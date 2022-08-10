Anzeige
Mittwoch, 10.08.2022
Jetzt zuschlagen? „Kursschnäppchen“ am Mittwoch: Heute letzte Chance vor nächster Rallye?
PR Newswire
10.08.2022 | 11:04
101 Leser
Fidelis New Energy, LLC: Fidelis New Energy Applauds Senate Bill Supporting Climate Change and Energy Security While Reducing Inflation

Inflation Reduction Act of 2022

HOUSTON, Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelis New Energy, a new, clean energy asset developer, commends the Senate on passage of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, and urges Members of the U.S. House of Representatives to vote in favor of the bill on Friday.

Fidelis New Energy, LLC (PRNewsfoto/Fidelis New Energy, LLC)

This historic and transformative legislation was the result of months of negotiations, contains many hard-earned compromises and is a well-crafted bill. When passed it will provide grants and tax credits for renewable fuels used for transportation and power production, and carbon sequestration that collectively, at scale, will help decarbonize our country.

Renewable Diesel (RD) and Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), produced from natural feedstocks, the sequestration of the associated carbon dioxide and the production of clean hydrogen as a fuel supply, is a process that tackles the issue of climate change immediately and cost effectively. Increasing the clean fuel supply and sources alleviates inflation impact and increases resiliency to future energy supply shocks.

The Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 also provides the framework and certainty that the capital markets demand in order to invest the substantial capital required to develop, design and construct these assets.

"We fully support the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022," said Dan Shapiro, CEO and co-founder of Fidelis. "This forward-thinking legislation takes a balanced approach to increase domestic energy production and improve our country's energy infrastructure while reducing carbon emissions. We urge every Member of the House of Representatives to vote in favor of the bill as written and passed by the Senate."

About Fidelis New Energy

Fidelis New Energy is an energy transition company driving decarbonization through investments in renewable fuels, low carbon intensity products, and carbon capture & sequestration.

The Fidelis investment approach builds upon our proprietary ESG centric RACER framework where we utilize a diverse set of industry experts to select attractive markets and projects, then work collaboratively and iteratively to improve environmental as well as financial performance utilizing proven technologies from leading global providers.

Fidelis New Energy is headquartered in Houston, TX with offices in Baton Rouge, LA and Copenhagen, Denmark. For more information, visit www.fidelisnewenergy.com

FOR MORE INFORMATION
Gardner Boulmay III
(832) 551-3300
gardner@fidelisinfra.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1773484/FIDELIS_NEW_color_Logo.jpg

© 2022 PR Newswire
