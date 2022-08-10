The highly anticipated luxury resort celebrates the authentic spirit of Santorini, marking the first resort in The Unbound Collection by Hyatt in the Greek Islands

Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announces today the opening of Magma Resort Santorini, the first property in The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand in the Greek Islands. The opening signals Hyatt's continued focus on growing its brands within the Independent Collection in key, desirable global destinations for guests. The 59-room hotel delivers the tranquil and soulful essence of Santorini, inviting guests to find inspiration in the island's rich history and spirit.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005010/en/

Guestroom at Magma Resort Santorini (Photo: Business Wire)

A secluded sanctuary nestled amid the hilltops of Vourvoulos, Magma Resort Santorini offers a serene Santorini experience with unforgettable views. Striking contemporary design complements the hotel's breathtaking surroundings of lava sand beaches, sweeping vineyards and the endless blue of the Aegean Sea. A commitment to holistic and spiritual wellness is realized through a subterranean Lava Spa and elite gastronomic experience led by chef Arnaud Bignon of the two-Michelin-starred restaurant, Spondi Athens. Stylish features including a stunning sun terrace and infinity pool offer mesmerizing panoramas of the island's dramatic coastline, elevating the hotel's unique atmosphere of relaxed luxury.

"We are delighted to open Magma Resort Santorini and introduce The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand to the many independently minded, luxury travelers looking for an authentic experience of our iconic island," said Stelios Koutsivitis, president and one of the major shareholders of SWOT Hospitality, management company of Magma Resort Santorini. "We have a deep understanding of the soul of Santorini and what makes it such an extraordinary destination. The Unbound Collection by Hyatt ethos is all about inspiring, thought-provoking experiences and we invite guests to be inspired by a new side of Santorini, uncovering its true spirit with us."

Sustainable and Natural Design

Inspired by the traditional Cycladic architecture that Santorini is known for, PEOPLE and ELASTIC Architects' eco-conscious design honors the natural elements of the hotel's landscape. Wood, stone, and volcanic, magma-black tones blend with minimal and sophisticated interiors, meanwhile the hotel architecture follows the curved formations of the lava-made slopes that surround it.

Magma Resort Santorini offers 59 luxurious rooms, including 24 suites, finished with cozy verandas, walk-in showers, relaxed living and dining spaces, as well as private pools, all of which provide desirable, unrestricted views of the island's horizon. For the ultimate luxury experience, guests can retreat into the elegant Magma Suite, where they'll find 828 square feet (77 square meters) of space encompassing an expansive living area, king size bedroom, a private terrace and a pool that overlooks the beautiful azure waters of the ocean.

Signature Dining

Discover a new level of culinary sophistication at Magma by Spondi, the hotel'sexclusive dining conceptcurated by the two-Michelin-starred chef, Arnaud BignonAwarded his stars while working as Head Chef of Spondi Athens, Arnaud is one of the youngest chefs to ever hold this distinction. He brings his rare interpretation of local and seasonal ingredients to Magma Resort Santorini, with a signature menu that spotlights the culinary traditions and heritage of the Greek Islands.

Holistic Wellness

Guests can experience holistic and spiritual wellness at the hotel's state-of-the-art Lava Spa and Wellness Center. Descend into the subterranean 4,628-square-foot (430-square-meter) spa, the largest on the island, and uncover its calming, indoor pool and signature treatments designed to revitalize and indulge the senses.

For those looking for more intentional movement, the hotel offers a fully equipped, professional fitness center, as well as a range of activities intended to connect guests to the island's lush natural environment, including hiking, snorkeling, and sun-drenched yoga classes on the terrace.

Inspiring Meeting and Events

For an exceptional private event space, Magma Resort Santorini presents Magma Hall, a 2,454-square-foot (228-square-meter) venue featuring modern design notes and the latest high-spec technology. Suitable for any event, from intimate social gatherings and romantic weddings to inspiring business receptions, the event space at the hotel can welcome up to 250 guests to create story-worthy experiences in a venue like no other.

Once open, Magma Resort Santorini will join the collection of independent properties within The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand in Europe, including The Wellem in Dusseldorf, Hotel SOFIA Barcelona, Hôtel Reisen in Stockholm, Párisi Udvar Hotel Budapest, Great Scotland Yard Hotel in London, Hôtel du Louvre in Paris, the iconic Hôtel Martinez in Cannes and Hôtel du Palais Biarritz as well as three additional properties in the pipeline: Grand Hansa Hotel Helsinki, La Zambra in Mijas, Spain and Hotel Rhodania Crans Montana in Switzerland.

The term "Hyatt" is used in this release for convenience to refer to Hyatt Hotels Corporation and/or one or more of its affiliates.

The Unbound Collection by Hyatt

More than a compilation of independent, one-of-a-kind hotels, The Unbound Collection by Hyatt brand is a thoughtful curation of stories worth collecting. Whether it's a modern marvel, a historic gem or a revitalizing retreat, each property provides thought-provoking environments and experiences that inspire for guests seeking elevated yet unscripted service when they travel. For a full list of hotels in the collection, visit unboundcollection.hyatt.com. Follow @UnboundxHyatt on Facebook and Instagram and tag your photos with UnboundxHyatt.

About SWOT Hospitality

Established in May 2013, is a leading hotel management company based in Athens, Greece specializing in hotel management, asset management and development, investment management, sales marketing and advisory services. SWOT's experience, professionalism, and ability to effectively respond to the rising demands of the global hospitality industry has led top investors and developers to entrust the company with realizing their vision to excellence. The Firm's principals have maintained a consistent track record of strong performance and value creation. They have acquired, developed, and managed some of the most high-profile hotels in the region, with more than 3,500 rooms and a value in excess of €1 billion. The Firm's Advisory team has underwritten large hotel portfolios of more than 2 billion on behalf of systematic banks and institutional investors. For more information, please visit https://swot.gr

About Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Hyatt Hotels Corporation, headquartered in Chicago, is a leading global hospitality company guided by its purpose to care for people so they can be their best. As of June 30, 2022, the Company's portfolio included more than 1,150 hotels and all-inclusive properties in 72 countries across six continents. The Company's offering includes brands in the Timeless Collection, including Park Hyatt, Grand Hyatt, Hyatt Regency, Hyatt, Hyatt Residence Club, Hyatt Place, Hyatt House, and UrCove; the Boundless Collection, including Miraval, Alila, Andaz, Thompson Hotels, Hyatt Centric, and Caption by Hyatt; the Independent Collection, including The Unbound Collection by Hyatt, Destination by Hyatt, and JdV by Hyatt; and the Inclusive Collection, including Hyatt Ziva, Hyatt Zilara, Zoëtry Wellness Spa Resorts, Secrets Resorts Spas, Breathless Resorts Spas, Dreams Resorts Spas, Vivid Hotels Resorts, Alua Hotels Resorts, and Sunscape Resorts Spas. Subsidiaries of the Company operate the World of Hyatt loyalty program, ALG Vacations, Unlimited Vacation Club, Amstar DMC destination management services, and Trisept Solutions technology services. For more information, please visit www.hyatt.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Forward-Looking Statements in this press release, which are not historical facts, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Our actual results, performance or achievements may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the use of words such as "may," "could," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "will," "would" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by us and our management, are inherently uncertain. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, risks associated with the acquisition of Apple Leisure Group ("ALG"), including the related incurrence of material additional indebtedness; our ability to realize the anticipated benefits of the acquisition of ALG as rapidly or to the extent anticipated, including successful integration of the ALG business; the duration and severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and the pace of recovery following the pandemic, any additional resurgence, or COVID-19 variants; the short and long-term effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including on the demand for travel, transient and group business, and levels of consumer confidence; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, any additional resurgence, or COVID-19 variants, and the impact of actions that governments, businesses, and individuals take in response, on global and regional economies, travel limitations or bans, and economic activity, including the duration and magnitude of its impact on unemployment rates and consumer discretionary spending; the broad distribution and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and treatments, wide acceptance by the general population of such vaccines, and the availability, use, and effectiveness of COVID-19 testing, including at-home testing kits; the ability of third-party owners, franchisees, or hospitality venture partners to successfully navigate the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, any additional resurgence, or COVID-19 variants; general economic uncertainty in key global markets and a worsening of global economic conditions or low levels of economic growth; the rate and the pace of economic recovery following economic downturns; global supply chain constraints and interruptions, rising costs of construction-related labor and materials, and increases in costs due to inflation or other factors that may not be fully offset by increases in revenues in our business; risks affecting the luxury, resort, and all-inclusive lodging segments; levels of spending in business, leisure, and group segments as well as consumer confidence; declines in occupancy and average daily rate; limited visibility with respect to future bookings; loss of key personnel; domestic and international political and geo-political conditions, including political or civil unrest or changes in trade policy; hostilities, or fear of hostilities, including future terrorist attacks, that affect travel; travel-related accidents; natural or man-made disasters such as earthquakes, tsunamis, tornadoes, hurricanes, floods, wildfires, oil spills, nuclear incidents, and global outbreaks of pandemics or contagious diseases, or fear of such outbreaks; our ability to successfully achieve certain levels of operating profits at hotels that have performance tests or guarantees in favor of our third-party owners; the impact of hotel renovations and redevelopments; risks associated with our capital allocation plans, share repurchase program, and dividend payments, including a reduction in, or elimination or suspension of, repurchase activity or dividend payments; the seasonal and cyclical nature of the real estate and hospitality businesses; changes in distribution arrangements, such as through internet travel intermediaries; changes in the tastes and preferences of our customers; relationships with colleagues and labor unions and changes in labor laws; the financial condition of, and our relationships with, third-party property owners, franchisees, and hospitality venture partners; the possible inability of third-party owners, franchisees, or development partners to access capital necessary to fund current operations or implement our plans for growth; risks associated with potential acquisitions and dispositions and the introduction of new brand concepts; the timing of acquisitions and dispositions and our ability to successfully integrate completed acquisitions with existing operations; failure to successfully complete proposed transactions (including the failure to satisfy closing conditions or obtain required approvals); our ability to successfully execute on our strategy to expand our management and franchising business while at the same time reducing our real estate asset base within targeted timeframes and at expected values; declines in the value of our real estate assets; unforeseen terminations of our management or franchise agreements; changes in federal, state, local, or foreign tax law; increases in interest rates, wages, and other operating costs; foreign exchange rate fluctuations or currency restructurings; lack of acceptance of new brands or innovation; general volatility of the capital markets and our ability to access such markets; changes in the competitive environment in our industry, including as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, industry consolidation, and the markets where we operate; our ability to successfully grow the World of Hyatt loyalty program and Unlimited Vacation Club paid membership program; cyber incidents and information technology failures; outcomes of legal or administrative proceedings; violations of regulations or laws related to our franchising business; and other risks discussed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including our annual report on Form 10-K and our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, which filings are available from the SEC. These factors are not necessarily all of the important factors that could cause our actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by any of our forward-looking statements. We caution you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are made only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to update publicly any of these forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information or future events, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking statements, except to the extent required by applicable law. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220810005010/en/

Contacts:

Hannah Acsinia

Hyatt Central Eastern Europe

hannah.acsinia@hyatt.com



Gloria Kennett

Hyatt

Gloria.kennett@hyatt.com