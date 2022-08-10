Anzeige
10.08.2022
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, August 9

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OR REGULATIONS OF SUCH JURISDICTION

10 August 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 9 August 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 93,985
Weighted average purchase price paid: 375.6636 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 376.5 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 373.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 7,518,295 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 238,573,128, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 9 August 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
2321376.00 08:43:1100060448834TRLO0LSE
553376.00 09:38:4200060450312TRLO0LSE
1373376.00 09:52:2600060450699TRLO0LSE
1510376.00 09:52:2600060450700TRLO0LSE
192376.00 09:52:2600060450707TRLO0LSE
427376.00 09:53:4600060450749TRLO0LSE
24376.00 09:53:4600060450750TRLO0LSE
691376.50 10:17:5700060451342TRLO0LSE
700376.50 10:17:5700060451343TRLO0LSE
583376.50 10:17:5700060451344TRLO0LSE
206376.00 10:49:4500060452380TRLO0LSE
534376.00 11:13:4800060453104TRLO0LSE
1175376.00 11:28:1600060453509TRLO0LSE
2348376.00 11:28:1600060453510TRLO0LSE
112375.00 11:28:2000060453512TRLO0LSE
199375.00 11:28:2100060453513TRLO0LSE
666375.00 11:28:2100060453514TRLO0LSE
161375.00 11:28:2100060453515TRLO0LSE
863375.00 11:28:2400060453516TRLO0LSE
224375.00 11:28:2400060453517TRLO0LSE
532374.50 13:07:4600060456216TRLO0LSE
35000375.50 13:15:4200060456481TRLO0LSE
4376.50 13:16:2800060456518TRLO0LSE
4376.50 13:16:2800060456519TRLO0LSE
2062376.50 13:17:1000060456538TRLO0LSE
700376.50 13:19:1000060456568TRLO0LSE
1632376.50 13:19:1000060456569TRLO0LSE
1874376.50 13:50:3300060457347TRLO0LSE
136376.50 13:50:3300060457348TRLO0LSE
2010376.00 13:56:2500060457496TRLO0LSE
2045376.00 13:56:2500060457497TRLO0LSE
198375.50 14:29:5800060458495TRLO0LSE
540375.50 14:33:1900060458820TRLO0LSE
374375.50 14:33:1900060458821TRLO0LSE
78375.50 14:33:1900060458822TRLO0LSE
380375.50 14:33:1900060458823TRLO0LSE
521375.50 14:37:0700060458985TRLO0LSE
259376.00 14:40:4900060459130TRLO0LSE
537376.00 14:45:5800060459354TRLO0LSE
1392376.00 14:51:1900060459696TRLO0LSE
758376.00 14:51:1900060459697TRLO0LSE
82376.00 14:51:1900060459698TRLO0LSE
503376.00 14:51:2100060459699TRLO0LSE
719376.00 14:51:2100060459700TRLO0LSE
1908376.00 14:51:2100060459701TRLO0LSE
473376.00 14:51:2100060459702TRLO0LSE
584376.00 14:51:2100060459703TRLO0LSE
70376.00 14:51:2100060459704TRLO0LSE
480376.00 14:51:2100060459705TRLO0LSE
1166376.00 14:51:2100060459706TRLO0LSE
913376.00 14:52:2100060459755TRLO0LSE
24376.00 14:52:2100060459756TRLO0LSE
218376.00 14:52:2100060459757TRLO0LSE
932376.00 14:55:3700060459921TRLO0LSE
456376.00 14:55:3700060459922TRLO0LSE
3375.50 15:05:5100060460472TRLO0LSE
4375.50 15:06:1300060460519TRLO0LSE
1278375.50 15:13:4600060461080TRLO0LSE
697375.50 15:13:4600060461081TRLO0LSE
1403375.50 15:13:4600060461082TRLO0LSE
700375.50 15:13:4600060461083TRLO0LSE
109375.50 15:13:4600060461084TRLO0LSE
56375.50 15:13:4600060461085TRLO0LSE
1964375.50 15:17:1400060461413TRLO0LSE
130375.50 15:17:1400060461414TRLO0LSE
165375.50 15:25:5500060461952TRLO0LSE
550375.50 15:33:5800060462305TRLO0LSE
1603375.50 15:42:4400060462738TRLO0LSE
1997375.50 15:42:4400060462739TRLO0LSE
641375.50 15:42:4400060462740TRLO0LSE
980375.50 15:42:4500060462741TRLO0LSE
435375.50 15:45:4500060462886TRLO0LSE
898375.50 15:45:4500060462887TRLO0LSE
640375.50 15:45:4500060462888TRLO0LSE
386376.00 15:50:0300060463074TRLO0LSE
884376.00 15:50:0300060463075TRLO0LSE
1986375.00 16:01:0300060463861TRLO0LSE
2050373.50 16:06:2400060464192TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
