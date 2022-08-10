Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) today announced that it is introducing Executive Professional (E&P) Lines coverages and named Christoph Kammermann as Head of Executive Professional Lines in Switzerland.

"Our momentum in Switzerland continues to build quickly with these latest additions to our leadership team and our product line," said Leander Metzger, Country Manager, Switzerland, BHSI. "We are excited to introduce our long-view Executive Professional Lines solutions, stable capacity and CLAIMS IS OUR PRODUCT philosophy to customers and brokers in the local Swiss market."

BHSI is introducing numerous E&P policies in Switzerland, including D&O Liability and Professional Liability Insurance.

Christoph has more than 25 years of industry experience and was most recently Head of Financial Lines and Professional Liability at Liberty Specialty Markets in Zurich. He is a graduate of the University of Bern in Switzerland and holds a master's in Business Administration.

In Switzerland, Berkshire Hathaway Specialty Insurance (BHSI) trades under Berkshire Hathaway International Insurance Limited (BHIIL). BHSIC and BHIIL are subsidiaries of Berkshire Hathaway's National Indemnity group of insurance companies, which hold financial strength ratings of A++ from AM Best and AA+ from Standard Poor's.

