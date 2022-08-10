Seggiano exploring its options following substantial growth

LONDON, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polestar, the independent corporate finance advisor to private businesses and shareholders, has been appointed by the owners of the best-in-category artisanal Italian food brand Seggiano to investigate their options for the business.

Seggiano, headquartered in the UK with offices in the US, is an established brand of 25+ years primarily serving the B2B market with a growing D2C presence. The business has an award-winning, worldwide range of 170 products, including pasta, pesto and extra-virgin olive oils, in 4,000+ stores.

The owners are keen for Seggiano to be developed further in its existing markets, such as Europe, North America, and the Middle East, whilst adhering to their core values of creating authentic, delicious Italian food.

So far interest has been shown from the UK, US and Europe.

David Harrison, co-owner of the business, said "having seen FY21 revenue grow by 44%, and with significant opportunities to expand in international markets, we have appointed Polestar to help us identify the best partner to fully exploit the strength of our brands."

About Italian Realfoods

Italian Realfoods owns the Seggiano and Lunaio brands, providing the market with an authentic range of 170 best-in-category Italian foods. The company champions organic, vegan and gluten-free options while sourcing from long-standing, hand-picked Italian suppliers, utilising the finest ingredients and advanced production methods.

