Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 10.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
Jetzt zuschlagen? „Kursschnäppchen“ am Mittwoch: Heute letzte Chance vor nächster Rallye?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
10.08.2022 | 10:04
52 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Seggiano exploring its options following substantial growth

LONDON, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Polestar, the independent corporate finance advisor to private businesses and shareholders, has been appointed by the owners of the best-in-category artisanal Italian food brand Seggiano to investigate their options for the business.

Seggiano, headquartered in the UK with offices in the US, is an established brand of 25+ years primarily serving the B2B market with a growing D2C presence. The business has an award-winning, worldwide range of 170 products, including pasta, pesto and extra-virgin olive oils, in 4,000+ stores.

The owners are keen for Seggiano to be developed further in its existing markets, such as Europe, North America, and the Middle East, whilst adhering to their core values of creating authentic, delicious Italian food.

So far interest has been shown from the UK, US and Europe.

David Harrison, co-owner of the business, said "having seen FY21 revenue grow by 44%, and with significant opportunities to expand in international markets, we have appointed Polestar to help us identify the best partner to fully exploit the strength of our brands."

About Italian Realfoods

Italian Realfoods owns the Seggiano and Lunaio brands, providing the market with an authentic range of 170 best-in-category Italian foods. The company champions organic, vegan and gluten-free options while sourcing from long-standing, hand-picked Italian suppliers, utilising the finest ingredients and advanced production methods.

Contact info:

Company: Polestar
Charlie Whelan: chwhelan@polestarcf.com
Conor Barrett: cbarrett@polestarcf.com
+44 (0) 7551 662 199

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 PR Newswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.