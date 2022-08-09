Platform Compensates Instructors while Connecting Millions of Students with Learning Materials from Educators Around the World

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG), the leading student-first online learning company, today announced the expansion of its faculty-focused platform Uversity to Canada and the United Kingdom.

Through Uversity, instructors are compensated for sharing their teaching materials across Chegg's premier library of supplemental learning content. Students, in turn, gain access to sought-after educational materials, including study guides, practice quizzes and lab and lecture notes, from leading educators in international markets around the world.

Since Uversity's launch in the U.S. in June 2021, there are more than 180,000 pieces of instructor-developed content on the platform and over 6,000 professors have already been verified to participate, from almost 30% of all higher-education institutions in the U.S.

"At Chegg, we are passionate about helping students learn. Our research shows that 8 out of 10 students feel instructor-created materials are the most effective materials for their course," said Nina Huntemann, Ph.D., Chegg's Chief Academic Advisor. "That's why we're expanding Uversity so that millions of students receive access to educational excellence and exceptional learning resources on Chegg's platform with the support they need to navigate their own academic journeys and succeed. Further, Uversity provides these instructors with a new avenue for compensation that rewards them for their important learning materials."

Developed in conjunction with a panel of academic experts, Uversity is simple to use. Once an educator is verified by Chegg through a quick, secure online registration, they can upload learning materials from specific subjects, which once approved by Chegg will match to students' needs to provide additional learning support. Educators are compensated for their content contributions and, importantly, retain ownership of their intellectual property rights while giving Chegg certain limited exclusive licenses.

Uversity is one way that Chegg works closely with faculty to help ensure it develops programs that engage, support and serve educators. Chegg's Academic Advisory Board, for example, is a highly experienced group of senior academic leaders who provide insights and guidance to help the company better understand and respond to the needs and challenges of today's educators.

"The way students learn today is changing, driven in part by new digital tools and resources," said Paul Kim, Ph.D., Associate Dean Chief Technology Officer at Stanford Graduate School of Education and Chegg Academic Advisory Board member. "The challenge, however, can be finding the right learning content from high-quality, trusted sources. "Uversity is working to address this by connecting highly sought-after instructors with students in need around the globe."

