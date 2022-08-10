Tom Hunt, the CEO of Pivot Energy, says that renewable energy capacity at the distribution level can meet needs without the long lead times required for larger, utility-scale resources.From pv magazine USA The way the United States manages electricity was transformed more than 40 years ago with legislation that established open access to the transmission level of the electricity grid. Known commonly as PURPA, it created independent system operators (ISOs) across the country to manage supply and demand in an unbiased manner. While the legislation had a tremendous impact, we now face a dire need ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...