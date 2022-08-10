Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Mittwoch, 10.08.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 668 internationalen Medien
Jetzt zuschlagen? „Kursschnäppchen“ am Mittwoch: Heute letzte Chance vor nächster Rallye?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2QEC5 ISIN: SE0014684569 Ticker-Symbol: PGO 
Frankfurt
10.08.22
09:16 Uhr
0,258 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
PROSTATYPE GENOMICS AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
PROSTATYPE GENOMICS AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
10.08.2022 | 10:53
86 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity right for trading, Prostatype Genomics TO2 (398/22)

At the request of Prostatype Genomics AB, equity rights will be traded on First
North Growth Market as from August 16, 2022. 

Security name: PROSTATYPE GENOMICS TO2
---------------------------------------
Short name:   PROGEN TO2       
---------------------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0018220014      
---------------------------------------
Orderbook ID:  265546         
---------------------------------------

Terms:      Issue price, 2,90 SEK per share                
         1 option rights gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share 
          in Prostatype Genomics                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscription   March 9, 2023 - March 30, 2023                
 period:                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last trading   March 28, 2023                        
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Svensk
Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB. For further information, please call Svensk
Kapitalmarknadsgranskning AB +46 11 32 30 732.
PROSTATYPE GENOMICS-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.