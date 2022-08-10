Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Prostatype Genomics TO2 (398/22)

At the request of Prostatype Genomics AB, equity rights will be traded on First North Growth Market as from August 16, 2022. Security name: PROSTATYPE GENOMICS TO2 --------------------------------------- Short name: PROGEN TO2 --------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0018220014 --------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 265546 --------------------------------------- Terms: Issue price, 2,90 SEK per share 1 option rights gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Prostatype Genomics -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscription March 9, 2023 - March 30, 2023 period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last trading March 28, 2023 day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB. For further information, please call Svensk Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB +46 11 32 30 732.