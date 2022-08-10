- (PLX AI) - Jyske Bank shares rose 3% at the open after Nordea analysts upgraded the stock to buy from hold.
- • Price target DKK 425
- • Jyske's acquisition of Handelsbanken's Danish operations was a solid deal, Nordea said
- • Asset quality seems very strong and the acquisition will make it easier for Jyske to keep trimming costs, Nordea said
- • Another Danish Central Bank rate increase by 50 bp would boost Jyske's 2023 EPS by 9%, Nordea estimated
