8

0.2

0.0

SDDSC038

154.3

155.0

0.7

0.2

0.0

SDDSC038

155.0

155.8

0.8

0.2

0.0

SDDSC038

155.8

156.3

0.5

0.1

0.0

SDDSC038

170.9

171.6

0.7

0.1

0.0

SDDSC038

171.6

172.5

0.9

1.0

0.0

SDDSC038

172.9

173.3

0.4

0.2

0.0

SDDSC038

195.8

196.2

0.4

19.6

0.7

SDDSC038

196.2

197.2

1.0

9.6

0.0

SDDSC038

197.2

198.0

0.8

0.1

0.0

SDDSC038

209.2

210.2

1.0

0.0

0.2

SDDSC038

212.1

212.7

0.6

2.0

0.2

SDDSC038

214.5

214.9

0.4

0.2

0.0

SDDSC038

214.9

215.8

0.9

0.2

0.0

SDDSC038

215.8

216.5

0.7

1.1

0.0

SDDSC038

216.5

216.8

0.3

0.6

0.4

SDDSC038

216.8

217.8

1.0

0.4

0.0

SDDSC038

217.8

218.4

0.6

1.7

3.0

SDDSC038

219.0

220.2

1.2

0.3

0.0

SDDSC038

221.0

221.6

0.6

0.7

0.0

SDDSC038

221.6

222.6

1.0

0.4

0.3

SDDSC038

223.0

224.0

1.0

0.2

0.0

SDDSC038

224.0

224.3

0.3

0.3

0.0

SDDSC038

224.3

224.6

0.3

0.1

0.0

SDDSC038

224.6

225.1

0.5

2.4

0.7

SDDSC038

226.5

227.1

0.6

0.4

0.0

SDDSC038

227.1

227.9

0.8

1.5

0.0

SDDSC038

228.4

228.6

0.2

2.6

0.0

SDDSC038

228.6

228.9

0.3

1.7

0.0

SDDSC038

229.7

230.0

0.3

0.8

0.0

SDDSC038

232.0

233.0

1.0

0.2

0.0

SDDSC038

233.0

234.0

1.0

0.2

0.0

SDDSC038

234.0

235.0

1.0

0.9

0.3

SDDSC038

235.0

235.5

0.5

7.7

2.7

SDDSC038

235.5

236.0

0.5

7.4

2.3

SDDSC038

236.0

236.3

0.3

1.1

0.2

SDDSC038

236.3

236.9

0.6

2.9

3.0

SDDSC038

236.9

238.0

1.1

1.0

0.9

SDDSC038

238.0

238.2

0.2

8.2

1.2

SDDSC038

238.2

239.1

0.9

1.3

0.0

SDDSC038

239.1

240.0

0.9

0.7

0.0

SDDSC038

240.0

240.6

0.6

0.2

0.0

SDDSC038

240.6

240.9

0.3

3.0

1.8

SDDSC038

240.9

242.0

1.1

0.8

0.2

SDDSC038

242.0

242.3

0.3

1.8

0.9

SDDSC038

242.3

242.9

0.6

0.6

0.0

SDDSC038

242.9

243.5

0.6

0.4

0.0

SDDSC038

243.5

244.0

0.5

0.1

0.0

SDDSC038

244.0

244.9

0.9

0.2

0.0

SDDSC038

287.0

288.0

1.0

0.3

0.0

SDDSC038

294.7

295.1

0.4

0.3

0.0

SDDSC038

305.5

306.3

0.8

0.0

1.0

SDDSC038

306.3

306.9

0.6

0.9

17.4

SDDSC038

306.9

307.8

0.9

0.1

0.5

SDDSC038

307.8

308.7

0.9

0.2

0.0

SDDSC038

323.0

323.7

0.7

0.2

0.0

SDDSC038

323.7

323.9

0.2

0.1

0.0

SDDSC038

323.9

324.8

0.9

0.2

0.0

SDDSC038

324.8

325.6

0.8

0.1

0.0

SDDSC038

379.0

380.0

1.0

0.2

0.0

SDDSC038

380.0

381.0

1.0

0.7

0.1

SDDSC038

381.0

382.0

1.0

0.7

0.0

SDDSC038

382.0

383.0

1.0

0.3

0.0

SOURCE: Mawson Gold Limited




https://www.accesswire.com/711433/Mawsons-Subsidiary-SXG-Drills-420-m-48-gt-AuEqat-Sunday-Creek-Victoria-Australia

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
