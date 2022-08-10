Segway-Ninebot Readies GoKart Pro And B110S eMoped Launches in UAE

DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Segway-Ninebot, the world's largest manufacturer of electric scooters, is preparing to launch two new product models in the United Arab Emirates-- the GoKart Pro and B110S eMoped. The company aims to meet local consumer demand for trendy and sustainable urban mobility solutions that combine entertainment with a powerful range.

"Regarding the essential strategic position of UAE in the regional market, we are very excited to be launching our new product line here," said Frank Zhang, head of the Middle East region for Segway-Ninebot.

Inspired by formula racing cars, Segway-Ninebot's GoKart Pro model combines cutting-edge technology and a design that surpasses imagination. The kart has received a positive response from the market to date, racking up multiple award wins for its avant-garde technical design.

Compared with the previous version, the GoKart Pro has undergone repeated debugging and optimization to achieve outstanding performance in terms of top speed, maximum acceleration, maximum torque, and operating range.

As the winner of the renowned German international design prize, the 2021 Red Dot Award, the B110S eMoped delivers outstanding performance in terms of urban short-distance travel. The product boasts a powerful motor, a smart battery management system, and a removable power cell, helping the eMoped to optimize performance for a longer operable range and extended urban exploration.

The product also excels in terms of safety provisions, which features a sensor detection system, a smart and remote lock as well as anti-theft functions. Users can enjoy a more comfortable experience on its smart ride-seat, smart functions via a smart app, as well a special braking system for energy recovery.

The two models will go live in the United Arab Emirates from August, with consumers able to purchase from channels including Virgin, Amazon, and Noon, which add to the company's current offering in the UAE market such as the eKickscooter F series, A/C series, and Gmax series.

Segway-Ninebot is widely predicted to establish a position as an essential and leading player as smart cities of the future become a reality around the world.

Segway-Ninebot's products have been sold in more than 100 countries and regions. The company is widely tipped to launch multiple product lines and innovations in a wide range of markets globally in the coming years.

