New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - August 9, 2022) - During July 13-14th, 2022,"The First African Motorcycle Industry Summit Forum" and "2022 HAOJIN Brand Africa Strategy Conference" was officially held at the Kigali Convention Center in Rwanda, Africa.

The summit hosted by HAOJIN has brought together HAOJIN customer representatives from various African countries, and the economic and commercial counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Rwanda, President of Rwanda Overseas Chinese Association, and two authoritative experts in the financial field participated through the connection. With the theme of "Joining Hands for Win-Win and Sharing the Future", the representatives of HAOJIN merchants analyzed the current situation of the industry, and conducted in-depth discussions on the countermeasures of industry difficulties and trends, as well as the successful development cases of various enterprises.

On the second day, The "2022 HAOJIN Brand Africa Strategy Conference" was officially held, and new global strategic initiatives have been announced and analyzed at the scene. Haojin indicated that it would open up a new market situation and achieve a new brand height with customers all over the world through marketing planning and successive implementation in different regions.

The meeting ended with a group photo of business representatives from various African countries. As a motorcycle industry communication and HAOJIN brand strategy release conference, this summit was held for the first time and received unanimous attention and praise from both inside and outside the industry. The participants showed great interest and confidence in this strategic move, and expressed that they would be willing to cooperate with HAOJIN sincerely and sharing the fruits of the development.





